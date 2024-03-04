Trends & Insights - page 28
Paternity Leave: How to Support the Dads in Your Company
Paternity leave is an essential component to a company leave policy that supports working fathers, mothers, and family life. Here's how it works and why.
July 28, 2022 ・7 mins read
Putting New Hires on Probation: Pros and Cons
Everyone wants the new employment relationship to work well. Probationary periods are the safety net that sets everyone up for success.
July 23, 2022 ・8 mins read
Compliance
Sexual Harassment Training Requirements in California for Employees and Employers
California employers must provide sexual harassment prevention training to employees, including contractors and unpaid staff.
July 22, 2022 ・6 mins read
Compliance
What CA Employers Should Include in an Employee Handbook
Although it's not mandatory to have an employee handbook in California, having one can reduce headaches and lawsuits in the future.
July 20, 2022 ・9 mins read
Payroll
Paying Employees with Cryptocurrency: The Pros and Cons
Should you pay your workers with cryptocurrency? Read these potential benefits and drawbacks before deciding if it’s right for your business.
July 13, 2022 ・7 mins read
HR Outsourcing
Top 10 Tropical Islands for Remote Work
Ready to swap your home office for the beach?
July 12, 2022 ・9 mins read
Is Your HR Process Scalable? Find Out With These 6 Scalability Indicators
Scaling a business can get tricky without adaptable processes that can handle growth. Audit your human resources systems with these 6 key indicators.
July 4, 2022 ・9 mins read
Talent
HR Headaches: Asking a New Hire to Resign From Their Job Before Sending Them a Contract
Here's why it's not a good idea to ask a candidate to resign from their current position before you send them a formal contract.
July 1, 2022 ・5 mins read
The Psychology Behind Workplace Happiness
Employee happiness breeds productivity, creativity, and innovation leading to higher profits, lower turnover, and more growth.
June 29, 2022 ・7 mins read
Talent
How to Let Employees Evaluate Their Managers
One of the most important things you can offer a manager is helpful employee feedback. Here's how to get employees involved in the management evaluation process.
June 16, 2022 ・6 mins read
Talent
7 Characteristics of a Great Mentor — and Why They're Important for Your Business
Mentorships can help you achieve a healthy organization. Here are the qualities a great mentor should have and how they can support mentees.
July 27, 2022 ・7 mins read
Why is Compensation Planning a Critical HR Process?
Mishandling compensation can undermine employee well-being and business profitability. Here's how to develop an effective compensation plan.
July 25, 2022 ・7 mins read
Talent
6 Reasons Offering Career Development Benefits Companies
The companies that embrace professional development will see an improved culture, a healthier work environment, and more engaged, skilled workers.
July 24, 2022 ・7 mins read
Talent
What Are Some of the Best Careers in HR?
From HR assistant to VP of HR, learn the educational requirements and career path opportunities for pursuing a job in Human Resources.
July 21, 2022 ・6 mins read
Performance Management
6 Essential Steps Every New Manager Needs to Take in Their First 90 Days
New to leading a team? Discover these top tips to help yourself and your team members achieve success in your first months on the job.
July 17, 2022 ・7 mins read
Industry Insights
The Importance of Working with Expert HR Consultants
Should you hire a team of HR experts or rely on consultants? Outsourcing your HR can bring a variety of valuable resources including consultants with the best practices guidance to find and retain talent and help mitigate risk for your business.
July 12, 2022 ・7 mins read
Performance Management
How to Manage Employees Who Have More Experience Than You
Managing employees who have more experience than you is common, but still challenging. Try these 8 tips to lead workers successfully and with ease.
July 11, 2022 ・6 mins read
Performance Management
What Are "Power Skills" and Why Are They Important?
Read this guide for a crash course in today’s critical power skills (also known as soft skills) and how you can foster them among your employees.
July 1, 2022 ・7 mins read
Culture
10 Ways to Make a Hybrid Work Environment More Inclusive
A flexible work environment is a win-win for employers and employees. Consider these tips to ensure all workers are included and supported.
June 30, 2022 ・7 mins read
Diversity & Inclusion
How to Respect Cultural Differences When Managing a Global Team
What specific steps can you take to ensure that all of your global employees are honored and respected? Utilize this guide as a starting point.
June 16, 2022 ・7 mins read
Culture
Culture Change in the Workplace: How to Make It Happen
To implement culture change in the workplace, employers must identify the culture they want, assess what they have, and take action.
June 14, 2022 ・6 mins read
