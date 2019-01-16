HR Outsourcing - page 9
HR Outsourcing
Technology Alone Shouldn't Decide Your PEO
TriNet Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer/Chief Communications Officer Michael Mendenhall discusses the role of technology in HR.
January 16, 2019 ・1 min read
HR Outsourcing
How PEOs help small businesses navigate the new world of work
Findings from MetLife’s 16th Annual U.S. Employee Benefit Trends Study provide insights into how PEOs can help their small business clients create an environment where employees thrive. By doing so, PEOs not only keep their clients happy, but enable small business owners to build a company that is more attractive to the employees who make it successful.
・1 min read
HR Outsourcing
It's National Payroll Week! Recognizing the Payroll Pros – The People Who Make Sure We Get Paid
In these unprecedented and challenging times, there is one thing we all know for sure: we still want our paycheck. And payroll teams across the country are continuing to work in the background, through all the trials brought on by the pandemic, to make sure you get that paycheck on time, every single time.
・4 mins read
HR Outsourcing
Do I Need a PEO for My Business? Here's How to Tell
While it may be overwhelming to think of tackling all aspects of your business while still trying to achieve your dreams, the good news is you don't have to worry about everything on your own. A professional employer organization (PEO) can help with your HR needs, making it easier to stay compliant and on top of the ever-changing world of HR, while freeing you to focus on the many other aspects of running a small business.
・15 mins read
