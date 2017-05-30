Whether you already run a business or you want to diversify your income by starting a side project, investing in real estate, or another venture, having an experienced mentor who’s been through the same challenges can be extremely valuable.
The expert information you receive from a mentor could mean the difference between success or failure. However, there are many different types of mentors you can find who will be more (or less) helpful depending on the stage your business is in and the obstacle you’re facing.
For example, sometimes you’ll find yourself in a creative rut and in need of inspiration from someone who can weigh-in with a new perspective. In this situation, you probably wouldn’t turn to a mentor who is a financial advisor to help generate new campaign ideas to pitch your client.
"No matter how much experience you have at your craft, there’s always someone who’s been around the block more times, worked with bigger clients or made a niche for themselves within your industry."
These are the five types of mentors you should surround yourself with today, enlisting each of them based upon the specific knowledge you seek.
Find the right creative mentor for your business by examining the work of others in your industry whom you respect. Even if the candidates could be viewed as competitors, these relationships are almost always mutually beneficial. The mentor stands to benefit from building relationships with up-and-coming professionals in their fields, too.
No matter what business challenge you encounter, having these five mentors on-hand can give you the tools and confidence to solve almost any problem and propel you to success.
This communication is for informational purposes only; it is not legal, tax or accounting advice; and is not an offer to sell, buy or procure insurance.
This post may contain hyperlinks to websites operated by parties other than TriNet. Such hyperlinks are provided for reference only. TriNet does not control such websites and is not responsible for their content. Inclusion of such hyperlinks on TriNet.com does not necessarily imply any endorsement of the material on such websites or association with their operators.
The opinions and views expressed by guest authors of the TriNet blog are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of TriNet or any of its affiliates or partners.