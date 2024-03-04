Trends & Insights - page 52
HR Essentials
4 Effective Ways to Take the Struggle out of Setting and Achieving Corporate Goals
Establishing corporate goals and aligning all employees to them is critical to driving an accountable, performance-based culture. But let’s find out if you are unknowingly one of the many small businesses that are not utilizing corporate goals effectively.
July 1, 2016 ・4 mins read
HR Essentials
Still Using Spreadsheets to Track Your Labor Hours? Here’s Why it Might be Time to Stop
Twenty years ago, when I started in the in the time and attendance business, manually tracking time and attendance was the norm. The majority of businesses used manual “punch clocks,” where employees would place their time card in a machine on the wall and literally “punch” the top of the clock to stamp their time card with the date, time of their arrival, breaks, lunches and, finally, when they left for the day.
June 20, 2016 ・4 mins read
Benefits
What Employers Can Learn from Dave & Buster’s About Affordable Care Act Compliance
With all the rules and potential penalties within the Affordable Care Act (ACA), it may be tempting to make some changes to business structure to avoid headaches or increased cost. Be aware that doing so may have greater consequences than intended. Keep reading for an example of a company’s attempts to navigate the regulations on their own.
June 13, 2016 ・5 mins read
Benefits
The Pros and Cons of Various Retirement Plans and Why Now is the Time to Consider Offering One to Your Employees
Do you offer your employees a retirement plan? If not, now is the time to consider it. A major Gallup poll shows that retirement saving is Americans’ top financial concern. Yet almost half of American workers don’t have access to a retirement plan at work. The numbers are worse for employees of small businesses.
June 10, 2016 ・7 mins read
HR News
Offering Retirement Plans May Soon Become Mandatory For Employers
If you don’t currently offer your employees a retirement plan, you may want to pay attention. At both the state and federal level, the government is continuing to push legislation to make mandatory retirement plans a reality. More than 25 states have proposed legislation to create a mandatory retirement plan for private-sector companies that don’t currently offer their employees a plan.
May 27, 2016 ・3 mins read
HR News
Mandatory Commuter Benefits are a Thing Now in New York City: Here’s What That Could Mean for Employers Around the Nation
Employers in New York City have undergone a lot of mandatory changes to employment laws already this year. The most recent one, which NYC employers will need to implement by July 1, 2016, is the New York City Commuter Benefits Law. Under this new law, NYC employers with 20 or more full-time, non-union employees must offer their full-time employees the opportunity to use pre-tax income to purchase qualified transportation fringe benefits.
May 16, 2016 ・4 mins read
Culture
3 Ways Not-for-Profit Leaders Can Help Employees Avoid Burnout
As a leader in a mission-driven organization, it can feel like a badge of honor when your employees work long hours, refuse to take a vacation and lie awake at night wrestling with the struggles your organization faces. But these types of behaviors, if left unchecked, can lead to employee burnout, which often causes long-term problems for not-for-profits.
May 9, 2016 ・6 mins read
Culture
7 Traits of Highly Effective Company Cultures
News headlines frequently bring up the importance of company culture, employee satisfaction and the perks that employees may or may not be receiving. Developing and maintaining a company culture that helps reach your business goals but also helps engage and retain employees can be tough but it’s important (and doable).
April 21, 2016 ・4 mins read
Culture
From Hoodies to Business Suits: How to Create a Company Dress Code that Mixes Culture and Compliance
As companies grow and start hiring more employees, it often becomes necessary to create a company dress code policy where there wasn’t one before. Likewise, companies often have to alter their official dress code as they grow.
April 15, 2016 ・6 mins read
HR Essentials
5 Top Risks for Growing Companies (and How to Avoid Them)
Business owners know that there is always the possibility for exposure to certain risks associated with running their organization. The good news is that potential liability can be minimized with a little foresight.
April 11, 2016 ・5 mins read
HR News
The Salary Threshold for Exempt Status Becomes Effective December 1. Are You Prepared
Recently, the DOL released the final rule updating the overtime exemption rules under the FLSA. The Final Rule will be effective on December 1, 2016.
June 29, 2016 ・5 mins read
Performance Management
Bad Managers Are Bad for Business: 6 Steps to Curbing Management Issues Before it’s Too Late
Being a manager is hard and if you’re in the business world, you are bound to eventually encounter a boss whose management style is less than ideal. Sometimes, however, you find that you have working for you an outright nightmare of a manager.
June 27, 2016 ・8 mins read
Benefits
What the Orlando Nightclub Shooting Can Teach Managers About Helping Employees Through Tragedy
On June 12, a devastating event occurred inside Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida when a gunman opened fire, killing 49 people and wounding many more. While those far and wide have been personally affected by this tragedy in some way or another, you may think this incident does not directly affect your business. However, this isn’t necessarily the case.
June 22, 2016 ・4 mins read
SMB Matters
Want to Raise More Money for Your Not-for-Profit? Then Don’t Ask for Any!
If you ask for money, you’ll get advice. But if you ask for advice, you’ll get money twice. This well-known fundraising adage is a lesson every not-for-profit organization president, board member and fundraiser should embrace.
June 10, 2016 ・7 mins read
HR News
3 Things You Need to do When One of Your Employees Tells You She is Pregnant
One of your employees has just come to you telling you that she is pregnant. You know this is good news. You are trying to act like you are thrilled. But at that moment, you can really only think about one thing - what this means for the company. What you should do now is take a deep breath and accept the fact that you need to dive head-first into the deep end of HR. It’s going to be okay.
June 6, 2016 ・12 mins read
HR Essentials
How Mobile HR Can Help Your Business Create a Happy and Productive Workplace
The mobile trend is revolutionizing human resources management. In fact, research shows that HR applications are twice as likely to be used on smartphones as on computers. Not surprisingly, mobile HR solutionscontinue to gain traction among businesses.
May 23, 2016 ・3 mins read
Compliance
How Many Hours Can Seasonal Employees Work Before Needing Insurance Coverage?
Benefits advisor Bud Bowlin advises on the max hours seasonal employees can work before employers are legally required to offer insurance under the ACA.
May 13, 2016 ・3 mins read
HR News
2 Legislative Trends to Watch as New York Passes Historic Minimum Wage Increases and Paid Family Leave Laws
My colleague Jon Sider recently wrote about California becoming the first state to raise its minimum wage to $15 per hour. These historic changes to minimum wage laws are also continuing in New York City, where new paid family leave laws have also been implemented.
April 26, 2016 ・5 mins read
HR News
Wage Theft Laws: What You Need to Know to Protect Your Business
With increasing frequency, states are adopting "wage theft” bills. Because of this, TriNet has made the move to protect our clients by having worksite employees (WSEs) authorize their payroll deductions with us directly. l
April 21, 2016 ・3 mins read
HR News
7 Trending HR Topics You Must Know in 2016
April 13, 2016 ・3 mins read
Talent
Hiring for Biotechnology: What Early-Stage Companies Should Look for in Vendors and Consultants
In my previous post, I shared how important it is for biotechnology startups to hire exceptional employees who embody the three characteristics that help you create a synergistic team of professionals all working toward the same goal of growth and success for your company. I encourage entrepreneurs to strategically hire the best “fit” individuals, as they will become your most vital resources as you develop your business and work to overcome obstacles.
April 4, 2016 ・6 mins read
