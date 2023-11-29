About UsESG Hub

Historically Underrepresented Businesses

Connecting historically underrepresented businesses (HUBs) with resources to support their growth and enable their people.

Connecting Communities

TriNet’s mission—to power the success of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) by supporting their growth and enabling their people—drives us to strategize ways to help broaden the scope of entrepreneurship. To this end, TriNet has developed a program to assist our SMB ecosystems led by populations historically underrepresented in the business community (HUBs), including persons of color, women, the differently abled, veterans, and the LGBTQ+, or those organizations that have a stated mission of funding, coaching, educating or working with such businesses.

The program utilizes TriNet’s SMB ecosystem to help HUB communities connect with each other and with resources they can use. We facilitate learning and connecting in order to achieve this goal of maximizing the entrepreneurial experience and SMB success.

Program Development

Working closely with various organizations and managers of government programs to identify best methodologies, known challenges and appropriate guardrails, TriNet formed a model for this business program.

This program has four key pillars:

  • Education
  • Sharing Experiences
  • Access to Capital
  • Government Programs Awareness
R&D Tax Credit Calculator
The U.S. government created the R&D tax credit in 1981 to incentivize American-based companies to create innovative technology, instead of losing intellectual property to other nations. Simply put, the R&D tax credit puts money back in your company’s pocket to fuel innovation and growth. We have a calculator to help you estimate the R&D tax credit you may be eligible for, so please click below to learn more, schedule a meeting with us, or dive deeper into FAQs!
Education
In May 2021, TriNet launched the first pillar, Education. This pillar is focused on supporting the HUB community by focusing on educational programming to help entrepreneurs of smaller companies learn through engaging content. In 2022, we introduced a webinar series on topics of interest for the HUB community. Our first webinar addressed the challenges underrepresented small businesses face in sourcing capital, navigating wage inflation, and hiring and retaining employees. We will continue to add to our webinar series in 2023.
Birds of a Feather Fireside Chats
Moving forward, TriNet plans to launch our Birds of a Feather initiative, a fireside chat series focused on underrepresented founders or leaders or aspiring entrepreneurs within the HUB community. We are thrilled to offer this program to leaders as a way to share experiences and learn from each other. If you are interested in being a panelist for a future Birds of a Feather event, please reach out to us.
Government Opportunities: Grants, Programs and Incentives
TriNet recognizes how hard it is to build any business. We understand that everyday challenges to push your business forward can be compounded within the HUB SMB community. From overcoming barriers to accessing capital and funding to being disproportionately impacted by the pandemic, owners and operators of HUB SMBs have their hands full. TriNet created this page to support our HUB community. Through this page, owners and operators will have access to government programming intended to support growing businesses.
ESAC Accreditation
We comply with all ESAC standards and maintain ESAC accreditation since 1995.
Certified PEO
A TriNet subsidiary is classified as a Certified Professional Employer Organization by the IRS.5.
