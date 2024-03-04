Trends & Insights - page 23
How to Investigate a Claim of Sexual Harassment
A respectful, professional culture does not tolerate sexual harassment. It’s critically important to investigate and resolve the charge immediately.
January 11, 2023 ・19 mins read
Talent
8 Fun Recruitment Ideas for an Upcoming Job Fair
Need to stand out at a job fair with new recruitment ideas? Don’t sweat it. Check out 8 ways to stand head and shoulders above the competition.
January 6, 2023 ・7 mins read
Performance Management
Does Offering a Wellness Stipend Really Incentivize Potential Employees?
Wellness programs can be personalized to fit the needs of the company and the individual employees. The choices are vast and can be coupled with other services to boost the wellness of the employees.
January 4, 2023 ・7 mins read
Talent
How to Create Physical Requirements Sheets for Every Position in Your Company
Physical (or Occupational) Demand Sheets reflect the bodily and mental capacity necessary to perform the position's essential functions.
December 29, 2022 ・8 mins read
How to Handle Employee Theft
The best way to handle worker theft depends on your company policy. Read this ultimate guide for advice and insights.
December 21, 2022 ・7 mins read
Talent
HR Fast Facts: What Is Job Mapping?
Job mapping is a way that employers can classify positions based on job profiles.
December 20, 2022 ・2 mins read
The Best "Holidays" for Creative Engagement Opportunities in 2023
Whether you’re looking to better engage your employees or to boost your social media profile, this list of holidays offers fun and unique opportunities.
December 17, 2022 ・7 mins read
Benefits
Top Childcare Benefits to Offer Your Employees
If unaddressed, stress can adversely impact working parents’ health and productivity — and the company’s bottom line. Here are the top 5 childcare benefits to offer your workers.
December 15, 2022 ・7 mins read
Payroll
HR Fast Facts: Increase in Massachusetts State Income Withholding
The State of Massachusetts subtracts withholdings for FICA (Social Security and Medicare) taxes from employees' gross taxable wages before calculating their MA personal income withholdings.
December 13, 2022 ・1 min read
Payroll
HR Fast Facts: What Does a Pre-Tax Medical Premium Mean on a Pay Stub?
Employees can get their health insurance premiums deducted from their paycheck before income taxes or payroll taxes are withheld and then paid to their health insurance carrier.
December 8, 2022 ・1 min read
Performance Management
Who Are Middle Managers and Why Are They Important?
Middle managers have become even more important as remote work increases. Read on to learn about what they do, the challenges they face, and how to help them succeed.
January 11, 2023 ・7 mins read
Are You Protecting Your Employees’ Personal Identifiable Information?
As an employer, it’s a given that you will encounter employees’ personal identifiable information. But the threat of PII theft is high, so it’s important that you protect your employees’ data.
January 6, 2023 ・8 mins read
Does Your Employee Benefits Package Need an Overhaul in 2023?
Companies must implement innovative strategies to give their current benefits packages a major overhaul to stay competitive in 2023.
January 6, 2023 ・7 mins read
Talent
Is “Quiet Promotion” Going On in Your Company? How to Find Out and Fix It
There was “quiet quitting,” then “quiet firing.” Now there’s “quiet promotion.” Find out more about this latest workplace trend and why it’s a problem.
January 2, 2023 ・8 mins read
Focus on Total Well-being in 2023
In 2023, companies are pivoting to a focus on total employee well-being. Here’s how to integrate it into your company’s benefit offerings.
December 21, 2022 ・7 mins read
Talent
The Best Personality and Strengths Tests for Work
How do you know which personality or strengths test is right for your team or business? Read this guide to learn more.
December 21, 2022 ・7 mins read
Talent
Dos and Don'ts During a Hiring Freeze
One of a company's most significant expenses is payroll. Hiring freezes are painful, but something has to give when cash flow is down. And for some businesses, hiring gets the ax until the cash starts flowing again.
December 19, 2022 ・7 mins read
Compliance
The 2023 Tax Deduction Cheat Sheet
Ready to file your 2022 taxes? Check out our 2023 tax deduction cheat sheet to jump-start your tax preparations.
December 17, 2022 ・7 mins read
Compliance
How to Handle a DOL Investigation
Department of Labor audits are becoming more common and onsite visits of businesses are starting up again. Here’s what business owners should know about DOL investigations.
December 15, 2022 ・8 mins read
HR Outsourcing
5 Best Countries for Outsourcing in 2023
The 5 best countries for outsourcing in 2023 include tried-and-true solutions and some new regions, each with its own pros and cons.
December 10, 2022 ・7 mins read
Compliance
Registering for Employer Account with Oklahoma Employment Security Commission
Here are tips around Oklahoma unemployment registration for employers.
December 8, 2022 ・1 min read
