Trends & Insights - page 50
Compliance
Is it ok to request W2's from an employee to verify their income before extending them a job offer?
Is it ok to request W2's from an employee to verify their income before extending them a job offer?
January 17, 2017 ・3 mins read
Read more
Talent
How can I perform an unofficial reference check?
January 10, 2017 ・3 mins read
Read more
Talent
How do I determine if my event planner employee is exempt or non-exempt?
January 10, 2017 ・3 mins read
Read more
Compliance
Does my company need to offer dental coverage under the Affordable Care Act (ACA)?
January 9, 2017 ・2 mins read
Read more
Compliance
What Is Tax Form 5498?
You will receive a copy of Form 5498 if you have an individual retirement account account. What do you do with it? Check it for accuracy and keep it with your tax records.
January 9, 2017 ・4 mins read
Read more
Benefits
New Law Will Allow Small Employers to Sponsor Health Reimbursement Arrangements
A new law, that was signed by President Obama on Dec.13, 2016, will impact employee health benefits offered by small employers. If you are a qualified small employer, you can now sponsor health reimbursement arrangements which until now were only available to applicable large employers.
January 3, 2017 ・4 mins read
Read more
Talent
What should I do if a former employer refuses to provide a reference?
December 19, 2016 ・3 mins read
Read more
Talent
Can you ask a candidate in an application if they have another job?
December 15, 2016 ・3 mins read
Read more
Wellness
These 3 Factors of Your Wellness Program Can Increase Millennial Loyalty
Millennials need a workplace wellness program but a traditional one may not work for them. If you are looking to attract and retain more millennial employees, take their habits and preferences into consideration as you build or modify your wellness program.
December 8, 2016 ・4 mins read
Read more
Talent
7 Things the Most Respected Bosses Do Every Day
Not all bosses are created equal. Some are more respected and admired than others. And some will go down as one of the most horrible bosses their employees have ever had. If you want to be considered one of the former, start with these seven things the most respected bosses do every day.
November 29, 2016 ・5 mins read
Read more
Compliance
What Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) reports does a 100 employee company have to file and by when?
January 13, 2017 ・3 mins read
Read more
Compliance
If an employee's salary is based on 45 hours per week and an employee works more than that, do we owe the employee more for the extra hours?
January 12, 2017 ・2 mins read
Read more
HR Essentials
For small businesses in San Francisco, what is the average number of Paid Time Off (PTO) days provided for employees?
January 12, 2017 ・2 mins read
Read more
Compliance
How do I determine if my customer service employee is exempt or non-exempt?
January 10, 2017 ・3 mins read
Read more
Compliance
Does my company need to offer vision coverage through COBRA (the Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act)?
January 9, 2017 ・2 mins read
Read more
Compliance
Does a company have to offer life insurance coverage to its employees?
January 9, 2017 ・1 min read
Read more
Performance Management
Employee Burnout: How to Spot and Take Action
Employee burnout can negatively crater health, relationships with colleagues, productivity, retention and the bottom line. It is important to keep a lookout for the subtle signals of burnout, and take steps to assist the employee.
December 22, 2016 ・3 mins read
Read more
Benefits
It’s Not Too Late to Maximize Your 2016 HSA Contributions: Contribute Until April 17, 2017
Every year the IRS sets the annual Health Savings Account maximum contribution limit for the calendar year. Many people think that they can no longer contribute towards the 2016 annual contribution limit after December 31, 2016. However, the good news is that the deadline extends into 2017.
December 15, 2016 ・3 mins read
Read more
Talent
Can a recruiter reject a candidate due to the candidate requiring relocation?
December 14, 2016 ・2 mins read
Read more
HR Essentials
6 Ways Business Leaders Can Make the Most Out of the Last Month of the Year
As the year comes to an end, do you find yourself reflecting on what you have achieved over the past several months? If you feel you have not completed a lot of tasks on your to-do list, remember that there is still some time left in the year. A lot can be done in one month toward achieving your remaining goals for 2016.
December 1, 2016 ・4 mins read
Read more
Culture
How To Plan a Company Holiday Party Your Employees Want to Attend
No more awkward silences and bad fruitcake: learn how to host a company holiday party your employees will actually enjoy attending with these tips.
November 28, 2016 ・5 mins read
Read more
Compliance
Is it ok to request W2's from an employee to verify their income before extending them a job offer?
