Topic: Industry Insights - page 2
The Importance of Working with Expert HR Consultants
Should you hire a team of HR experts or rely on consultants? Outsourcing your HR can bring a variety of valuable resources including consultants with the best practices guidance to find and retain talent and help mitigate risk for your business.
July 12, 2022
9 Strategies for Retaining Employees in Today’s Market
It’s not easy keeping talent in this market. Learn effective strategies for maximizing your employee experience and retaining your valuable team.
June 9, 2022
Workplace Flexibility: Weighing the Pros and Cons
Workplace flexibility can facilitate better work/life balance for your employees. More and more companies are embracing workplace flexibility, but it may not be a feasible solution for everyone.
May 26, 2022
Breaking Through the 3 Myths of Remote Collaboration
In our Shifting Grounds podcast, host Keith Ferrazzi discusses reinventing the way we work with Mariano Suarez-Battan cofounder and CEO of MURAL. MURAL enables innovative teams to think and collaborate visually to solve problems anytime, anywhere.
April 29, 2022
Holiday Celebrations for the Modern Workplace: Tips For Planning Your Company’s Festivities in 2021
As we start to wrap up another holiday season during the pandemic, many businesses continue to struggle with the decision of whether—and how—to host holiday parties. Here are some tips to consider when planning a workplace celebration.
December 2, 2021
Turning the Great Resignation into the Great Retention: Expert Tips for Keeping Your Employees Happy
During COVID-19, as several businesses pivoted their operations to meet the challenges they suddenly faced, many individuals started to look inward also. As internationally renowned workforce strategist and management trendspotter Seth Mattison shared at TriNet PeopleForce, “when the pandemic hit, we were given the gift of introspection.” For many, this introspection led to what is being called “the great resignation,” in which droves of workers have been leaving their companies over the last year to find new jobs, change careers, start their own business or pursue something else entirely.
November 16, 2021
On National Payroll Week, We Salute Payroll Professionals!
This year, National Payroll Week starts on Labor Day, which is fitting considering the amount of tireless work the payroll professionals at TriNet and around the world perform each and every day. The payroll team at TriNet processes payroll for our more than 17,000 SMB customers and their hundreds of thousands of employees. Here are just some of the challenges they and all payroll professionals face right now.
September 7, 2021
Top Ten Payroll Mistakes to Avoid
As a business owner you may be wearing multiple hats, navigating various federal, state and local laws while managing various other aspects of your business including running payroll successfully. Payroll mistakes can be costly and can result in damaging employee morale and your company’s reputation
May 12, 2021
COVID-19 Vaccine Concerns: What SMBs Need to Know
The new year brings hope as the first inoculations of the COVID-19 vaccine were recently distributed among healthcare workers. Many business owners are already planning to evaluate their vaccine policy and the practical implications of the policy rollout. Whether they should require their employees to receive the vaccine or not, it is not too late to start thinking about potential compliance ramifications. Through this blog we plan to address some concerns that are top of mind with small and medium size business (SMB) owners.
January 14, 2021
Embracing Change and Building a Resilient Workforce
The pandemic has made business leaders rethink their operations, their business strategy and the skills needed to meet the changing demands of their customers. But where do you start?
August 27, 2020
Transitioning Back to the Workplace – Part 5: Looking Ahead and Preparing for the Future
As companies move from shelter in place to their new normal, it is important for leaders to remember that shelter in place may happen again. Many speculate that there could be another wave of COVID-19 cases this fall, perhaps at the same time as seasonal flu season begins to peak, and that public health officials could reinstate or renew shelter in place orders. Here are some recommendations on how you can prepare for the possibility of future shelter in place orders.
July 14, 2020
Employee Assistance Programs: Taking Care of Your Employees During COVID-19 - The Struggle is Real, but EAPs can Help Heal
During these unprecedented times, your employees may be dealing with a myriad of emotions such as stress, grief, uncertainty about the future and feeling isolated. As a business leader or a business owner, you may be considering providing resources to your employees that can help them navigate the current events.
July 1, 2020
COVID-19: Transitioning Back to The Workplace – Part 3: What to Consider as You ‘Unfurlough’ Your Employees
Let’s say you’ve navigated through the pandemic reasonably well and you’re at the point of bringing back to work some of your employees that you furloughed when things shut down. There are a number of things you will need to do at the company level before you unfurlough anyone.
June 16, 2020
COVID -19: Transitioning Back to The Workplace – Part 2 - Keeping Your Employees Safe in the Face of a Public Health Emergency
Recently we kicked off our blog series helping businesses transition their employees back to the workplace. While there is no “one size fits all” approach to this difficult process, through our blog series we hope to provide some guidance to help businesses during these unprecedented times. Today’s blog highlights some steps you need to take to monitor your employees’ health and manage a positive case in your workplace.
June 9, 2020
Paycheck Protection Program: Updated Guidance on PPP Loan Forgiveness
As shelter in place restrictions across the country start to lift, many SMB owners juggle pressing priorities including transitioning back their employees to the workplace safely and keeping up with new guidance issued by the government. It can be overwhelming to stay up to date and, through this blog post, we hope to provide you with the latest on PPP loan forgiveness.
June 3, 2020
Transitioning Back to The Workplace – Part 1: Steps to Take to Create a Safe Environment
The question of when and how around the topic of transitioning back to the workplace is top of mind with many employers and business owners. And as businesses around the country consider reopening there are many factors to consider. Taking precautions and implementing necessary processes will help businesses keep their workplace safe and their employees feeling less anxious as they begin to return to the workplace.
May 20, 2020
The Rise of the Roberts: Why Cloning Talented People Isn't the Answer to Great Talent Strategy
What if you could clone your best people? It’s what every manager secretly wishes they could do. ‘Take Bob’ they say, ‘he’s my best guy. I wish I had ten more like him. If you could just clone Bob for me, I’d be happy.’ But what if you could clone Bob?
January 26, 2019
To Retain New Hires, Spend More Time Onboarding Them
The most effective organizations onboard new hires for the duration of their first year — their most vulnerable period — and focus on three key dimensions.
January 26, 2019
Helping Remote Workers Avoid Loneliness and Burnout
As more workers work flexibly or remotely, companies will need to change the way they operate.
January 26, 2019
Tax Information for Charities & Other Non-Profits
Information about how to apply for IRS recognition of tax-exempt status.
January 26, 2019
Types of Business Entities: Pros, Cons, and How to Choose
When launching a business, there are a million and one things to do. You need to raise money, hire staff, develop a marketing strategy, and the list goes on. But before you do any of that, you should choose a business entity structure. This decision will have important legal and financial implications for your company.
January 26, 2019