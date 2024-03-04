Trends & Insights - page 48
HR News
Frequently Asked Questions about Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) and What SMBs Need to Know to Prepare
On September 5, 2017, U.S. Secretary General Jeff Sessions announced an end to the DACA program. Under this directive, Acting U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Elaine C. Duke has rescinded the 2012 memorandum. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has initiated a phase out of the DACA program by providing a limited six-month window to adjudicate certain pending and renewal DACA cases. The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is no longer accepting initial (first time) DACA applications. TriNet will be monitoring changes to the DACA program and how they affect small and midsize businesses (SMBs). In the meantime, here are answers to common questions about how the DACA rescission announcement will affect SMBs and their current employees.
September 12, 2017 ・8 mins read
Read more
HR Essentials
How Geralex Janitorial Services Cleaned Up Their Business
Recently, I chatted with Gerry Alvarado, Vice President and Co-founder of Geralex Janitorial Services, a company that was started more than 14 years ago in the Chicago area to provide environmentally friendly janitorial services to businesses. Gerry spoke about the explosive growth that nearly took his company down, the challenges he faced and the lessons he learned.
August 22, 2017 ・5 mins read
Read more
Wellness
7 Tidy Ways to Keep Your Workspace Clean on a Budget
If you run a small or midsize business (SMB), there are ways to maintain a clean work environment without breaking the budget. Here are some tips for keeping your office space organized and in top form.
August 17, 2017 ・10 mins read
Read more
HR News
The Unemployment Hearing Process
We previously talked about the unemployment benefits appeals process. Here we’ll turn our focus to helping you prepare for the unemployment hearing process.
August 1, 2017 ・14 mins read
Read more
Payroll
How are Payroll Taxes Calculated? - State Disability Insurance
Learn how state disability insurance (SDI) payroll tax is calculated in five different states - California, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Hawaii and New York.
July 10, 2017 ・4 mins read
Read more
“Help! I Can’t Hire Fast Enough!” How to Hire the Right People at the Speed of Your Growing Business
When your business is growing rapidly, you can’t always afford to take your time bringing on staff. However, you also can’t afford the high costs and potential disasters that come with making bad hires. So, how can you support rapid growth without falling into the hasty hiring trap? Here are a few ways to speed up hiring without sacrificing quality.
June 15, 2017 ・13 mins read
Read more
HR News
The Unemployment Road Map, Part 6: Determinations and Appeals
In our last installment of The Unemployment Road Map, we discussed the importance of timely, sufficient and adequate responses to state requests for claim information. Once you, as the employer, have submitted the claim response and all the relevant documentation, it can take up to 30 days for your state to determine the claimant’s eligibility for benefits.. If either party is dissatisfied with the decision, they have the right to appeal. If either party chooses to file an appeal, the state must be notified. Upon receipt of the appeal request, the state will schedule an unemployment benefits claim hearing.
June 7, 2017 ・12 mins read
Read more
HR News
3 Things to Do When an Employee Returns from Parental Leave
Here are three things that you, as an employer, should be thinking about doing (even if not legally required) to ensure a successful return to work when an employee is ready to return from maternity or paternity leave.
June 1, 2017 ・7 mins read
Read more
Wellness
An HR Practitioner's Guide to Happiness at Work
Here are a few tips for finding workplace happiness, wherever you are in your career.
May 18, 2017 ・3 mins read
Read more
Culture
4 Budget-Friendly Ways to Motivate Employees
As a small or midsize business (SMB) owner, it is up to you to find ways to motivate your employees without driving your company into bankruptcy. While this can pose certain challenges, the good news is that there are plenty of things that today’s employees often appreciate as much as – if not more than - money. Here are a few things employees covet that money can’t buy.
April 27, 2017 ・6 mins read
Read more
HR Essentials
3 Things Every Entrepreneur Should Do Early On
Though the barriers to launching your own venture have never been lower, about 20% of small businesses fail in their first year and 50% of small businesses fail in their fifth year. But you can increase your chances of beating the odds. Before you go all-in on your company concept, take the following three steps to set yourself up for success.
