InsightsFor small businesses in San Francisco, what is the average number of Paid Time Off (PTO) days provided for employees?
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HR Essentials

For small businesses in San Francisco, what is the average number of Paid Time Off (PTO) days provided for employees?

January 12, 2017・2 mins read
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For small businesses in San Francisco, what is the average number of Paid Time Off (PTO) days provided for employees?

Overview of Paid Time Off (PTO)

PTO typically includes vacation, sick, and personal time, and is regularly the predominant employee benefit offered in the private industry, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics Nationally, the average number of vacation, sick, and personal leave hours were 77, 61, and 37 hours respectively, which totals to 175 hours (almost 22 total work days).

PTO in the Bay Area

TriNet determined that their San Francisco customers' employees accrue an average of 101 vacation hours and 12 personal leave hours, which totals to 113 hours--not including sick leave hours. This total does not include the growing trend among small- and medium-sized San Francisco businesses that offer an unlimited or take-as-you-need PTO policy.

For sick leave, both California State and San Francisco have laws that determine how much sick leave an employee should receive annually and these amounts are listed below. Of course, a company may provide more than the minimum amount if they choose to do so!

California-wide: Companies must provide a minimum of 24 hours or 3 days annually for all employees working in California.

San Francisco, CA: Companies need to give employees one hour of paid sick leave for every 30 hours worked.

How to Set Up Up Your PTO Policy

The most important next step is to design and customize a PTO policy that matches your company goals and culture. For more info, check out the PTO Tracker offered by TriNet.

Helpful Links:

California Sick Leave Law - State of California

San Francisco Paid Sick Leave Ordinance

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This article is for informational purposes only, is not legal, tax or accounting advice, and is not an offer to sell, buy or procure insurance. It may contain links to third-party sites or information for reference only. Inclusion does not imply TriNet’s endorsement of or responsibility for third-party content.
Lora Patterson

Lora Patterson

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