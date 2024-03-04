Trends & Insights - page 5
Which HR Solution is right for you?
Answer these questions to find out which HR solution is best for you.
July 29, 2025 ・1 min read
Benefits
Third-party Sick Pay: Everything You Need to Know
Third-party sick pay enables employees who are sick, injured, or temporarily disabled to receive compensation while they are out of work.
July 2, 2025 ・5 mins read
Culture
3 Ways to Effectively Mentor Millennial Employees
Pew Research reported in 2015 that millennials have surpassed Gen X as the largest generation in the U.S. labor force. As they become a major part of your work force, you should embrace their perspective, channel it for the benefit of your business, and provide them with positive mentoring.
July 2, 2025 ・4 mins read
HR Essentials
Benefits of Outsourcing Services for Recruitment Process Support for a Small Business
Recruitment process outsourcing for small businesses can enhance hiring efficiency and provide easier access to a broader talent pool with expert support.
June 26, 2025 ・7 mins read
Compliance
HR Fast Facts: Calculating W-2 Wages for ACA Affordability Safe Harbor
If an employer satisfies the requirements for this Safe Harbor, their insurance coverage offering will be considered affordable under the ACA employer mandate.
June 26, 2025 ・2 mins read
Culture
HR Headaches: My Employee Won't Turn Their Camera On During a Zoom Meeting
If you're having issues with employees who don't want to turn their cameras on during Zoom meetings, here are some things you should consider.
June 26, 2025 ・5 mins read
Talent
5 Reasons Why International Screenings Might Be Crucial for Your Business
One of the trends going on in employment circles right now is that international background checks are becoming more common. Make no mistake, these broader background screenings are still far from the norm and some companies haven't even begun to consider them yet, let alone implement them.
June 26, 2025 ・5 mins read
SMB Matters
Today’s Tips for Helping Your Employees Navigate Their Child’s Remote Education
Many school districts have already announced that they will start the school year with distance learning. Companies are seeking ways to support working parents as they juggle online and hybrid school schedules. Here are some recommendations for companies to consider as they support these employees
June 26, 2025 ・9 mins read
Talent
Small Business Recruitment Agencies vs. In-House Recruiters: Pros and Cons
Are you trying to decide between small business recruitment agencies vs. in-house recruiters? Learn the pros and cons of each here.
June 26, 2025 ・8 mins read
Compliance
Dear Boss, Am I Exempt or Nonexempt? How Do You Know if Employees Are Exempt or Nonexempt.
Employees shouldn’t wonder am I exempt or nonexempt, and employers shouldn’t wonder how to classify them. Here’s how to classify employees properly.
June 26, 2025 ・6 mins read
Wellness
10 Easy Desk Exercises to Help You Stay Fit at Work
A key aspect of being successful in sticking to a workout regimen is to find a system that works for your hectic life. For those days when you’re just too swamped to even pull yourself away from your desk, a “deskercise” routine can really save your resolution to get into shape.
July 16, 2025 ・5 mins read
HR Outsourcing
Navigating Compliance and Regulatory Challenges in Global Mobility: Insights from TriNet and Oyster
Global expansion brings new opportunity and international compliance and regulatory complexity. Learn more from the experts at TriNet and Oyster.
July 14, 2025 ・8 mins read
Industry Insights
Data Privacy: Why it Matters to You and Your Business
International Data Privacy Day seeks to raise awareness about the importance of privacy, highlight ways to protect personal information, and reminds individuals and organizations about the importance of data privacy.
July 10, 2025 ・6 mins read
HR Essentials
How HR Risk Mitigation from Outsourcing Provider Supports SMEs
Discover how HR risk mitigation from an outsourcing provider helps small businesses mitigate HR, payroll and employee relations risks effectively.
June 26, 2025 ・7 mins read
HR Essentials
Looking Ahead: Get Your HR Ready for 2025 and Beyond
For many companies, early fall is the time to start wrapping up any important end-of-year tasks and plan for what’s ahead in the new year. To help you stay on track, we’ve highlighted some things to keep in mind.
June 26, 2025 ・5 mins read
Culture
A Healthy Organization: What It Is and How to Have One
Here’s why taking a holistic, enterprise-wide approach to creating a healthy company is a critical addition to employee well-being initiatives.
June 26, 2025 ・7 mins read
Talent
How to Help Your Laid-Off Employees
Many companies will likely go through a period of layoffs. Here’s how to communicate this change to your workforce and what you should be prepared with.
June 26, 2025 ・7 mins read
SMB Matters
Small Business Trends to Help Leverage for Success
Monitoring small business trends can entrepreneurs make short-term and long-term decisions for success.
June 26, 2025 ・8 mins read
Compliance
New Mexico Paid Sick Leave: What You Need to Know
New Mexico is 1 of 14 states — along with the District of Columbia — that offer paid sick leave. Find out what employees and employers need to know, here.
June 26, 2025 ・8 mins read
Performance Management
Best Practices for Performance Reviews with Examples You Should Steal
There’s a lot to consider during a performance review, so we’ve made things a bit simpler by compiling some of our best practices along with examples - you might consider changing your current performance review if it’s built in a traditional manner.
June 26, 2025 ・16 mins read
Payroll
Payroll Budgeting: The Essentials Your Small Business Needs to Know
Here are some common items that go into a small business payroll budget — including base wages and salaries, benefits, taxes, and more.
June 10, 2025 ・6 mins read
