HR News
3 Action Items for Wage and Hour Compliance
With the new overtime rule under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) going into effect on December 1, 2016, employers should be making their final decisions and preparing to comply with the new requirements.
November 17, 2016 ・5 mins read
Culture
Workplace Culture: Over-rated or Worth the Investment?
A good company culture with a fully-loaded benefits package and a sense of positivity in the workplace can give your company the competitive edge against your competition. Check out TheSquareFoot's infographic and learn why investing in workplace culture is worth the payoff.
October 25, 2016 ・2 mins read
Culture
Labor Expenses Getting Out of Hand? Here Are 6 Ways SMBs Can Control the Cost
Money Crashers provides some tips for companies to control their employee labor costs.
October 20, 2016 ・4 mins read
Wellness
4 Modern Day Tips for Having a Happy Family and Successful Career (Without Losing Your Mind)
Are you trying to balance a career and a family? Then you are not alone. The good news is that, while having a family and a career can prove stressful, it is also completely manageable, depending on how you approach this challenge.
October 5, 2016 ・5 mins read
HR Essentials
5 Differences Between a PEO and an Online Broker
When it comes to managing your HR, you have a choice. If you are trying to decide between hiring a professional employer organization (PEO) or an online broker, read on for more information that can help you decide which one is right for your business.
September 23, 2016 ・1 min read
HR Essentials
Does Your HR Make the Grade?
TriNet’s HR Grader evaluates the HR administration of small and midsize businesses and assesses current practices for risk and compliance, employee benefits, HR technology and workforce management.
September 16, 2016 ・3 mins read
Culture
The Millennial Effect: How the Largest Group in the Workforce is Revolutionizing Office Culture
Companies that aren’t taking into account millennial wants and needs when building their businesses are going to find themselves struggling against their competitors to attract and retain top talent. In this Q&A with TriNet’s resident expert on millennial recruiting Anthony Ysasaga, we learn a bit about what companies can do to create an office culture that supports millennial and business success.
August 26, 2016 ・1 min read
Benefits
Covered California Health Insurance Prices Will Skyrocket Starting in 2017
Individuals in California who buy health insurance through Covered California will see an average increase of 13.2 percent added to their premiums in 2017. While this number reflects the average increase in premiums throughout the state as a whole, some counties in California will see premiums increase on average as much as 28.6 percent.
August 5, 2016 ・4 mins read
HR News
Beyond Maternity Leave: Rethinking Your Paid Leave Policy
Recently, we have seen a large increase in the number of conversations we are having with our customers about implementing paid maternity leave polices. We’d like to help you think about what you should consider if you are contemplating offering a paid leave benefit.
July 25, 2016 ・10 mins read
Talent
The Real Reason Why Your Best Employees Keep Quitting
Employees leaving your company may give various reasons for resigning. While they may really need to take a job closer to where they live, decide to stay home with their children or want to change career paths entirely, these are often not the only reasons employees leave.
July 17, 2016 ・5 mins read
Benefits
SMBs in the Healthcare Industry: There is a New Affordable Care Act Requirement for Your Business
Companies that are primarily engaged in providing or administering health care services or coverage have one more Affordable Care Act (ACA) notice requirement to worry about. Effective October 16, 2016, healthcare companies must post a notice stating that they do not engage in discrimination that is prohibited by ACA Section 1557.
November 15, 2016 ・4 mins read
Benefits
With the Presidential Election Just One Day Away, TriNet Survey Reveals Workers' Feelings on the ACA
A new survey released by TriNet underscores how employees at small and midsize businesses feel about the current presidential election, especially in regard to the Affordable Care Act.
November 7, 2016 ・1 min read
Culture
3 Common Hurdles to Getting Employees and Customers Engaged with Corporate-Sponsored Social Media
Because of the power and influence of social media, many businesses are incorporating social learning strategies into their employee training and customer outreach programs. Unfortunately, this has been done with mixed results.
November 3, 2016 ・4 mins read
Benefits
What You Need to Know About the New Proposed Benefits and Payment Parameters for ACA Marketplace Plans
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) have made proposals to change the benefit and payment parameters for the Affordable Care Act’s (ACA) health insurance marketplace for 2018. If HHS and CMS’s proposed changes are finalized, they will be effective for plan years that begin on or after January 1, 2018.
October 14, 2016 ・4 mins read
HR News
These 4 Letters Could Save Your Business
If an employee cries foul, employment practices liability insurance (EPLI) can be a company’s best friend. This unsettling situation, which immediately draws a company into a potentially nightmarish legal, HR and financial maze, is one that few business leaders foresee.
September 29, 2016 ・4 mins read
Culture
3 Simple and Cost-Effective Ways Nonprofits Can Start Increasing Employee Productivity Today
Nonprofits organizations face many challenges. With limited financial and people-power resources, they frequently are required to do more with less. Finding cost-effective ways to keep their employees engaged and productive is key to any nonprofit organization’s success.
September 21, 2016 ・4 mins read
HR News
How Businesses Can Survive and Thrive as the Regulatory Environment Becomes more Complex
America’s small businesses are bearing over 36 percent more of the financial burden of regulatory compliance than their large counterparts. The regulatory environment that modern businesses face stymies both small business success and the economy.
September 11, 2016 ・4 mins read
Talent
5 Tips for Recruiting Talent on Social Media (and 7 Tips for Minimizing Risk)
Employers use social media sites to search for candidates and create interest in openings by posting both job information and details about their organizations. If you are using social media to attract talent, here are a few tips for doing it right.
August 9, 2016 ・3 mins read
Benefits
What SMBs Should Think About When Creating and Managing an Employee Benefits Program
The competition for great employees is stiff these days, so if you aren’t offering employees the benefits they want, you are going to have trouble attracting and retaining the top talent you need to succeed.
August 2, 2016 ・3 mins read
HR News
California’s Minimum Wage Laws Vary by City: Learn How They Affect You Where Your Business Operates
In a previous post, I wrote about how California is in the process of raising the state-wide minimum wage to $15 an hour by January 1, 2021. However, many California jurisdictions are raising their own minimum wages even sooner.
July 19, 2016 ・2 mins read
Benefits
Check Your Mailbox: ACA Subsidy Notices Are Coming Soon!
One provision of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) is employer shared responsibility, also known as “pay or play” penalties. Under this provision, if an applicable large employer (ALE) does not offer affordable health coverage providing minimum benefits to full-time employees and their dependents, the employer could be subject to a penalty. This penalty helps to offset the cost of the premium tax credit or any subsidies that employees who have coverage through the health insurance marketplace may have received.
July 15, 2016 ・5 mins read
HR News
