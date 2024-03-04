3 Things You Need to do When One of Your Employees Tells You She is Pregnant

One of your employees has just come to you telling you that she is pregnant. You know this is good news. You are trying to act like you are thrilled. But at that moment, you can really only think about one thing - what this means for the company. What you should do now is take a deep breath and accept the fact that you need to dive head-first into the deep end of HR. It’s going to be okay.

June 6, 2016 ・12 mins read