Is it ok to request W2's from an employee to verify their income before extending them a job offer?
January 17, 2017 ・3 mins read
Read more
Compliance
What Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) reports does a 100 employee company have to file and by when?
January 13, 2017 ・3 mins read
Read more
Compliance
If an employee's salary is based on 45 hours per week and an employee works more than that, do we owe the employee more for the extra hours?
January 12, 2017 ・2 mins read
Read more
HR Essentials
For small businesses in San Francisco, what is the average number of Paid Time Off (PTO) days provided for employees?
January 12, 2017 ・2 mins read
Read more
Talent
How can I perform an unofficial reference check?
January 10, 2017 ・3 mins read
Read more
Talent
How do I determine if my event planner employee is exempt or non-exempt?
January 10, 2017 ・3 mins read
Read more
Compliance
How do I determine if my customer service employee is exempt or non-exempt?
January 10, 2017 ・3 mins read
Read more
Compliance
Does my company need to offer dental coverage under the Affordable Care Act (ACA)?
January 9, 2017 ・2 mins read
Read more
Compliance
Does my company need to offer vision coverage through COBRA (the Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act)?
January 9, 2017 ・2 mins read
Read more
Compliance
What Is Tax Form 5498?
You will receive a copy of Form 5498 if you have an individual retirement account account. What do you do with it? Check it for accuracy and keep it with your tax records.
January 9, 2017 ・4 mins read
Read more
Compliance
Does a company have to offer life insurance coverage to its employees?
January 9, 2017 ・1 min read
Read more
Benefits
New Law Will Allow Small Employers to Sponsor Health Reimbursement Arrangements
A new law, that was signed by President Obama on Dec.13, 2016, will impact employee health benefits offered by small employers. If you are a qualified small employer, you can now sponsor health reimbursement arrangements which until now were only available to applicable large employers.
January 3, 2017 ・4 mins read
Read more
Performance Management
Employee Burnout: How to Spot and Take Action
Employee burnout can negatively crater health, relationships with colleagues, productivity, retention and the bottom line. It is important to keep a lookout for the subtle signals of burnout, and take steps to assist the employee.
December 22, 2016 ・3 mins read
Read more
Talent
What should I do if a former employer refuses to provide a reference?
December 19, 2016 ・3 mins read
Read more
Benefits
It’s Not Too Late to Maximize Your 2016 HSA Contributions: Contribute Until April 17, 2017
Every year the IRS sets the annual Health Savings Account maximum contribution limit for the calendar year. Many people think that they can no longer contribute towards the 2016 annual contribution limit after December 31, 2016. However, the good news is that the deadline extends into 2017.
December 15, 2016 ・3 mins read
Read more
Talent
Can you ask a candidate in an application if they have another job?
December 15, 2016 ・3 mins read
Read more
Talent
Can a recruiter reject a candidate due to the candidate requiring relocation?
December 14, 2016 ・2 mins read
Read more
Wellness
These 3 Factors of Your Wellness Program Can Increase Millennial Loyalty
Millennials need a workplace wellness program but a traditional one may not work for them. If you are looking to attract and retain more millennial employees, take their habits and preferences into consideration as you build or modify your wellness program.
December 8, 2016 ・4 mins read
Read more
HR Essentials
6 Ways Business Leaders Can Make the Most Out of the Last Month of the Year
As the year comes to an end, do you find yourself reflecting on what you have achieved over the past several months? If you feel you have not completed a lot of tasks on your to-do list, remember that there is still some time left in the year. A lot can be done in one month toward achieving your remaining goals for 2016.
December 1, 2016 ・4 mins read
Read more
Talent
7 Things the Most Respected Bosses Do Every Day
Not all bosses are created equal. Some are more respected and admired than others. And some will go down as one of the most horrible bosses their employees have ever had. If you want to be considered one of the former, start with these seven things the most respected bosses do every day.
November 29, 2016 ・5 mins read
Read more
Culture
How To Plan a Company Holiday Party Your Employees Want to Attend
No more awkward silences and bad fruitcake: learn how to host a company holiday party your employees will actually enjoy attending with these tips.
November 28, 2016 ・5 mins read
Read more
Learn how TriNet’s comprehensive HR solutions can help your business.
Fill out the form and we’ll contact you to set up a time to chat.