ACA Fact Sheet–Controlled Group Overview
Understand the characteristics of primary ACA controlled group types and how this impacts your applicable large employer status.
October 1, 2021
ACA Fact Sheet: Who is a Seasonal Employee?
Under IRS and U.S. Treasury Department regulations, new seasonal employees are not considered "full-time," benefits-eligible even if they are expected to work 30 or more hours per week. But how do you know if you can classify an employee as seasonal?
October 1, 2021
ACA Fact Sheet: Full-Time, Variable Hour and Seasonal Employees
In order to avoid potential penalties, it is important for applicable large employers (ALEs) to understand how to determine which employees are considered “full-time” under the Affordable Care Act, making them eligible for benefits.
October 1, 2021
ACA Fact Sheet—Employer Shared Responsibility “Pay or Play” Provision for Applicable Large Employers
Get the details on ACA’s employer-shared responsibility and how to avoid potential penalties.
October 1, 2021
ACA Fact Sheet—Section 6056 Reporting Requirements
Know the IRS reporting requirements, deadlines and non-compliance penalties for applicable large employers.
October 1, 2021
On National Payroll Week, We Salute Payroll Professionals!
This year, National Payroll Week starts on Labor Day, which is fitting considering the amount of tireless work the payroll professionals at TriNet and around the world perform each and every day. The payroll team at TriNet processes payroll for our more than 17,000 SMB customers and their hundreds of thousands of employees. Here are just some of the challenges they and all payroll professionals face right now.
September 7, 2021
6 Ways to Decrease Rising Employee Benefits Costs
Here are tips to budget for employee healthcare costs and other benefits expenses.
June 29, 2021
What Is Sick Leave, and What’s Your Plan for Employees?
What is sick leave, and whether it's paid or unpaid, how can your company plan for this type of time off?
April 21, 2021
Are You Tracking Part-time Employees for 401(k) Eligibility?
Through the SECURE Act, employers with a 401(k) plan must allow eligible long-term, part-time employees to contribute to the plan.
February 17, 2021
Data Reveals United States Ranks Last in Worker Benefits
The U.S. has a lot of catching up to do in workers' rights and benefits. Here is a look at the categories of employee benefits by country, and how the U.S. stacks up.
February 1, 2021
Understanding Simple Cafeteria Plans for Small Businesses
A cafeteria plan must offer employees a choice between at least one taxable benefit (e.g, cash) and one nontaxable benefit.
January 29, 2021
Should I Give Employees a Total Compensation Statement?
Learn the pros and cons of providing employees with total compensation statements.
January 27, 2021
How to Create a PTO Donation Policy
A strong PTO donation policy can help employees stay healthy. Here’s what it is and how to implement one in your organization.
October 5, 2020
What's the Difference Between PTO and Medical Leave?
Medical leave can be considered a type of PTO, but it does require specific qualifications for eligibility.
September 14, 2020
Employee Assistance Programs: Taking Care of Your Employees During COVID-19 - The Struggle is Real, but EAPs can Help Heal
During these unprecedented times, your employees may be dealing with a myriad of emotions such as stress, grief, uncertainty about the future and feeling isolated. As a business leader or a business owner, you may be considering providing resources to your employees that can help them navigate the current events.
July 1, 2020
Everything You Need to Know About Employee Leave of Absence
What is a leave of absence and how is it different than regular PTO days? Get all your questions answered here.
May 20, 2020
How Small and Medium Size Businesses Can Prepare for the Impact of Covid-19 - Part 1
The spread of COVID-19 continues to cause uncertainty and it presents unique challenges for small and medium size businesses (SMBs). We have gathered the most pressing questions that are top of mind with our clients and business owners and will address them through our blog series.
March 12, 2020
What Small Businesses Need to Know About Offering Retirement Plans
Only 53% of employees at small companies have access to a workplace retirement plan. Here's what small businesses need to know about offering retirement plans.
January 29, 2020
Open Enrollment Real Talk: The Benefits That Actually Matter to Your People
Employers, time to fess up. You think benefits are a burden. They’re the last thing you want to think about amid a hiring process already full of delicate song and dance. One false step, and you’ll lose that top prospect to the savvy startup with “Kombucha Tuesdays.”
November 13, 2019
Four Ways Businesses Can Create an Environment That Encourages Employees to Vote
It's election season and this is a great time for employers to create an environment that encourages employees to vote. Here are some tips for employers wanting to support their employees as they exercise their right to vote.
November 5, 2019