April 9, 2019
Announcing the Top Rated HR Management Software for 2019
Today, we awarded the 2019 TrustRadius Top Rated badges for HR Management Software. The TrustRadius Top Rated awards are the most trusted in the industry because they are an unbiased reflection of customer sentiment, based solely on user feedback and satisfaction scores.
March 6, 2019
TriNet Releases Updated Mobile App
The updated app helps SMBs streamline HR processes, improve employee engagement and offer real-time access to HR information.
February 12, 2019
TriNet adds new features to mobile app
TriNet has updated its mobile app with new features to help employees better access their pay and benefits information via smartphone.
February 4, 2019
Labor Department Report on U.S. Economy: January Unemployment at 4%; 304,000 Jobs Added
Total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 304,000 in January, and the unemployment rate edged up to 4.0 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Job gains occurred in several industries, including leisure and hospitality, construction, health care, and transportation and warehousing.
February 1, 2019
Small Business Job Creation Starts Strong in 2019
Small business owners continue hiring, creating new jobs, and raising employee compensation at record levels in January. Only the shortage of qualified workers may slow businesses.
January 31, 2019
Why is a Human Resources Department Important? That Is the Question
Understanding the benefits of strategic HR can guide businesses in determining whether in-house HR, outsourced HR or a combination of the two best suits their company's needs.
January 24, 2019
How Incredible HR Solutions Help Power the Businesses that Power the Nation
In celebration of the entrepreneurial spirit of hundreds of thousands of SMBs across the country, TriNet launched a new brand that aligns with TriNet’s strategic direction and reflects the new tagline, “Incredible starts here.” From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet provides guidance to entrepreneurs as they navigate HR so they can dedicate their time to what matters most—growing their business.
September 19, 2018
What Business Owners and Their Employees Need to Know RIGHT NOW to Handle Sexual Harassment in the Workplace
The issue of sexual harassment has received a lot of public attention recently as news stories have thrust it into the forefront of our social narrative. However, sexual harassment is still not clearly understood by many people, including some business owners and managers. This article is intended as a general guide to help businesses better understand sexual harassment in the workplace, take steps to prevent it and properly respond to allegations of sexual harassment.
June 6, 2018
Medical Prices May Be Increasing in 2018. Here Is Why and What Your Business Can Do to Prepare
It’s time to start thinking about open enrollment and benefits renewal. It can be frustrating for small and midsize businesses (SMBs) to have to budget for benefits when each year they see significant increases that outpace inflation. So what’s an SMB owner or HR professional to do? This post takes a deeper look at what the PwC annual report identifies as the three inflators and two deflators that are driving health spending increases for 2018. Then I’ll discuss what employers can do to prepare for these increases.
October 17, 2017
5 Steps Employers of Immigrant Workers Can Take to Prepare for a Potential Increase in I-9 Investigations
We expect that ICE will be conducting record numbers of worksite enforcement investigations, criminal prosecutions and audits for inspections and administrative fees. These ICE audits and investigations can result in employers having to settle technical violations for administrative shortcomings, even if they do not have an undocumented worker on payroll.
September 21, 2017
Frequently Asked Questions about Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) and What SMBs Need to Know to Prepare
On September 5, 2017, U.S. Secretary General Jeff Sessions announced an end to the DACA program. Under this directive, Acting U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Elaine C. Duke has rescinded the 2012 memorandum. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has initiated a phase out of the DACA program by providing a limited six-month window to adjudicate certain pending and renewal DACA cases. The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is no longer accepting initial (first time) DACA applications. TriNet will be monitoring changes to the DACA program and how they affect small and midsize businesses (SMBs). In the meantime, here are answers to common questions about how the DACA rescission announcement will affect SMBs and their current employees.
September 12, 2017
The Unemployment Hearing Process
We previously talked about the unemployment benefits appeals process. Here we’ll turn our focus to helping you prepare for the unemployment hearing process.
August 1, 2017
The Unemployment Road Map, Part 6: Determinations and Appeals
In our last installment of The Unemployment Road Map, we discussed the importance of timely, sufficient and adequate responses to state requests for claim information. Once you, as the employer, have submitted the claim response and all the relevant documentation, it can take up to 30 days for your state to determine the claimant’s eligibility for benefits.. If either party is dissatisfied with the decision, they have the right to appeal. If either party chooses to file an appeal, the state must be notified. Upon receipt of the appeal request, the state will schedule an unemployment benefits claim hearing.
June 7, 2017
3 Things to Do When an Employee Returns from Parental Leave
Here are three things that you, as an employer, should be thinking about doing (even if not legally required) to ensure a successful return to work when an employee is ready to return from maternity or paternity leave.
June 1, 2017
Workers' Compensation and Your Business: What You Need to Know
Workers’ compensation is a type of insurance, purchased by an employer, to cover a portion of lost wages and related medical expenses arising from work-related accidents. This insurance also provides some security for employers by providing benefits regardless of who is at fault.
April 12, 2017
Addressing Claims of Sexual Harassment in the Workplace
Addressing a claim of sexual harassment is a difficult and sensitive situation. Here is more information on how to identify and prevent sexual harrassment, as well as what to do if you suspect sexual harrassment has occurred.
March 16, 2017
EEOC's Strategic Focus on "Gig Economy" Raises Questions for Employers
The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) has released their Strategic Enforcement Plan (SEP) for fiscal years 2017-2021, and it raises some interesting questions for employers. One of the changes that the EEOC has made to the most recent SEP is a focus on complex employment issues related to the “on-demand economy,” also known as the “gig economy.”
March 2, 2017
What is Involuntary Termination?
Unlike voluntary terminations, there are different types of involuntary terminations. They include layoffs and terminations for misconduct or terminations for performance issues. Involuntary termination can be quite complex, but proper documentation of employment issues is invaluable to effectively protesting claims and keeping unemployment insurance rates low.
February 21, 2017
How Does President Trump's Executive Order "Protecting the Nation from Foreign Terrorist Entry Into the United States" Impact Your Employees?
As you probably already know, President Trump issued an executive order on Friday Jan. 27, 2017 titled, “Protecting the Nation from Foreign Terrorist Entry into the United States.” This order can potentially have far reaching impact on your employees if they are citizens of the seven countries identified in it. As your trusted business partner, TriNet stands ready to assist you and your employees interpret and understand the consequences of this order.
February 1, 2017
New Law Will Allow Small Employers to Sponsor Health Reimbursement Arrangements
A new law, that was signed by President Obama on Dec.13, 2016, will impact employee health benefits offered by small employers. If you are a qualified small employer, you can now sponsor health reimbursement arrangements which until now were only available to applicable large employers.
January 3, 2017