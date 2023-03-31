May is National Small Business Month and kicks off each year with National Small Business Week, an event that has been celebrated for more than 50 years to recognize and honor the contributions of small businesses to our economy. With over 30 million small businesses in the U.S., these companies make up 99.9% of all businesses nationwide according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. A record breaking 5.4 million new business applications were filed in the U.S. in 2021, and an additional 5.1 million were filed in 2022. These are the people with hopes and dreams of providing products and services to you every day.

Starting a business in the U.S. can be relatively easy, but according to the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and Bureau of Labor Statistics, roughly 50% of small businesses survive the first 5 years. Despite these challenges, many entrepreneurs continue to start new businesses each year, including minority-owned companies. According to the U.S. Senate Committee on Small Business & Entrepreneurship, minority-owned enterprises accounted for more than 50% of the 2 million new businesses started in the U.S. over the last 10 years, creating 4.7 million jobs. There are now more than 4 million minority-owned companies in the U.S. with annual sales totaling close to $7 billion dollars.

Recent data from the United States Census Bureau shows:

African American-owned businesses make up about 2.2% of all businesses.

American Indian/Alaska Native/other Pacific Islanders-owned businesses have an estimated 254,702 employees and about $10.3 billion in payroll.

Asian-owned businesses, with about 24.5% in the Accommodation and Food Sector Services, had the largest increase in business applications for March 2023, up 9% over the prior period in 2022.

Hispanic-owned businesses make up 5.8% with an estimated 3 million employees and about $101 billion in annual payroll.

Veteran-owned businesses make up about 5.9% of all businesses with an estimated 3.9 million employees and $177.7 billion in annual payroll.

As a whole, small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) drive innovation, technology, competition, and economic growth. Small business owners still face numerous challenges when starting and running their businesses and often need help managing a variety of HR tasks. That's where professional employer organizations (PEOs) like TriNet come in. PEOs offer a range of HR services that can help drive SMB success, including HR expertise, payroll processing, risk mitigation and benefits administration. PEOs can also help businesses attract and retain the talent they need to succeed by offering access to premium benefits and programs to help with safety and compliance, and all of these help with business growth.

To help small business owners navigate these challenges and take advantage of the benefits of using a PEO, TriNet recently hosted its second annual Small Business Week Summit from May 1 through May 4, 2023. This virtual event brought together recognized industry leaders and business owners to share their experiences and insights and offer guidance to help small businesses succeed.

TriNet was also involved in two additional recent events, sharing critical conversations on topics top-of-mind for SMBs. During SBA’s National Small Business Week Virtual Summit, TriNet’s President and CEO, Burton M. Goldfield and SVP, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Communications Officer, Michael Mendenhall shared valuable insights from their front-line view into SMBs. The Small Business Digital Alliance (SBDA) hosted TriNet’s EVP of Business Affairs, Chief Legal Officer & Secretary, Samantha Wellington and SBA Administrator Guzman for a fireside chat about access to capital and how entrepreneurs can financially support their businesses.

As part of National PEO Week, TriNet will present the PEO Edge Virtual Summit on May 25, a series of discussions and interviews by TriNet thought leaders and experts who understand the unique challenges of running SMBs. Topics will be centered around the advantages of partnering with a PEO, including access to comprehensive HR support, improved HR compliance, enhanced employee benefits offerings and help with retention, and more.

Additional resources for SMBs are:

In addition to the great agencies and organizations listed above, don’t forget there are federal and state government programs that SMBs may be able to participate in depending on their industry, work that they do, focus areas, etc. TriNet has curated a list of links to connect to these state and federal programs. Check it out here: Government Opportunities: Grants, Programs and Incentives.

Simply put, SMBs are the backbone of the U.S. economy, and National Small Business Month is an opportunity to celebrate their contributions and honor the people who run them. Small business owners may face certain HR challenges, and TriNet can help these businesses thrive and continue to drive economic growth for years to come. To learn more about how TriNet can help support small businesses, click here.

