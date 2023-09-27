Topic: Benefits - page 5
New York Family Leave Insurance
New York Family Leave Insurance (FLI), or Paid Family Leave (PFL), is a state mandated coverage for most private employers. The coverage is funded by employee payroll contributions.
December 8, 2022
HR Fast Facts: Which Benefits Are Typically Pre-tax?
Is dental insurance pre-tax? Is vision insurance pre-tax? Find out here.
December 6, 2022
HR Fast Facts: Finding Primary Care Provider ID Number
If your employees are looking for their primary care provider's ID number, here are ways they can find it.
December 5, 2022
HR Fast Facts: How Can Employees Get Reimbursed for Pharmacy Expenses?
Here are some ways that employees can get reimbursed for prescriptions.
December 5, 2022
HR Fast Facts: Can Employees Enroll a Dependent Without an SSN on Their Insurance?
Here's how employees can add their newborn to their insurance without a SSN.
December 5, 2022
Multiple Employer Retirement Plans: A Solution to SMB Employee Challenges
A good employer-sponsored 401(k) plan helps employees plan for the future while improving retention. Learn how a multi-employer retirement plan can incentivize your team.
October 7, 2022
“Use It or Lose It” Paid Time Off vs. Flex Time
A use-it-or-lose-it PTO policy may be negatively impacting your employees' work-life balance and retention. Here's why you should consider if offering flex time is the right fit for your workforce.
August 25, 2022
7 Worst Employee Benefits
We know the benefits employees love — but what about those they hate? These are the top 7 worst employee benefits and perks.
August 3, 2022
What You Should Know About 401(k) Plans
To help employees plan for their futures, a good employer-sponsored 401(k) plan is key. Learn about the benefits of 401(k) can bring and how to choose the right provider.
April 14, 2022
Should You Offer Tuition Reimbursement? The Pros and Cons
Tuition reimbursement can help you attract, retain, and upskill employees. But before you consider offering the benefit, make sure you know the plusses and minuses.
April 5, 2022
Attracting and Retaining Talent: Must-Ask Questions When Choosing Your Company’s Health Insurance
Your employee benefits offering is a valuable tool to attract and retain valuable talent. Learn what important questions to ask before making this important decision.
March 31, 2022
Work-Life Balance Questions to Help You Turn Things Around
Use work-life balance questions to help determine your situation and identify areas that need improvement.
March 15, 2022
12 of the Best Employee Benefits You Can Offer
The best employee benefits are the ones employees value the most. Here's a list of a dozen benefits that will boost employee satisfaction.
January 6, 2022
Holiday Celebrations for the Modern Workplace: Tips For Planning Your Company’s Festivities in 2021
As we start to wrap up another holiday season during the pandemic, many businesses continue to struggle with the decision of whether—and how—to host holiday parties. Here are some tips to consider when planning a workplace celebration.
December 2, 2021
8 Primary Challenges for End-to-End HR Compliance
Maintaining compliance across HR functions is critical to success. And the complexity of maintaining compliance grows as your business expands.
December 1, 2021
Turning the Great Resignation into the Great Retention: Expert Tips for Keeping Your Employees Happy
During COVID-19, as several businesses pivoted their operations to meet the challenges they suddenly faced, many individuals started to look inward also. As internationally renowned workforce strategist and management trendspotter Seth Mattison shared at TriNet PeopleForce, “when the pandemic hit, we were given the gift of introspection.” For many, this introspection led to what is being called “the great resignation,” in which droves of workers have been leaving their companies over the last year to find new jobs, change careers, start their own business or pursue something else entirely.
November 16, 2021
Employee Benefits Glossary of Terms
Here's the benefits glossary you need — filled with the most common employee benefits terms and their definitions.
November 12, 2021
Connecticut Workers Get Paid Family and Medical Leave Starting in January 2022
Starting in January 2022, workers in the Constitution State will be able to take 12 weeks of paid leave for personal and family health needs.
November 8, 2021
Supporting Employee Well-Being as Your Business Returns to the Workplace
The start of the COVID-19 pandemic prompted many small and medium-size businesses to rapidly pivot how they do business. For most companies, this meant the move to a remote workforce during much of 2020 and even well into 2021. Now many small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) are tackling the new challenge of returning to the workplace after nearly two years of working from home.
November 1, 2021
Why Benefits Benchmarking Is Important for Employers
With benefits benchmarking, you can compare your company’s total compensation costs against those of similar companies. Find out more about benchmarking here.
October 13, 2021
ALE Calculation
Applicable large employers (ALEs) are companies with an average of 50 or more full time equivalent employees (FTEs) on business days in the prior calendar year. In order to navigate through ACA requirements, businesses first have to calculate their company’s FTE count and determine ALE status.
October 1, 2021