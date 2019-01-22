Topic: Diversity & Inclusion - page 1
How to Hire the Right Military Veteran for Your Business
Active duty and reserve military veterans receive high-quality training that makes them ideal candidates for SMBs. Here are some options for hiring the right military vet for your business.
June 8, 2025
3 Steps You Can Take to Reduce Bias and Become a Better Decision-Maker
Minimizing biases can help leaders make more effective decisions and reach the best possible solutions.
March 1, 2025
Black History Month: African Americans and Labor
Each year, Black History Month expands our views of tradition and enables us to continue striving to be part of a history that remains largely untouched. As entrepreneurs, you have the power to help preserve Black History and minimize the disparities that exists in the historical representations of people of color and the arts.
February 4, 2025
Celebrating Women in Business: Dagne Dover
Known for its stylish yet functional designs, Dagne Dover is a shining example of how companies that prioritize people over profits can achieve lasting success.
November 26, 2024
Creative Ways to Celebrate the Holiday Season at the Office (While Including and Respecting Everyone)
The holiday season offers a wonderful opportunity to foster joy and strengthen team bonds at work, but it’s essential to remember that not everyone celebrates Christmas or celebrates it in the same way.
November 26, 2024
Hispanic Heritage Month: Celebrating the Impact of Growth and Influence
September 15 to October 15 marks National Hispanic Heritage Month, a time to honor and celebrate the rich history and cultural contributions of the Latino/Hispanic community. At TriNet, we are proud to join in this celebration, acknowledging the vibrant cultures, achievements, and economic impact of our Hispanic colleagues, customers, and partners.
October 4, 2024
Civil Rights Act Turns 60: What the Milestone Means for SMBs
For employers, prohibiting discrimination and retaliation in the workplace isn’t only a requirement, it’s good business. The protections in Title VII are a foundation for employers when building a workplace culture of respect, equity and inclusiveness.
August 21, 2024
Recognizing the Strength and Resilience of SMBs during National Small Business Month
May is National Small Business Month and kicks off each year with National Small Business Week, an event that has been celebrated for more than 50 years to recognize and honor the contributions of small businesses to our economy.
May 29, 2024
How to Communicate an Employee's Gender Transition Respectfully
Learn more about the importance of supporting transgender and transitioning employees, and ways companies can communicate a worker's gender transition respectfully.
March 19, 2024
Nursing on the Move: How to Support Employees During Business Travel
Taking care of your employees throughout their journey from pregnancy through parental leave and then as working parents can go a long way toward enhancing workplace morale and employee retention.
August 24, 2023
Celebrating the Superpowers of Black Entrepreneurs During Disability Pride Month
As businesses foster a more diverse and inclusive workplace culture, there is increased opportunity to tap into the power of minorities and the disabled community. In honor of Disability Pride Month, we’re highlighting a few Black entrepreneurs who are challenging the status quo and leaning into their superpowers.
July 31, 2023
Disability Pride Month: Bringing Awareness to Neurodiversity in the Workplace
July is Disability Pride Month, commemorating the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). Learn more about neurodiversity in the workplace and how your organization may benefit from increased awareness.
July 24, 2023
What is Disparate Treatment? Discrimination in the Workplace
Worker’s rights begin at the recruitment process — even before an employee is hired. At every stage of employment, disparate treatment can occur.
August 13, 2022
How to Respect Cultural Differences When Managing a Global Team
What specific steps can you take to ensure that all of your global employees are honored and respected? Utilize this guide as a starting point.
June 16, 2022
The Key to Successful Corporate Social Responsibility Initiatives
Learn what corporate social responsibility is, why CSR matters, pitfalls to avoid, and how to create a CSR strategy that doesn't backfire.
June 2, 2022
Ways to Accommodate Immunocompromised Workers as You Reopen Your Workplace
Learn how to protect your business and workers at risk for COVID-19 when planning the return to your workplace.
April 26, 2022
Is There Racism in Your Workplace? Look Out for These Behaviors
Racism is a problem across the U.S., but it can be hard to spot. Here are 3 clues that racism might be at work in your company.
November 12, 2021
Five Recommendations for Creating a Family-Friendly Workplace
Here are five effective ways employers can make sure they are creating a work environment where parents can thrive—in their jobs at home and in the office.
May 21, 2019
The Power of Women in the Workplace: A TriNet Perspective (Part Two)
A few weeks ago, we shared 10 of our very own TriNet women from across the organization and across the nation. In this second part, we continue to celebrate and support Women’s History Month by spotlighting some of our colleagues who continue to make a difference every day.
March 19, 2019
The Power of Women in the Workplace: A TriNet Perspective (Part One)
March is Women’s History Month. And while we don’t need an occasion to tell us how vital women are to the workforce, this month is a great opportunity to celebrate how far women have come, their contribution to society, as well as paving the path to success for future generations. In order to capture the impact of women in the workplace, we went to the best source we could find: our own colleagues.
March 6, 2019