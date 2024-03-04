Trends & Insights - page 49
7 Money Habits of Successful Entrepreneurs
While each small business comes with its own specific set of strengths and weaknesses, there are a number of tried-and-true strategies that successful business leaders can adopt across a broad range of industries and business models. If you'd like to learn how to extend the value of your economic resources, start by following these proven money habits of successful entrepreneurs.
April 4, 2017 ・7 mins read
Talent
5 Tips to Improve Onboarding and Retain Employees
Employers are constantly competing to retain highly qualified employees. One factor that can give you an edge in employee engagement and retention is a robust onboarding process. Sixty nine percent of employees are more likely to stay with the company for at least three years after a great onboarding experience.
March 14, 2017 ・5 mins read
HR News
EEOC's Strategic Focus on "Gig Economy" Raises Questions for Employers
The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) has released their Strategic Enforcement Plan (SEP) for fiscal years 2017-2021, and it raises some interesting questions for employers. One of the changes that the EEOC has made to the most recent SEP is a focus on complex employment issues related to the “on-demand economy,” also known as the “gig economy.”
March 2, 2017 ・4 mins read
HR News
What is Involuntary Termination?
Unlike voluntary terminations, there are different types of involuntary terminations. They include layoffs and terminations for misconduct or terminations for performance issues. Involuntary termination can be quite complex, but proper documentation of employment issues is invaluable to effectively protesting claims and keeping unemployment insurance rates low.
February 21, 2017 ・12 mins read
Culture
4 Ways You Can Get Employees Ready and Eager to Tackle 2017
Have you looked around your workforce recently and seen the winter blues set in? This could be because the excitement of the holiday season, the parties and celebrations, are now just a distant memory while the work goes on. If you look around your office and see lots of blank faces staring into their computers, consider these ideas to reenergize your workforce.
February 7, 2017 ・4 mins read
Compliance
What Are the Rules for Employers Not Giving Pay Stubs to Their Employees?
February 7, 2017 ・1 min read
Talent
How can my company rescind a job offer?
Rescinding a job offer letter comes with compliance risks. Before you take back that job offer, read about the potential risks and how to avoid them.
February 6, 2017 ・3 mins read
HR News
How Does President Trump's Executive Order "Protecting the Nation from Foreign Terrorist Entry Into the United States" Impact Your Employees?
As you probably already know, President Trump issued an executive order on Friday Jan. 27, 2017 titled, “Protecting the Nation from Foreign Terrorist Entry into the United States.” This order can potentially have far reaching impact on your employees if they are citizens of the seven countries identified in it. As your trusted business partner, TriNet stands ready to assist you and your employees interpret and understand the consequences of this order.
February 1, 2017 ・8 mins read
HR Essentials
Top 4 HR Concerns of Financial Services Firms and How to Resolve Them
If you are an entrepreneur in the financial services industry or run a financial services firm, you know that there is simply no “one size fits all” solution to your human resources (HR) needs. Here are four of the most common areas of concern financial services firms have when it comes to administrative HR – and recommendations for combatting them.
January 26, 2017 ・4 mins read
Benefits
What is the standard 401(k) employer contribution?
There is no standard 401(k) employer contribution as companies can decide for themselves how much they will add to an employee's plan.
January 23, 2017 ・3 mins read
Wellness
Want to Take a Summer Vacation? Here Are Some Expert Tools to Help You Manage Your Business From Afar
If you’re an entrepreneur with a growing business, the thought of taking time away from the office may sound like a total impossibility. Fortunately, with a little planning and preparation, you can take vacations while continuing to manage your employees. You just need to take a few steps ahead of time.
March 30, 2017 ・4 mins read
HR Essentials
How to Fail in Business Without Really Trying
Only about 50 percent of businesses survive the first five years and only about one-third keep the lights on for 10 or more years. Find out if you are inadvertently getting in the way of your success by making these six common business mistakes.
March 22, 2017 ・4 mins read
HR News
Addressing Claims of Sexual Harassment in the Workplace
Addressing a claim of sexual harassment is a difficult and sensitive situation. Here is more information on how to identify and prevent sexual harrassment, as well as what to do if you suspect sexual harrassment has occurred.
March 16, 2017 ・5 mins read
Benefits
Considerations for Choosing the Right PTO Policy for Your Business
While large companies seem to have an advantage in terms of flexibility and resources when it comes to offering their employees paid time off (PTO), small and mid-size companies also have an opportunity to create a PTO policy that helps them stand out as the employer-of-choice.
February 28, 2017 ・7 mins read
Benefits
Everything You Need to Know About Employee Leave
Keeping track of all types of employee leave of absence, as well as knowing what is required of you, can be a daunting task. Check out the must-know info.
February 17, 2017 ・9 mins read
Compliance
Is There a Maximum Amount of Overtime Employees Can Work in One Week?
As long as you compensate properly and grant the required breaks, there aren't any federal limitations on how much overtime your employees can work.
February 7, 2017 ・2 mins read
At what point does an hourly employee become eligible for benefits?
Find out when hourly employees are eligible for benefits
February 6, 2017 ・2 mins read
Compliance
We are about to hit 50 employees, what are some of the HR compliance areas I should consider?
When your company grows to 50 or more people, here are some regulations to discuss with your legal counsel to ensure HR compliance going forward.
February 4, 2017 ・3 mins read
Benefits
President Trump Has Taken Office: Here Is What You Need to Know About the ACA Developments
President Trump has already gotten to work on repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act (ACA). However, we can expect extensive delays before we see any significant changes to the ACA.In the meantime, companies are advised to continue to comply with the ACA to avoid penalties, including “pay or play” mandate for Applicable Large Employers (ALEs) to offer ACA compliant coverage and Section 6056 reporting.
January 31, 2017 ・3 mins read
Compliance
How do I determine if my inside sales employee is exempt or non-exempt?
January 24, 2017 ・2 mins read
Talent
Should I issue 'promotion' or 'transfer' letters when an employee changes jobs?
January 17, 2017 ・1 min read