September 7, 2017 ・4 mins read
Read more
Culture
Are You Marketing to Your Employees? 5 Ways to Brand Your Organization to Your Most Important Audience
Branding doesn’t just encompass your sales and marketing efforts.To be successful, branding needs to involve all your employees, no matter what their role in your organization. Making sure your employees understand and, more importantly, believe in your brand can help business overall. Check out these strategies for using branding to ensure your team is buying what you’re selling.
September 5, 2017 ・5 mins read
Read more
Diversity & Inclusion
Here Comes Generation Z: What Businesses Need to Know Now to Prepare for the Next Generation of Workers
Much has been written over the years about the millennial generation, but now it’s time for a new generation to make itself known in the workplace: generation Z.
August 31, 2017 ・6 mins read
Read more
Employee Assistance Programs Don’t Just Benefit Employees. Here’s Why They’re Good for Employers Too
an EAP is an employer-paid service that provides confidential counseling to eligible employees and their family members, 24 hours a day. Even the smallest employers should consider the benefit that EAP programs can have on not just their employees’ overall well-being but the well-being of their company.
August 3, 2017 ・5 mins read
Read more
HR Essentials
3 Best Business Practices for Life Sciences SMBs from a Leading Biotech Entrepreneur
Business leaders in the life sciences industry know all too well they face unique challenges. In this highly innovative and rapidly evolving field they must move quickly to remain relevant. Dr. Craig Shimasaki, president & CEO of Moleculera Labs and a successful founder of three biotech companies, shares the three key drivers for those in the life sciences industry:
July 25, 2017 ・4 mins read
Read more
Benefits
Dogs in the Workplace: The Employee Benefit That Gets Tails Wagging
Today is Take Your Dog to Work Day. Here are some tips for how you can incorporate the love of dogs into your workplace for one day or every day!
June 23, 2017 ・7 mins read
Read more
Culture
The SMB's Guide to Creating a Great Culture Through Internal Brand-Building
Remember that a company is nothing more than a collection of people. They’re the ones making your product, creating all that valuable intellectual property and providing your customers with exceptional experiences. How your employees feel about your company influences their commitment and work product. And how they feel is largely determined by the internal brand you cultivate. So, how do you invest your resources building your internal brand?
June 13, 2017 ・5 mins read
Read more
Wellness
June is National Employee Wellness Month! Celebrate by Making Your Small Business Healthier and Happier with These Expert Tips
In honor of National Employee Wellness Month, TriNet HR experts share some of their best tips for implementing wellness into your workplace.
June 6, 2017 ・7 mins read
Read more
HR Essentials
The 5 Mentors You Meet in (Business) Heaven
Having an experienced mentor who’s been through the same challenges as you can be extremely valuable. The expert information you receive from a mentor could mean the difference between success or failure. However, there are many different types of mentors you can find who will be more (or less) helpful depending on the stage your business is in and the obstacle you’re facing. These are the five types of mentors you should surround yourself with today, enlisting each of them based upon the specific knowledge you seek.
May 30, 2017 ・4 mins read
Read more
Benefits
Employers, Here is Why Your Benefits Plan Needs a Dependent Eligibility Audit
Employers who offer benefits plans are consistently searching for ways to reduce the costs they incur for providing benefits. One of the best ways to reduce cost is to conduct a dependent eligibility audit. A dependent eligibility audit allows employers to validate that dependents covered under their health and welfare plans are eligible.
May 16, 2017 ・7 mins read
Read more
HR News
Workers' Compensation and Your Business: What You Need to Know
Workers’ compensation is a type of insurance, purchased by an employer, to cover a portion of lost wages and related medical expenses arising from work-related accidents. This insurance also provides some security for employers by providing benefits regardless of who is at fault.
