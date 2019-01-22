Topic: HR News - page 1
Mutual Separation Agreements and Unemployment Eligibility: A Guide for Employers
In the world of unemployment benefits claims, “termination” simply the end of an employment relationship. There are generally two types of terminations – voluntary and involuntary. In this post, we’ll focus on unemployment benefits claims based on voluntary terminations.
June 1, 2025
Are Business Regulations Driving You Crazy? Here are 3 Tips to Maintain Compliance and Your Sanity
Compliance is a hot topic right now, with news stories coming out every day about companies in trouble for everything from regulatory missteps to downright illegal business activity.
October 10, 2024
Employee Retirement Income Security Act Marks 50 Years – Then, Now, What’s Ahead
Turning 50 this year, ERISA set the minimum standards for defined benefit pension plans- helping ensure employees could rely on pension promises from their employers.
September 26, 2024
SECURE 2.0 Act Expands Incentives for Workplace Retirement Plans
The Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement (SECURE) Act enacted in 2019 sought to make saving for retirement easier for both employers and employees. On December 29, 2022, Congress expanded on the original with the SECURE 2.0 Act, adding new provisions and incentives.
October 23, 2023
TriNet Announcement: Unveiling the New TriNet
Michael Mendenhall, Senior Vice President, and Chief Marketing Officer / Chief Communications Officer introduces TriNet’s new brand and Burton M. Goldfield, Former President, and CEO unveils the new logo. They discuss TriNet’s evolution and where the company’s future is headed.
May 9, 2023
People Matter Campaign
Michael Mendenhall, Senior Vice President, and Chief Marketing Officer / Chief Communications Officer hears stories from the customers who participated in TriNet’s brand campaign including Dr. Harvey Karp of Happiest Baby, Dr. Brook Parker-Bello of More Too Life, José Quiñonez of Mission Asset Fund, and Jaime Robinson and Lisa Clunie of JOAN Creative.
May 9, 2023
Brand Campaign Building
Michael Mendenhall, Senior Vice President, and Chief Marketing Officer / Chief Communications Officer discusses TriNet’s new brand campaign with Meri Gulyan, VP of Brand and Digital Strategy at TriNet, Karen Mulligan, Studio Manager and Agent at Annie Leibovitz Studios and Galen Summer, Founding Member and Director of Public Record.
May 9, 2023
TriNet’s new look, new commitment to SMBs.
TriNet President and Chief Executive Officer, Burton M. Goldfield, speaks at the unveiling event for our new brand identity, which illustrates how TriNet is the ideal platform for small and medium-size business as we help solve complex problems for more than 22,000 incredible customers across the United States.
April 4, 2023
TriNet President and CEO Burton M. Goldfield on Fox Business Talks Hiring Challenges for SMBs
TriNet President and CEO Burton M. Goldfield is back on Mornings with Maria to share his thoughts on the frenzied hiring market, pervasive wage increases, and how small and medium-size businesses are meeting the demands of a rapidly changing business landscape.
May 6, 2022
What will the post-pandemic workplace look like?
Hear TriNet president and CEO, Burton Goldfield’s discussion with Maria Bartiromo of Fox Business Network on how the workplace as we know it is changing for good. Growth, innovation and digital transformation has led to movement of locations, people working remotely and the increased use of technology to facilitate that change. Burton provides his outlook for the future of small and medium-size businesses.
August 4, 2021
The New COVID-19 Stimulus Package: What it Means for Small and Medium-Size Businesses
In a long-awaited move, Congress passed a sweeping new COVID-19 stimulus package last week. It was signed by President Trump on Sunday night. There are important provisions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) that are covered in this blog.
December 28, 2020
Juneteenth Message to TriNet Colleagues from President & CEO, Burton M. Goldfield
President & CEO, Burton M. Goldfield shares a message on the Juneteenth holiday with all TriNet Colleagues
June 19, 2020
People Matter | Topology
Topology is disrupting the eyewear industry by producing personalized glasses for every customer. To fulfill their unique vision they started by building the right team.
June 2, 2020
Paycheck Protection Program Loans - New Guidance Issued: What Small and Medium Size Businesses Need to Know
On March 27, 2020, the U.S. government launched its small-business relief program as part of the recently enacted CARES Act. The Act provides $2.2 trillion in fiscal stimulus, including a $350 billion Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) for small businesses.
April 13, 2020
People Matter | We Were There
TriNet was there through tough times. When life changed in a moment. We’ve gone through it with you for 30 years. And we’re with you now. TriNet stands with small and medium size businesses. Learn how we can help with your HR solutions.
April 13, 2020
TriNet President and CEO, Burton Goldfield on the Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) for Small and Medium Size Businesses
TriNet President and CEO, Burton Goldfield, appeared on Fox Business Network’s Mornings with Maria to discuss the impact of Covid-19 on small and medium size businesses. “Our thoughts go out to all those impacted by the virus. For small and medium size businesses, liquidity is the issue at hand – and the package going through Congress today will help,” he said.
March 16, 2020
How Small and Medium Size Businesses Can Prepare for the Impact of Covid-19 - Part 1
The spread of COVID-19 continues to cause uncertainty and it presents unique challenges for small and medium size businesses (SMBs). We have gathered the most pressing questions that are top of mind with our clients and business owners and will address them through our blog series.
March 12, 2020
People Matter | Left Field Labs
The team at Left Field Labs is on a mission to use technology to make a positive change in the world. They thrive on solving problems, learning from their mistakes and growing together. This is a team that pushes boundaries and is ready to take risks.
February 18, 2020
Inside the Herd – LA Rams
Go behind the scenes with LA Rams in this episode and meet the people who make dreams come true for future Los Angeles Rams players.
February 10, 2020
Have a Business in New Jersey? Be Aware of S3170: A New Law Effective This Year
S3170 has been enacted in New Jersey making it the first state to mandate severance for workers if they are part of a mass layoff. What is S3170? Learn more.
January 30, 2020