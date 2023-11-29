R&D Tax Credits for Any Industry: Does Your Business Qualify?

What if your small business could save thousands of dollars annually in taxes—all thanks to work you’re already doing? The federal research and development (R&D) tax credit makes this possible for companies of all shapes and sizes. Each year the U.S. government provides billions of dollars to innovative businesses for developing and improving technologies, products, and processes.

The R&D tax credit was originally introduced in the Economic Recovery Tax Act of 1981 as a temporary incentive to encourage additional research spending. The passage of the Protecting Americans from Tax Hikes (PATH) Act in 2015 permanently extended the R&D tax credit while expanding its benefits to startups and small businesses. Despite this, many growing businesses continue to miss out. Some perceive it to be too complex or costly, while others mistakenly believe they don’t qualify. To set the record straight, learn more on our blog about common R&D tax credit myths where we dive deeper into this topic.

Businesses in industries that usually come to mind when thinking about eligibility for the R&D tax credit include those in pharmaceuticals, automotive manufacturing, and software development, just to name a few. In reality, businesses in many other sectors are often able to claim this tax credit as well. Categories such as cosmetics, apparel, telecommunications, or even food and beverage may have qualifying work. Below we highlight some of those industries and examples of R&D activities that may qualify for the tax credit.

Architecture

Developing new or improved designs

Evaluating alternative designs to meet or overcome complex client requirements, site conditions, or building codes

Evaluating alternative designs and materials for structural or energy optimization, and/or to achieve LEED certification

Determining or testing optimal designs for lighting, acoustical, or visual qualities within a structure

Using building information modeling and computational analysis tools to assess designs for various functional requirements

Developing schematic designs, site plans, and elevation drawings

Designing areas for building systems

Developing environmentally friendly buildings

Construction

Design and development of electrical, plumbing, HVAC, and energy-efficient systems

Design and development of buildings, structures, and related components

Design and development of temporary systems such as shoring, falsework, and dewatering systems

Development of new or improved processes, methods, and techniques used in the construction process

Pre-construction planning, including structure, facility, or plant production design

Development or improvement of equipment

BIM modeling for design or sub-system coordination

Improvements to a building’s ability to withstand seismic events or extreme weather

Food & Beverage

Designing and developing new or improved processes to maintain quality and safety, meet regulations, reduce costs, or improve consistency

Testing of product ingredient mixtures for desired flavor or aroma

Designing and developing new products to make traditional products healthier

Developing or redesigning packaging to improve shelf life, sustainability, or durability

Developing new processes and techniques for the production of new food products, including mixing times, batching sequences, and cooking temperatures and durations

Development of new or improved preservative chemicals

Improving existing production processes to improve efficiency and reduce waste, or to convert waste into energy

Dentistry

3D printing

Development of Platelet Rich Plasma/Platelet Rich Fibrin (PRP/PRF) treatment

Utilizing an on-site milling machine or in-house lab

Utilizing and making improvements to technologies

Creating new or improved processes, techniques, or methods

Creating and testing prototypes

Experimenting with alternative materials or attachment systems

Intra-oral scanning technology

Use of technology to accelerate time of treatment and fit of custom orthotics/prosthetics

Nylon appliance development

Agriculture

Experimenting with or developing new fertilizers

Hybridizing or developing new strains of crops, plants, or livestock, including developing new gene transfer techniques

Developing new feeds or feeding techniques for livestock

Implementing new ways to protect crops or livestock from disease

Improving harvesting practices, such as automating processes

Implementing precision farming techniques in attempt to increase yield and/or production efficiency

Developing and implementing new irrigation systems

Implementing new equipment to improve harvest cycle times

Working to optimize the treatment and management of farm wastes in an energy efficient manner

Believe it or not, this only scratches the surface of the types of industries that may take advantage of the federal R&D tax credit. If you’re ready to explore the possibilities, TriNet Clarus R+D has put together a comprehensive, non-exhaustive list of industries to get you started. Still unsure about the R&D tax credit process or how your business might qualify? Our experts are here to help, so schedule a demo today!