April 12, 2017 ・4 mins read
Read more
HR News
Frequently Asked Questions about Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) and What SMBs Need to Know to Prepare
On September 5, 2017, U.S. Secretary General Jeff Sessions announced an end to the DACA program. Under this directive, Acting U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Elaine C. Duke has rescinded the 2012 memorandum. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has initiated a phase out of the DACA program by providing a limited six-month window to adjudicate certain pending and renewal DACA cases. The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is no longer accepting initial (first time) DACA applications. TriNet will be monitoring changes to the DACA program and how they affect small and midsize businesses (SMBs). In the meantime, here are answers to common questions about how the DACA rescission announcement will affect SMBs and their current employees.
September 12, 2017 ・8 mins read
Read more
HR Essentials
3 Things Every Entrepreneur Should Do Early On
Though the barriers to launching your own venture have never been lower, about 20% of small businesses fail in their first year and 50% of small businesses fail in their fifth year. But you can increase your chances of beating the odds. Before you go all-in on your company concept, take the following three steps to set yourself up for success.
September 7, 2017 ・4 mins read
Read more
Culture
Are You Marketing to Your Employees? 5 Ways to Brand Your Organization to Your Most Important Audience
Branding doesn’t just encompass your sales and marketing efforts.To be successful, branding needs to involve all your employees, no matter what their role in your organization. Making sure your employees understand and, more importantly, believe in your brand can help business overall. Check out these strategies for using branding to ensure your team is buying what you’re selling.
September 5, 2017 ・5 mins read
Read more
Diversity & Inclusion
Here Comes Generation Z: What Businesses Need to Know Now to Prepare for the Next Generation of Workers
Much has been written over the years about the millennial generation, but now it’s time for a new generation to make itself known in the workplace: generation Z.
August 31, 2017 ・6 mins read
Read more
HR Essentials
How Geralex Janitorial Services Cleaned Up Their Business
Recently, I chatted with Gerry Alvarado, Vice President and Co-founder of Geralex Janitorial Services, a company that was started more than 14 years ago in the Chicago area to provide environmentally friendly janitorial services to businesses. Gerry spoke about the explosive growth that nearly took his company down, the challenges he faced and the lessons he learned.
August 22, 2017 ・5 mins read
Read more
Wellness
7 Tidy Ways to Keep Your Workspace Clean on a Budget
If you run a small or midsize business (SMB), there are ways to maintain a clean work environment without breaking the budget. Here are some tips for keeping your office space organized and in top form.
August 17, 2017 ・10 mins read
Read more
Employee Assistance Programs Don’t Just Benefit Employees. Here’s Why They’re Good for Employers Too
an EAP is an employer-paid service that provides confidential counseling to eligible employees and their family members, 24 hours a day. Even the smallest employers should consider the benefit that EAP programs can have on not just their employees’ overall well-being but the well-being of their company.
August 3, 2017 ・5 mins read
Read more
HR News
The Unemployment Hearing Process
We previously talked about the unemployment benefits appeals process. Here we’ll turn our focus to helping you prepare for the unemployment hearing process.
August 1, 2017 ・14 mins read
Read more
HR Essentials
3 Best Business Practices for Life Sciences SMBs from a Leading Biotech Entrepreneur
Business leaders in the life sciences industry know all too well they face unique challenges. In this highly innovative and rapidly evolving field they must move quickly to remain relevant. Dr. Craig Shimasaki, president & CEO of Moleculera Labs and a successful founder of three biotech companies, shares the three key drivers for those in the life sciences industry:
July 25, 2017 ・4 mins read
Read more
Payroll
How are Payroll Taxes Calculated? - State Disability Insurance
Learn how state disability insurance (SDI) payroll tax is calculated in five different states - California, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Hawaii and New York.
July 10, 2017 ・4 mins read
Read more
Benefits
Dogs in the Workplace: The Employee Benefit That Gets Tails Wagging
Today is Take Your Dog to Work Day. Here are some tips for how you can incorporate the love of dogs into your workplace for one day or every day!
