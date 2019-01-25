Topic: Industry Insights - page 3
18th Annual Transamerica Retirement Survey
This report is an exploration of retirement preparedness of American workers that offers perspectives on retirement confidence, access to employer-sponsored retirement benefits, savings rates, and planning-related activities.
January 26, 2019
What Is the Definition of Payroll?
Payroll is an overall term used for several types of operations related to paying employees and paying payroll-related taxes due to federal and state agencies.
January 26, 2019
United States Payroll Taxes by State
Each year, businesses pay more in payroll taxes than income taxes. To learn how they affect your business, click on a state to get a comprehensive overview of the key payroll regulations — including a detailed breakdown of your responsibilities for federal, state and local payroll taxes.
January 26, 2019
Agile at Scale
When implemented correctly, (agile teams) almost always result in higher team productivity and morale, faster time to market, better quality, and lower risk than traditional approaches can achieve.
January 26, 2019
How Great Leaders Inspire Action
Simon Sinek explores how leaders can inspire cooperation, trust and change.
January 26, 2019
The Four Building Blocks of Transformation
Successful transformations may be relatively rare, but they do exist — and yours can succeed as well.
January 26, 2019
Top 5 Proactive Ways for Start-Ups to Avoid HR Nightmares
It is often the very things that make start-ups so appealing - their laid back culture, open floor plans, no dress code, lack of defined titles - that can create some of their worst HR nightmares.
January 26, 2019
Paid Holiday Schedule
Employees in the US receive an average of 7.6 paid holidays, according to The Bureau of Labor Statistics...These are the most common paid holidays in a private sector organization's paid holiday schedule.
January 26, 2019
Independent Contractor (Self-Employed) or Employee?
It is critical that business owners correctly determine whether the individuals providing services are employees or independent contractors.
January 26, 2019
What's the Difference Between Payroll Taxes and Employment Taxes?
Tax websites and books use the terms "payroll taxes" and "employment taxes" as though they're interchangeable, and they do overlap to some extent. They're marginally different types of taxes, however.
January 26, 2019
HR: Taking the "Risk" out of "Risk Management"
Advanced analytics are helping to make risk management easier by giving leaders insight into restructuring systems or putting stronger prevention measures in place.
January 26, 2019
State Minimum Wage Increases for 2019
Minimum wage increases will affect numerous states across the country (starting) in January 2019.
January 26, 2019
The Who, What, and Where of State Paid Sick Leave
Employers are subject to a patchwork of paid sick leave laws across the country, making compliance tricky in the absence of a single federal mandate.
January 26, 2019
What is Schedule K-1 and How Is It Filed?
Partners in a partnership, LLC members, and S corporation owners report their income for income tax purposes on a Schedule K-1. This article answers your questions about Schedule K-1, including when it's due, how to prepare this form, and how to include it on your personal tax return.
January 26, 2019
The Most Desirable Employee Benefits
In today’s hiring market, a generous benefits package is essential for attracting and retaining top talent. According to Glassdoor’s 2015 Employment Confidence Survey, about 60% of people report that benefits and perks are a major factor in considering whether to accept a job offer. The survey also found that 80% of employees would choose additional benefits over a pay raise....But what should a business do if it can’t afford Google-sized benefits?
January 26, 2019
Choosing a Time and Attendance System
Time and attendance systems offer employee self-service that allows them to handle many time-tracking tasks on their own, including reviewing the hours they've worked, current and future schedules, and PTO accruals.
January 26, 2019
Another Health Insurance Hack For Entrepreneurs: The PEO Option
As the race toward the end of open enrollment for health insurance continues, we've been hearing from entrepreneurs who are trying to avoid high costs and get better coverage by setting up insurance via a Professional Employer Organization (PEO).
January 25, 2019
How PEOs help small businesses navigate the new world of work
Findings from MetLife’s 16th Annual U.S. Employee Benefit Trends Study provide insights into how PEOs can help their small business clients create an environment where employees thrive. By doing so, PEOs not only keep their clients happy, but enable small business owners to build a company that is more attractive to the employees who make it successful.
Voting During the Pandemic Considerations for Casting Your Ballot
COVID-19's detrimental impact has affected individuals, communities, businesses and organizations globally. From social distancing and working from home to not being able to dine indoors at your favorite restaurants or readily getting a professional haircut in certain states, almost everyone has felt the impact. Now with U.S. presidential elections just a few weeks away, the way the American public votes is also going to change. While it is also important to consider our civic duty, it is equally important to cast our votes in a safe manner.
Top Five Tips for Conducting an Effective Performance Review Virtually
As we kick off the new year, many companies will begin their annual review processes. Reviews will most likely look different this year. Many companies shifted from in office workplaces to remote workforces during the pandemic and may be torn with how to maneuver performance reviews this year. It is important to review performance for all employees, even if they are remote and even during a pandemic. It may be easy for remote employees to feel neglected or distant from an organization because they do not regularly interact with coworkers face to face.
Data Privacy and What it Means for Your SMB
January 28 marks the 14th annual International Data Privacy Day, that seeks to raise awareness about the importance of privacy, highlight easy ways to protect personal information and reminds organizations about the importance of data privacy. It is critical for businesses to be transparent about the data they collect and create a culture of privacy within their organization.