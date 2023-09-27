Topic: HR Outsourcing - page 7
Team Building Companies You Should Know About
Team building companies to help other businesses enjoy the benefits of team building events by hosting them or providing the tools.
March 15, 2022
PEO vs. HR Tools: How Both Can Help Your Business as It Grows
PEOs and HRIS offer different services, but they both benefit businesses. The main differenceis that HRIS is just an online software tool, whereas a PEO is a more holistic solution.
March 12, 2022
10 Best Recruiting Sites for HR Managers
When hiring ramps up because employers are expecting more revenue, the ubiquity of these 10 virtual job boards becomes helpful.
March 1, 2022
11 Questions to Ask Before Choosing a PEO
PEOs allow you to outsource many of your business’ HR responsibilities giving you back valuable time in your day. Find out important questions to ask before making this important decision.
February 4, 2022
The New Role of People Ops Leaders: Should HR Report To Finance or Operations?
Learn about where HR teams have been, where they should be today, and the value they bring to organizations.
November 19, 2021
What Features Should You Look for When Choosing an HRIS?
A mobile app, easy onboarding, benefits, payroll, and scheduling are just a few of the features a good HRIS system should have
May 22, 2020
What’s the Difference Between a PEO and ASO — and Why it Matters
At TriNet we provide HR services to over 16,000 small and medium size businesses (SMBs) across the U.S. and across several different industries including technology, life sciences, financial services, professional services, nonprofit, retail and more
February 7, 2020
What is EDI? And Why Should HR Professionals Care?
Learn how EDI helps HR professionals save time and money
January 27, 2020
The HR Challenges Shaping the Healthcare Industry
Healthcare is one of the largest industries in the US. This article outlines the biggest current and future HR challenges in healtcare.
May 28, 2019
What is a Help Bank? (And Why You Might Want One)
In our new column for working moms, Mompreneur, we check out the benefits of a help bank-- and why all parents might want one.
February 12, 2019
What is Schedule K-1 and How Is It Filed?
Partners in a partnership, LLC members, and S corporation owners report their income for income tax purposes on a Schedule K-1. This article answers your questions about Schedule K-1, including when it's due, how to prepare this form, and how to include it on your personal tax return.
January 26, 2019
Another Health Insurance Hack For Entrepreneurs: The PEO Option
As the race toward the end of open enrollment for health insurance continues, we've been hearing from entrepreneurs who are trying to avoid high costs and get better coverage by setting up insurance via a Professional Employer Organization (PEO).
January 25, 2019
Why is a Human Resources Department Important? That Is the Question
Understanding the benefits of strategic HR can guide businesses in determining whether in-house HR, outsourced HR or a combination of the two best suits their company's needs.
January 24, 2019
Technology Alone Shouldn’t Decide Your PEO
TriNet Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer/Chief Communications Officer Michael Mendenhall discusses the role of technology in HR.
January 16, 2019
How PEOs help small businesses navigate the new world of work
Findings from MetLife’s 16th Annual U.S. Employee Benefit Trends Study provide insights into how PEOs can help their small business clients create an environment where employees thrive. By doing so, PEOs not only keep their clients happy, but enable small business owners to build a company that is more attractive to the employees who make it successful.
It’s National Payroll Week! Recognizing the Payroll Pros – The People Who Make Sure We Get Paid
In these unprecedented and challenging times, there is one thing we all know for sure: we still want our paycheck. And payroll teams across the country are continuing to work in the background, through all the trials brought on by the pandemic, to make sure you get that paycheck on time, every single time.
Do I Need a PEO for My Business? Here's How to Tell
While it may be overwhelming to think of tackling all aspects of your business while still trying to achieve your dreams, the good news is you don't have to worry about everything on your own. A professional employer organization (PEO) can help with your HR needs, making it easier to stay compliant and on top of the ever-changing world of HR, while freeing you to focus on the many other aspects of running a small business.