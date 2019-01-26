Topic: HR News - page 6
Exempt or Non-Exempt? A Loaded (and Potentially Costly!) Question
Exempt/non-exempt status refers to an employee’s eligibility for overtime pay and certain other legal rights. This status is determined based on applicable law and such factors as the nature of the employee’s work, duties and responsibilities, and level and form of compensation. It can be extremely costly to miscategorize an employee.
Families First Coronavirus Response Act: What It Means for Your Small and Medium Size Business
The COVID-19 pandemic is causing a lot of uncertainty and concern for everyone across the globe. As a small and medium size business (SMB) owner you are likely facing challenges that are unique to those faced by larger corporations, and it’s also likely that you may be unsure about steps to take to protect and support your employees while ensuring you’re doing all the swiftly changing laws require.
How Small And Medium Size Businesses Can Prepare For The Impact Of Covid 19 - Part 2
CARES Act: Retirement Relief Implications for 401(k) Sponsor Plans
In response to the Coronavirus pandemic, President Trump signed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) on March 27, 2020. The CARES Act provides relief to many Americans affected by the Coronavirus, and includes retirement plan provisions.
The Unemployment Road Map, Part 1: How to Navigate Through an Unemployment Claim
Even the best employment relationships eventually come to an end and sometimes, when they do, they result in the former employee filing for unemployment benefits. If you’ve received an unemployment claim and are not experienced with the process, you will likely have some questions. This blog series, The Unemployment Road Map, is a resource that TriNet offers to provide you with guidance on this journey.
At-Will Employment: Not All It’s Cracked Up to be for Employers
All too often, small business managers think, “my business is in an at-will state, which means we can terminate someone’s employment for any reason or for no reason at all, right?” Wrong. There are a number of exceptions to the employment-at-will doctrine.
To Our Valued Customers From TriNet President and CEO Burton Goldfield
As we come together to navigate this challenging global event, our thoughts go out to those impacted by COVID-19. TriNet continues to closely monitor the situation and is following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations for preventing spread of the virus
Key HR Regulations You Should Keep in Mind While Planning 2017, Part 1
2017 brings many changes, including a new administration in the White House starting Jan. 20. Many in the HR community predict that the new administration will also bring a host of regulatory changes that could impact you and your business. In this two-part series, we have compiled a list of key issues that you should keep an eye on as you plan for 2017.
Mental Health Parity: What Employers Need to Know
Mental health parity describes the equal treatment of mental health conditions and substance use disorders in insurance plans. It is important for business owners to be aware of laws around mental health parity to avoid contracting with an insurance carrier whose plan design does not meet the standard. True mental health parity may be a work in progress but as an employer, you can take steps to minimize the impact of mental health issues in the work environment.
3 Steps Employers Can Take to Address Changing Marijuana Laws
Legalization of marijuana has been one of the fastest moving trends in the country. Moving through the haze of state and federal laws on the legal status of marijuana can be difficult. However, if employers take a step back, they will see that it should mostly be “business as usual” at their workplace. To effectively deal with this issue, employers should consider these three steps.