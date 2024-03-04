Trends & Insights - page 25
Compliance
HR Fast Facts: What Is California's 2810.5 Notice?
California Labor Code section 2810.5 requires employers to provide written notice to employees about specific employment items.
December 2, 2022 ・2 mins read
How to Handle Workplace Investigations: A Guide for California Employers
California employers have to contend with a multitude of compliance requirements. Read this guide for best practices for handling workplace investigations.
November 28, 2022 ・8 mins read
Culture
How to Handle a Scandal in the Workplace
Here are a few broad strategies for handling a workplace scandal that can get you pointed in the right direction.
November 27, 2022 ・7 mins read
Payroll
Payroll Tax Rates and Benefits Plan Limits for 2023
New compliance rules are on the horizon for employers. Discover what you need to know about federal payroll tax rates and benefits plan limits for 2023.
November 19, 2022 ・7 mins read
Talent
5 Reasons Not to Ignore Employee Complaints and Warning Signs
Human resource managers must understand that each deserves attention, no matter what the complaint is about or how seemingly unimportant it may seem.
November 16, 2022 ・7 mins read
Industry Insights
8 Common HR Management Problems and How to Use Technology to Solve Them
Boost efficiency and save time with a comprehensive HR technology platform. See common HR problems that technology can help resolve.
November 9, 2022 ・7 mins read
Culture
Can Isolated Remarks Prove that a Workplace is Hostile?
A single incident of harassment that is "extremely serious" can create a hostile work environment.
November 4, 2022 ・7 mins read
Compliance
California Job Postings Must Include Salary in 2023
A rapidly growing number of states, cities, and counties require wage transparency.
November 4, 2022 ・7 mins read
Culture
6 Key Benefits of Digital Communication in the Workplace
The benefits of digital communication in the workplace are plentiful, but you need a solid strategy to make the best use of those tools.
November 3, 2022 ・5 mins read
Culture
Active Listening in the Workplace: How Its Worth Its Weight In Gold
Active listening in the workplace doesn't just make people feel better about themselves and their environment — it can have a serious financial impact.
October 27, 2022 ・6 mins read
HR Outsourcing
Benefits of Using HR Software to Support Your Business
HR software optimizes HR tasks, goals and overall organization. When used strategically, it can help improve efficiency to help drive your business forward.
December 1, 2022 ・9 mins read
Compliance
What Employers and HR Leaders in Oregon and WA need to know about the new FMLA programs
In a rare move, the Oregon and Washington state agencies that oversee each state’s paid family and medical leave programs have issued joint guidance on how to make the employer contribution for family leave when more than one state is involved.
December 1, 2022 ・7 mins read
Talent
HR Headaches: What to Do When a Former Employee Badmouths Your Organization
A company’s reputation is one of its greatest assets, so when a former worker speaks ill of an organization, it can hurt. Here are tips for handling these situations.
November 28, 2022 ・7 mins read
Everything You Need to Know About Wage and Hour Lawsuits
Complying with federal, state, and local wage and hour laws can be intimidating. But comply you must — or risk a wage and hour lawsuit.
November 26, 2022 ・8 mins read
This Checklist Will Help Ensure Your Hiring Process Is Compliant
Hiring new employees is always exciting, but the process must comply with the law. Use this checklist to ensure you cover all your bases.
November 17, 2022 ・10 mins read
Culture
10 Creative Ideas for Company-Wide Volunteer Days
A survey of employees showed that 71% say it’s essential to work somewhere supportive of volunteering. Try these ideas for volunteer days at your organization.
November 10, 2022 ・7 mins read
Culture
Employee Gambling in the Workplace: How to Keep It Under Control
Gambling in the workplace is illegal, restricted, or not yet legal in various states. Employers must know the local regulations to avoid violating the law.
November 8, 2022 ・6 mins read
Talent
6 Ways to Show Appreciation for Veteran Employees and Contractors
Here are 6 tips for how to show appreciation to military veteran employees, customers, contractors, and their families.
November 4, 2022 ・7 mins read
Talent
Generation Z Communication in the Workplace: 3 Things to Know
Businesses are beginning to understand that Generation Z communication in the workplace has a style all its own.
November 3, 2022 ・6 mins read
What Is a Payroll Calendar — And How Do You Make One?
Do not confuse payroll calendars with payroll checklists. Though they share overlapping features, they are essentially different.
October 28, 2022 ・8 mins read
Culture
10 Ways to Make November a Month of Employee Appreciation
November reminds us to be thankful, but we shouldn’t let gratitude be a once-a-year event. Here are 10 ways to show appreciation to your staff.
October 27, 2022 ・8 mins read
