When is an OK time for an employee to drop their medical insurance? Can an employer force an employee to keep their health insurance?
An employee can voluntarily cancel coverage at any time only if the company is not having employee premium contributions deducted pre-tax.
October 23, 2023
If a salaried exempt employee takes a day off, using their PTO, do we only pay them for 32 hours that week?
Paid time off (PTO) means your employee is paid for the time that they’ve taken off.
October 23, 2023
The PTO Guide: Everything You Need to Know to Create a PTO Policy for Happy, Engaged Employees
What is PTO? Check out our small business owners and HR leader’s in-depth guide on all things related to paid time off.
October 23, 2023
Can an employee participate in the FSA if they declined their employer’s medical insurance?
According to the IRS, there’s no law prohibiting an employee from participating in a Flexible Spending Account if they’re not on their company’s health insurance.
October 23, 2023
The 4-Day Workweek: Pros and Cons
Offering a 4-day workweek for employees is a growing trend. But is it right for your organization?
October 23, 2023
How Benefits Administration Outsourcing Can Help You Compete
Benefits administration outsourcing can help even small companies with benefits administration and provide big company benefits.
October 13, 2023
How soon after an employee’s start date do their benefits begin?
It’s largely up to employers to determine how optional benefits will function and when they begin.
October 5, 2023
Do I have to give a salaried employee time off? If so, how much vacation and sick time would I have to give, and does it have to be paid?
Salaried employees are regulated by federal and state laws, and neither law requires employers to offer paid vacation or holidays for exempt employees, regardless of the size of the company.
October 5, 2023
How to Prorate Vacation Time for Employees
Proration is not a difficult process, but there are a few formulas you must understand regarding how to prorate vacation time correctly.
September 26, 2023
How Much Is the Average PTO in the US?
Between unlimited PTO and flexible vacation, there’s a lot of variability in paid time off, but here’s the scoop on average PTO in USA workforces.
September 26, 2023
What Expenses May Be Eligible for My HSA?
If you’re new to health savings accounts, you might ask: What can I use my HSA for? From routine physicals to emergencies, here’s how HSAs have you covered.
September 26, 2023
Awareness, Advocacy and Action in Women’s Health: 3 Steps Towards Equity
Women’s health requires and deserves targeted initiatives, therapies and considerations. At TriNet we are raising our voice to identify problem areas and begin a search for answers.
August 25, 2023
Understanding Employee Fringe Benefits
Salary is no longer the sole reason that applicants accept an offer. Today, keeping talent means a benefit strategy that offers the type of ancillary benefits your employees want.
June 29, 2023
8 Questions to Ask HR About Maternity Leave
Learn the most important questions to ask HR about maternity leave. Talking about the issues will help your family and your company.
March 10, 2023
Top Childcare Benefits to Offer Your Employees
If unaddressed, stress can adversely impact working parents’ health and productivity — and the company’s bottom line. Here are the top 5 childcare benefits to offer your workers.
December 15, 2022
What Is a Plan Administrator?
A plan administrator is the person or company an employer chooses to manage its health insurance plan(s). Learn more about them here.
December 8, 2022
Risk Class for Workers' Compensation Insurance in Washington
Learn about Washington state's risk class codes for workers' compensation here.
December 8, 2022
HR Fast Facts: Can Employees Decline Health Insurance and Enroll Later?
Employees who choose to decline coverage during initial enrollment will not be covered under their employer's insurance plans or pay any premium deductions.
December 8, 2022
HR Fast Facts: FAQs About Short-Term and Long-Term Disability Coverage
Both short-term disability (STD) and long-term disability (LTD) have specific nuances that apply to them. See additional details to understand the differences of short-term disability and long-term disability.
December 8, 2022