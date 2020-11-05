Topic: Industry Insights - page 4
Medicare Open Enrollment has Begun: Are You Ready?
Medicare open enrollment kicks off on October 15 and we want to share information to help you prepare. As with most enrollment periods, you may have questions about plan options and if Medicare enrollment may affect participation in employer-sponsored benefits. Help is here to untangle the mysteries of Medicare open enrollment for you and your employees!
Paycheck Protection Program Flexibility Act: Update for Small and Medium-Size Businesses
On Friday June 5, 2020, President Trump signed the Paycheck Protection Program Flexibility Act (Flexibility Act) which will implement substantial changes to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). We have been following and updating you on the latest guidance on PPP as issued by Small Business Administration (SBA) through our blog and our recent webinar series. And now we provide you with the summary of the Flexibility Act that will help you pivot and adjust as necessary.
What you Need to Know About Employer Contributions to Employee Medicare
In today’s environment employees are choosing to delay retirement. According to Matthew Rutledge of Boston College’s Center for Retirement Research, employees are retiring three years later than they did in 1980’s.
Do I Need a PEO for My Business? Here's How to Tell
While it may be overwhelming to think of tackling all aspects of your business while still trying to achieve your dreams, the good news is you don't have to worry about everything on your own. A professional employer organization (PEO) can help with your HR needs, making it easier to stay compliant and on top of the ever-changing world of HR, while freeing you to focus on the many other aspects of running a small business.
CARES Act $2.2 Trillion Stimulus Will Help Small and Medium Size Businesses to Access Loans to Cover Payroll
The CARES Act provides unprecedented financial support for businesses and allows small and medium sized businesses to receive federal loans – in some cases forgivable – to cover payroll and other expenses.
HR Ecosystem and Integration Between the Different Systems
A typical HR ecosystem consisting of a comprehensive HR platform and core HR tools helps small and medium size businesses (SMBs) perform everyday HR tasks including but not limited to managing payroll, providing access to benefits and providing HR expertise. These SMBs also may purchase a number of point solutions that solve specific HR needs.
Transitioning Back to the Workplace – Part 4: Helping Employees Adjust
While some employers will take a more conservative approach to bringing employees back, others may consider transitioning workers to the workplace as soon as local government authorities and public health officials permit. Regardless of the timing, business leaders will need to take actions to help employees adjust to being back in the workplace to help ensure a smooth transition, with least disruption.
Commemorating the ADA’s 30th Anniversary - Importance of Creating an Inclusive Workplace Culture
The 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) is a great opportunity for businesses to review their recruiting and hiring practices to ensure that they are welcoming qualified persons with disabilities as an important step towards a more inclusive workplace culture.
What Employers Should Know About COVID-19 and the ADA
As more people get vaccinated and workplaces reopen, employers should be aware of issues related to the Americans With Disabilities Act or ADA, that may affect the return to the office. Understanding what is required of an employer covered by the ADA (generally, private employers with 15 or more employees) can help to make the return to the office safer for all concerned.
Five Tips for Supporting an Employee’s Disability in a Remote Work Environment
With the benefits of remote work also come challenges, such as provisions for disability accommodation or medically related leaves of absence. In December 2020, the Department of Labor (DOL) provided limited guidance for employers to lean on, outlining when employers may utilize electronic postings to satisfy notice requirements under certain federal laws like the Family and Medical leave Act (FMLA), and clarifying when telemedicine may count as 'in-person’ visits for the purpose of making FMLA eligibility determinations.