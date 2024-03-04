Trends & Insights - page 24
Compliance
HR Fast Facts: What are Composite Rates?
What is a composite rate for health insurance? Find out here.
December 8, 2022 ・1 min read
Benefits
HR Fast Facts: Can Employees Decline Health Insurance and Enroll Later?
Employees who choose to decline coverage during initial enrollment will not be covered under their employer's insurance plans or pay any premium deductions.
December 8, 2022 ・1 min read
Payroll
HR Fast Facts: What Is Allowable Disposable Income for Child Support Garnishments?
Learn how to calculate disposable income for an employee's child support payments.
December 8, 2022 ・2 mins read
Compliance
HR Fast Facts: Why Must Employees Provide a Reason for Waiving Medical Coverage?
If an employee needs to waive medical coverage, find out how it can impact your company.
December 8, 2022 ・1 min read
Payroll
HR Fast Facts: What Is a Quarterly Wage and Tax Report?
Learn about employer quarterly wage and tax reports and why they're important.
December 8, 2022 ・1 min read
Payroll
HR Fast Facts: Why Are There Hours Showing on My Salaried Employee's Paystub?
If you're wondering why your salaried employees see that they've worked 86.67 hours per pay period, learn why here.
December 8, 2022 ・1 min read
Compliance
California Form DE-4 For Employees
Form DE-4 is what employees in California use to claim allowances and filing status for CA state income tax.
December 8, 2022 ・1 min read
Benefits
New York Family Leave Insurance
New York Family Leave Insurance (FLI), or Paid Family Leave (PFL), is a state mandated coverage for most private employers. The coverage is funded by employee payroll contributions.
December 8, 2022 ・2 mins read
Benefits
HR Fast Facts: Which Benefits Are Typically Pre-tax?
Is dental insurance pre-tax? Is vision insurance pre-tax? Find out here.
December 6, 2022 ・1 min read
Benefits
HR Fast Facts: How Can Employees Get Reimbursed for Pharmacy Expenses?
Here are some ways that employees can get reimbursed for prescriptions.
December 5, 2022 ・2 mins read
Benefits
What Is a Plan Administrator?
A plan administrator is the person or company an employer chooses to manage its health insurance plan(s). Learn more about them here.
December 8, 2022 ・1 min read
Benefits
Risk Class for Workers' Compensation Insurance in Washington
Learn about Washington state's risk class codes for workers' compensation here.
December 8, 2022 ・2 mins read
Payroll
HR Fast Facts: What Is Rate of Pay Safe Harbor?
If you want more information around the Affordable Care Act rate of pay safe harbor calculation, here are some tips.
December 8, 2022 ・2 mins read
Benefits
HR Fast Facts: FAQs About Short-Term and Long-Term Disability Coverage
Both short-term disability (STD) and long-term disability (LTD) have specific nuances that apply to them. See additional details to understand the differences of short-term disability and long-term disability.
December 8, 2022 ・8 mins read
Compliance
HR Fast Facts: Which States Extend Dependent Coverage for Children Beyond Age 26?
Health insurance for dependents is usually available until they turn 26, but some states offer exceptions.
December 8, 2022 ・1 min read
Compliance
HR Fast Facts: Why Do Employees Need to Provide Proof of a Qualifying Live Event?
When enrolling in insurance coverage due to a qualifying life event (QLE), documentation is needed to prove the date of the QLE. Proof documents are official documents directly related to the event.
December 8, 2022 ・1 min read
Benefits
HR Fast Facts: How Long Do New Hires Have to Enroll in Benefits?
Learn more about new hire enrollment periods.
December 8, 2022 ・1 min read
Compliance
HR Fast Facts: What Is the Definition of Non-Registered Domestic Partners?
Learn about how unregistered domestic partners are defined for health insurance plans.
December 8, 2022 ・2 mins read
Talent
How Do Managers Influence Retention Rates?
Employee retention is key to an organization's success. Read on to uncover why managers are essential to retaining workers in the long term.
December 6, 2022 ・9 mins read
Benefits
HR Fast Facts: Finding Primary Care Provider ID Number
If your employees are looking for their primary care provider's ID number, here are ways they can find it.
December 5, 2022 ・1 min read
Benefits
HR Fast Facts: Can Employees Enroll a Dependent Without an SSN on Their Insurance?
Here's how employees can add their newborn to their insurance without a SSN.
December 5, 2022 ・2 mins read
