HR Fast Facts: Finding Primary Care Provider ID Number

If the carrier does not show the Provider ID number in their directory, the provider themselves can give their ID number.

Provider ID numbers are sometimes referred to as National Provider Identifier (NPI). Using the doctor's name and location, employees can find NPI numbers using an online search.

Employers: questions should be routed to your broker or insurance carrier.

Insurance carriers ask for a Provider Name and Provider ID for plans that require a Primary Care Physician designation (HMO plans and POS plans). In most cases, the Provider ID can be found by searching for the provider on an insurance carrier's Find A Provider tool on their website.