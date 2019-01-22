Voting During the Pandemic Considerations for Casting Your Ballot

COVID-19's detrimental impact has affected individuals, communities, businesses and organizations globally. From social distancing and working from home to not being able to dine indoors at your favorite restaurants or readily getting a professional haircut in certain states, almost everyone has felt the impact. Now with U.S. presidential elections just a few weeks away, the way the American public votes is also going to change. While it is also important to consider our civic duty, it is equally important to cast our votes in a safe manner.