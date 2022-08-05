11 Tips to Prepare Your Business for a Recession

About 81% of small businesses anticipate a recession this year as the Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates to attempt to combat inflation. This is a scary thought for many SMBs, especially as most were only just beginning to recover from the recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Unfortunately, these macroeconomic ebbs and flows of the economy are a natural part of life and difficult to control from an organizational standpoint. To help you prepare for the challenges of a recession, here are some tips on how to prepare for a recession.

What is a Recession?

According to the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER), a recession is defined as a significant decline in economic activity that’s spread across the economy and lasts more than a few months. Recessions can have far-reaching impacts on society and can lead to individual and organizational financial problems. While economists have improved at predicting recessions, they have not improved at predicting the severity and length of recessions, making it difficult for business owners and individuals to prepare on short notice.

11 Ways SMBs Can Prepare for a Recession

While it may be possible to predict whether a recession is going to occur, it’s not possible to control whether it happens. Therefore, the best ways to increase the likelihood that your business continues to face success regardless of the state of the economy is to prepare far enough in advance. To help prepare, consider the following 11 action items SMBs can take to minimize the impact of a recession.

1. Secure Financing Before You Need It

Throughout the course of a recession, small businesses may need to ask for financial help, even if it’s expensive. Don’t think of this as a sign of failure. Instead, try to get ahead of the curve by securing financing before you actually need it. You’re much more likely to be approved for a business line of credit when your company profits are going well, so do what you can to qualify. If you apply in the middle of a recession, it’ll be harder to qualify so it’s an action item worth pursuing in advance.

2. Protect Your Cash Flow

Since 82% of businesses fail due to cash flow mismanagement , this is one of the most important aspects of surviving a recession. Strong cash flow management includes both following up on past-due invoices from clients and creating an emergency savings fund. Try to keep the equivalent of three to six months of expenses in an emergency cash fund.

Another way to protect your cash flow is to manage your receivables. You should have legal contracts in place regarding late fees to reduce the risk of outstanding balances going unpaid. You may also want to consider collecting deposits for high-paying jobs upfront to reduce the risk of nonpayment. While it might seem fine to let loyal clients get a few months behind on invoice payments, staying up to date with these helps in preparing for a recession and avoid operating at a loss.

3. Reduce Unnecessary Expenses

One of the best ways to prepare your business for a recession is to carefully examine your expenses. Look for any areas where business expenses can be reduced and try to do this as early as possible. The more time that passes with your SMB operating at increased efficiency, the more money you’ll save and the more prepared you’ll be in case of a lasting recession. Examine your costs and determine how to increase the variability of expenses or decrease overall expenses. Transitioning to a professional employer organization (PEO) or human capital management (HCM) platform can help you increase the variability, while cutting unnecessary expenditures can help you decrease overhead costs.