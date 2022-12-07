As you may have seen in TriNet’s 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, we can’t support people if the planet we live on isn’t preserved. TriNet is pleased to recognize Earth Day on April 22 and you can observe Earth Day in many ways, too. We hope you take time on this day to acknowledge the positive initiatives that individuals and organizations are doing to promote environmental causes, conservation, and awareness. It can be a day in which you reflect on the current conditions in our environment and move forward towards building positive solutions and review your current individual or organizational efforts.

We are all stakeholders in our planet’s future, and we can take our own action by making green decisions and supporting green programs.

TriNet is pleased to bring awareness to green initiatives amongst the communities within our ecosystem as part of our ESG efforts. TriNet has a dedicated internal colleague resource group (commonly known as “employee resource groups”) that focuses on promoting and implementing green initiatives. One example of our green initiatives is focusing on reducing the use of paper by offering electronic delivery of W-2 forms, communicating with customers via email rather than through U.S. mail, using an online process to onboard clients, as well as electronic enrollment of benefits, administering payroll and filing payroll taxes electronically.

Employees of TriNet customers (known as “worksite employees”) can be paid by physical check or paperless payroll solutions, which includes direct deposit and our pay card program. By choosing a paperless payroll solution, our customers, worksite employees and the environment benefit.

Some of these benefits are:

Customers can save time, money, and delivery errors are more easily avoided and can better attract and retain new talent by offering a wider range of payment options.

Worksite employees receive their paychecks timely, almost immediately and regardless of if its national holiday or natural disaster. Worksite employees no longer need to travel to their worksite to pick up their check or travel to a brick-and-mortar bank or check cashing business to deposit or cash a check. This is an added convenience for the worksite employee and reduces energy emissions by eliminating the need for travel.

Transportation energy usage and costs are also reduced because paper paychecks no longer need to be shipped from payroll distribution centers to the final recipient (which can include multiple stops before delivery to each employee).

Supply waste and cost are reduced by eliminating paycheck stock, ink, printer, and envelopes.

It is our time to help save the environment—however small—and be a part of the solution and not part of the problem. To find out more about our paperless payroll solutions, reach out today!

