Home Trends & Insights HR Fast Facts:...

Benefits

HR Fast Facts: Finding Primary Care Provider ID Number

December 5, 2022 ·

TriNet-Wingmark.png
TriNet Team

Best practices from our HR experts

Insurance carriers ask for a Provider Name and Provider ID for plans that require a Primary Care Physician designation (HMO plans and POS plans). In most cases, the Provider ID can be found by searching for the provider on an insurance carrier's Find A Provider tool on their website.
  • If the carrier does not show the Provider ID number in their directory, the provider themselves can give their ID number.
  • Provider ID numbers are sometimes referred to as National Provider Identifier (NPI). Using the doctor's name and location, employees can find NPI numbers using an online search.
