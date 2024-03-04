Trends & Insights - page 29
Culture
How to Get Your Employees Involved in Decision Making
Wondering how to improve employee engagement? Learn the top benefits of getting staff involved in the decision-making process and 4 tips on how to do it.
June 14, 2022 ・6 mins read
Talent
9 Strategies for Retaining Employees in Today’s Market
It’s not easy keeping talent in this market. Learn effective strategies for maximizing your employee experience and retaining your valuable team.
June 9, 2022 ・9 mins read
Penalties for Benefits Noncompliance
Inflation is not only fueling price increases; it's also requiring employers to pay more in penalties for not complying with the numerous benefits laws.
June 7, 2022 ・8 mins read
Payroll
Cost of Living vs. Cost of Labor — Is There a Difference?
Want to calculate how to pay your employees? Keep reading to understand the difference between cost of living and cost of labor.
June 1, 2022 ・6 mins read
How Cognitive Diversity Leads to Greater Innovation
Here’s how assembling a cognitively diverse staff benefits your organization.
May 29, 2022 ・7 mins read
Culture
Thoughtful (and Appropriate!) Wedding Gifts for Employees
It can be daunting to figure out what to gift an employee who is getting married, but these ideas are safe bets.
May 28, 2022 ・5 mins read
Culture
The Most Impactful Leaders Do These 10 Things
These are the skills and qualities effective leaders have.
May 25, 2022 ・7 mins read
Compliance
Do You Own a Family Business? Here Are Common Labor Issues to Avoid
Keep these laws and tips in mind when hiring family members.
May 21, 2022 ・7 mins read
Payroll
How to Communicate a Price Increase to Your Customers
Many companies are planning to raise their prices in 2022 due to inflation. Here's how organizations can communicate about price increases and address customer concerns.
May 18, 2022 ・8 mins read
Culture
Managing Summer Dress Codes (with Policy Examples!)
Here are tips for how to create and manage a summer office workwear policy.
May 16, 2022 ・6 mins read
Culture
Summer Hours: What They Are and How to Implement Them
Many employees want more time off during the summer. Here are ways that companies can create summer schedules that work for everyone.
June 14, 2022 ・7 mins read
Culture
How to Combat Vacation Shaming
Taking time off is important for the health of employees as well as businesses. Here’s how to cultivate a company culture that encourages vacation time.
June 14, 2022 ・7 mins read
Compliance
What Is California's “Kin Care” Law?
California-based HR managers and organizations looking to expand into the state need to know vital information about this employment law.
June 12, 2022 ・7 mins read
Diversity & Inclusion
The Key to Successful Corporate Social Responsibility Initiatives
Learn what corporate social responsibility is, why CSR matters, pitfalls to avoid, and how to create a CSR strategy that doesn't backfire.
June 2, 2022 ・6 mins read
SMB Matters
Small Business Succession Plan 101
Do you have a business succession plan in place? Here's why this is important, how to identify potential successors, and how to create your plan.
June 1, 2022 ・6 mins read
Payroll
What Are Payroll Internal Controls? And Why You Need Them
You need formidable payroll internal controls because payroll threats can be external (e.g., cybercriminals) and internal (e.g., payroll employees).
May 28, 2022 ・6 mins read
Culture
Workplace Flexibility: Weighing the Pros and Cons
Workplace flexibility can facilitate better work/life balance for your employees. More and more companies are embracing workplace flexibility, but it may not be a feasible solution for everyone.
May 26, 2022 ・8 mins read
Talent
HR Headaches: My Employees Are Talking About Unionizing — Should I Encourage This?
As an employer, learn about the labor laws that cover your business, why workers unionize, and what the law allows with unionization.
May 24, 2022 ・9 mins read
Talent
6 Tips for Handling an Employee's Mental Health Crisis
Here's how to support and respond to a worker experiencing a mental health crisis.
May 19, 2022 ・7 mins read
7 Tips for Conducting Performance Reviews With Remote Employees
Are you ready to host remote employee reviews? Here are 7 strategies that will help make this process easier for you and your remote team members.
May 16, 2022 ・6 mins read
Talent
Should You Hire for Experience or Potential? When to Weigh Each for Your Open Positions
Is it always a good idea to make sure your candidate ticks the "years of experience" box for an open position? The quick answer is, not necessarily.
May 14, 2022 ・6 mins read
