Topic: HR News - page 5
3 Recent Labor Law Updates and How to Prepare for 2017 Compliance
If you have at least one paid employee, then your business is required by law to display compliant versions of state and federal workplace posters in a conspicuous area visible and frequented by all employees. It is also important to remember to monitor the labor and employment laws due to the ongoing changes that occur. Failure to do so can result in substantial fines.
Key HR Regulations You Should Keep in Mind While Planning 2017, Part 2
The new year brings a new administration in the White House starting Jan. 20. Many in the HR community predict that the new administration will also bring a host of regulatory changes that could impact you and your business. In the second part of our two-part series, we highlight more issues that you should keep an eye on as you plan for 2017.
Beware of This FLSA Pitfall: Off-the-Clock Work
If employers aren’t compensating employees for off-the-clock work, they could be guilty of violating the Federal Labor Standards Act (FLSA) and subject to costly liabilities. However, the challenge is accurately accounting for and determining if certain activities are off-the-clock.
5 Things All Employers Must Know About the Americans with Disabilities Act
The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) lays the foundation for the responsibilities of employers with 15 or more employees with respect to disabled applicants and employees. Failure to comply with the ADA can result in the loss of valuable employees and damaged morale, and may come with a hefty price tag.
Minimum Wage Increases Are Coming July 1: Is Your Company Prepared?
Several states and municipalities are increasing their minimum wage rates for non-exempt employees as of July 1, 2018. While it may seem like a no-brainer that some of your employees’ wages will need to be increased to meet these new requirements, there are other considerations that your company will want to address.
How to Boost Employee Adoption of New HR Tech
HR technology exists to make workflows more efficient, increase accuracy, simplify mundane tasks and, ideally, improve the employee experience and the company's performance.
These are the biggest employers you’ve probably never heard of
Professional employer organizations are filling their ranks with the staffs of growing companies like Beyond Meat and Madison Reed.
California Governor Approves Bill that Could Upend the Gig-Economy
Gov. Gavin Newsom just signed a controversial bill that will make it difficult for California businesses—particularly those in the gig economy—to classify workers as independent contractors.
It's Official: $684 Per Week Will Be the New Minimum Salary for Exempt Employees
The US Department of Labor issued a final ruling today on the new salary threshold for salary exemption: $684 per week. Anyone who earns less than this becomes eligible for overtime pay, regardless of actual duties, beginning January 1, 2020.
Voting During the Pandemic Considerations for Casting Your Ballot
COVID-19's detrimental impact has affected individuals, communities, businesses and organizations globally. From social distancing and working from home to not being able to dine indoors at your favorite restaurants or readily getting a professional haircut in certain states, almost everyone has felt the impact. Now with U.S. presidential elections just a few weeks away, the way the American public votes is also going to change. While it is also important to consider our civic duty, it is equally important to cast our votes in a safe manner.
Kansas v. Garcia: As States Seek to Enforce Federal Immigration Laws, Employers Are Once Again Caught in the Middle
In recent years, employers have found themselves caught in a tug-of-war between the federal government and state governments as to whether states can arrest and prosecute undocumented individuals who are unlawfully employed, due to action or inaction of either the employer or employee.
Amended Harassment and Discrimination Rules Are Here – Starting with California
California-based employers with five or more employees must now comply with amended anti-discrimination regulations regarding the Fair Employment and Housing Act (FEHA) that went into effect on April 1, 2016.
Here is What the U.S. and Papua New Guinea Have in Common
According to a report from the International Labour Organization, the U.S. and Papua New Guinea are the only countries in the world that don’t guarantee paid leave or cash benefits for new mothers. Look at what resources you have to go beyond what is required to really create a leave package that attracts family-oriented employees.
Protecting Your Data is Critical: Is your employer-sponsored retirement plan keeping up with best practices for information security?
The need to protect data exchanged in connection with 401(k) plans has been highlighted recently due to guidance released by the Department of Labor (DOL). Earlier this year, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) issued a report entitled “Defined Contribution Plans: Federal Guidance Could Help Mitigate Cybersecurity Risks in 401(k) and Other Retirement Plans.” In the report, the GAO found that, while plan sponsors and their service providers (record keepers, third party administrators, custodians and payroll providers) are required to exchange the sensitive personally identifiable information of the over 100 million individuals who participate in defined contribution plans, the DOL had not clarified “the fiduciary responsibility for mitigating cyber risks.”
Business in California is About to Change: Here is What California Business Owners Need to Know Before January 1, 2018
A flurry of new laws will sweep California starting on January 1, 2018, impacting California businesses of all sizes. These laws run the gamut, affecting parental leave, hiring, minimum wage and expanded harassment training. Let’s dive in to a few of these changes in more detail and what you need to know to prepare.
The Unemployment Road Map, Part 2: Control Unemployment Insurance Costs by Using Effective Hiring and Onboarding Practices
While the states set unemployment insurance (UI) rates, employers can control costs by implementing best practices when it comes to hiring. Correct hiring and onboarding procedures can improve your UI rates and help you keep more of your firm’s revenue.
The Unemployment Road Map, Part 5: Timely, Sufficient and Adequate Responses
Separation issues represent the largest cause of overpayments that employers can control. Inaction on the part of employers, including either the failure to respond to state requests for information or responding with inadequate information, can contribute significantly to benefit overpayments.
Overtime Rule Delay -- What Actions Should You Take?
As you may have heard, a federal court issued an order blocking the new Fair Labor Standards Act overtime rule from taking effect on December 1, 2016. Many businesses had already made plans to implement changes based on the anticipated effective date, but now that the rule has been delayed, perhaps indefinitely, they are wondering what to do next.
Why Now Might be a Good Time to Consider a High-Deductible Health Plan
With healthcare reform currently in flux, many business owners may find themselves trying to grapple with the best way to continue providing their employees with competitive benefits. While TriNet can help individual businesses design a benefits strategy that works for their industry, location and size, now may also be a good time for businesses across the country to take a closer look at high-deductible health plans (HDHPs).
It’s National Payroll Week! Recognizing the Payroll Pros – The People Who Make Sure We Get Paid
In these unprecedented and challenging times, there is one thing we all know for sure: we still want our paycheck. And payroll teams across the country are continuing to work in the background, through all the trials brought on by the pandemic, to make sure you get that paycheck on time, every single time.