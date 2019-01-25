Top Five Tips for Conducting an Effective Performance Review Virtually

As we kick off the new year, many companies will begin their annual review processes. Reviews will most likely look different this year. Many companies shifted from in office workplaces to remote workforces during the pandemic and may be torn with how to maneuver performance reviews this year. It is important to review performance for all employees, even if they are remote and even during a pandemic. It may be easy for remote employees to feel neglected or distant from an organization because they do not regularly interact with coworkers face to face.