June 23, 2017 ・7 mins read
Read more
“Help! I Can’t Hire Fast Enough!” How to Hire the Right People at the Speed of Your Growing Business
When your business is growing rapidly, you can’t always afford to take your time bringing on staff. However, you also can’t afford the high costs and potential disasters that come with making bad hires. So, how can you support rapid growth without falling into the hasty hiring trap? Here are a few ways to speed up hiring without sacrificing quality.
June 15, 2017 ・13 mins read
Read more
Culture
The SMB's Guide to Creating a Great Culture Through Internal Brand-Building
Remember that a company is nothing more than a collection of people. They’re the ones making your product, creating all that valuable intellectual property and providing your customers with exceptional experiences. How your employees feel about your company influences their commitment and work product. And how they feel is largely determined by the internal brand you cultivate. So, how do you invest your resources building your internal brand?
June 13, 2017 ・5 mins read
Read more
HR News
The Unemployment Road Map, Part 6: Determinations and Appeals
In our last installment of The Unemployment Road Map, we discussed the importance of timely, sufficient and adequate responses to state requests for claim information. Once you, as the employer, have submitted the claim response and all the relevant documentation, it can take up to 30 days for your state to determine the claimant’s eligibility for benefits.. If either party is dissatisfied with the decision, they have the right to appeal. If either party chooses to file an appeal, the state must be notified. Upon receipt of the appeal request, the state will schedule an unemployment benefits claim hearing.
June 7, 2017 ・12 mins read
Read more
Wellness
June is National Employee Wellness Month! Celebrate by Making Your Small Business Healthier and Happier with These Expert Tips
In honor of National Employee Wellness Month, TriNet HR experts share some of their best tips for implementing wellness into your workplace.
June 6, 2017 ・7 mins read
Read more
HR News
3 Things to Do When an Employee Returns from Parental Leave
Here are three things that you, as an employer, should be thinking about doing (even if not legally required) to ensure a successful return to work when an employee is ready to return from maternity or paternity leave.
June 1, 2017 ・7 mins read
Read more
HR Essentials
The 5 Mentors You Meet in (Business) Heaven
Having an experienced mentor who’s been through the same challenges as you can be extremely valuable. The expert information you receive from a mentor could mean the difference between success or failure. However, there are many different types of mentors you can find who will be more (or less) helpful depending on the stage your business is in and the obstacle you’re facing. These are the five types of mentors you should surround yourself with today, enlisting each of them based upon the specific knowledge you seek.
May 30, 2017 ・4 mins read
Read more
Wellness
An HR Practitioner's Guide to Happiness at Work
Here are a few tips for finding workplace happiness, wherever you are in your career.
May 18, 2017 ・3 mins read
Read more
Benefits
Employers, Here is Why Your Benefits Plan Needs a Dependent Eligibility Audit
Employers who offer benefits plans are consistently searching for ways to reduce the costs they incur for providing benefits. One of the best ways to reduce cost is to conduct a dependent eligibility audit. A dependent eligibility audit allows employers to validate that dependents covered under their health and welfare plans are eligible.
May 16, 2017 ・7 mins read
Read more
Culture
4 Budget-Friendly Ways to Motivate Employees
As a small or midsize business (SMB) owner, it is up to you to find ways to motivate your employees without driving your company into bankruptcy. While this can pose certain challenges, the good news is that there are plenty of things that today’s employees often appreciate as much as – if not more than - money. Here are a few things employees covet that money can’t buy.
April 27, 2017 ・6 mins read
Read more
HR News
Workers' Compensation and Your Business: What You Need to Know
Workers’ compensation is a type of insurance, purchased by an employer, to cover a portion of lost wages and related medical expenses arising from work-related accidents. This insurance also provides some security for employers by providing benefits regardless of who is at fault.
April 12, 2017 ・4 mins read
Read more
Learn how TriNet’s comprehensive HR solutions can help your business.
Fill out the form and we’ll contact you to set up a time to chat.