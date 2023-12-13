Topic: Benefits - page 3
Understanding FSA Contribution Limits
Understanding FSA contribution limits can help you make informed decisions and maximize cost savings. Learn the ins and outs of flexible savings accounts.
December 4, 2023
FSA-Eligible Items: Make the Most of Your FSA Plan
Having trouble figuring out your FSA-eligible items? Flexible spending accounts cover a variety of unexpected expenses. Surprise: Here's what FSAs cover!
December 4, 2023
FSA Taxes: Implications, Advantages and More
FSA tax advantages are enjoyed by both businesses and their employees. As a benefit, flexible spending accounts are a win-win.
December 4, 2023
Health Insurance Basics: A Guide for Employers and Employees
The regulations on workplace health benefits can be overwhelming. This guide on health insurance basics will put you on solid footing.
December 4, 2023
Understanding Your Employee Insurance Card: Fast Facts and FAQs
Health insurance cards are valuable keys for unlocking access to medical services. Here are the answers to common questions about these cards.
December 4, 2023
Is Dental Insurance Worth It in the Scheme of Employee Benefits?
In terms of most valuable employee benefits, many employers wonder: Is dental insurance worth it? In a word, yes. Here's what to consider.
December 4, 2023
Is Vision Insurance Worth It?
Is vision insurance worth it? If you're on the fence about this perk, read on to learn how it can attract top talent and improve productivity.
December 4, 2023
VTO Policies: A Modern-Day Spin on Corporate Community Investment
VTO gets employees into their communities to support beloved causes. Learn the benefits of volunteer time-off policies and how to create one you'll embrace.
December 4, 2023
What Is an HRA: A Deeper Dive Into Employee Health Reimbursement Arrangements
What is an HRA? Here's a comprehensive look at health reimbursement arrangements and how employers and employees can use this benefit effectively.
December 4, 2023
FSA vs. HSA: What's the Difference?
The choice between an FSA vs. HSA can seem negligible; both allow you to spend pre-tax money on qualified healthcare expenses. But here's how they differ.
December 4, 2023
Proof of Insurance and Employee Health Benefits
In the context of employment and human resources, proof of insurance typically refers to a physical or digital health insurance card.
December 4, 2023
Commuter Benefits: An FAQ With All the Right Answers
Commuter benefits, or transportation fringe benefits, are a tax-free perk that help employees save on transit passes, fare cards and parking.
December 4, 2023
FSA Rollover and Renewals: Helpful Answers to Common Questions
Managing FSA rollover and renewal details can be daunting. We've compiled answers to HR FAQs for keeping health care expenses on track through transition.
December 4, 2023
What is a Mental Health Day? Everything You Need to Know
A mental health day is a chance for employees to address a key factor in their well-being. As an employer, here's what you need to know.
December 4, 2023
Best Practices for Changing Your Vacation Policy
Your vacation policy is very important to employees, who place a high value on paid time off, so step carefully when you consider changing it.
December 1, 2023
Why Paid Parental Leave Is an Essential Workplace Benefit
Paid parental leave can provide significant benefits to your business, including supporting work-life balance, enhancing retention, and potentially attracting top talent.
November 17, 2023
SECURE 2.0 Act Expands Incentives for Workplace Retirement Plans
The Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement (SECURE) Act enacted in 2019 sought to make saving for retirement easier for both employers and employees. On December 29, 2022, Congress expanded on the original with the SECURE 2.0 Act, adding new provisions and incentives.
October 23, 2023
Which is better: a dependent care FSA or a tax credit for childcare expenses?
A dependent care FSA is better for employees who can access it because these pre-tax deductions can substantially reduce the employee’s income, social
October 23, 2023
If an employee gets sick after using all of their Paid Time Off (PTO) for the year, am I obligated to grant them additional paid time for sick leave?
Are you required to give your staff members additional paid time off if they become sick but already used all of their PTO for the year? Find out here.
October 23, 2023
What Is the Average Number of Sick Days in the U.S.?
The average number of sick days American employers and employees give or receive can help inform your sick leave policy, but here’s a fuller picture.
October 23, 2023