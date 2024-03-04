Trends & Insights - page 36
Culture
HR Headaches: What to Do When Employees Don’t Want to Return to the Office
Employers and employees can find a way to agree on return-to-work issues and policies. Here’s how.
July 21, 2021 ・9 mins read
Culture
Return to Work: Creating a Pet Policy for the Office
Because of sheltering-in-place, many people took the opportunity to adopt pets. But as companies begin to recall employees back into the office, some are wondering if they can bring their furry friends, too.
June 21, 2021 ・5 mins read
Talent
The Do's and Don’ts of Remote Firing
Firing a remote employee is never easy for the business or the worker. Here’s how to do so correctly and professionally.
June 9, 2021 ・8 mins read
Culture
How to Create a Post-COVID Addendum to Your Employee Handbook
Update your employee handbook with post-COVID addendums that include things that worked for your company — and make sure to plan for any future contingencies.
June 2, 2021 ・7 mins read
Industry Insights
Top Ten Payroll Mistakes to Avoid
As a business owner you may be wearing multiple hats, navigating various federal, state and local laws while managing various other aspects of your business including running payroll successfully. Payroll mistakes can be costly and can result in damaging employee morale and your company’s reputation
May 12, 2021 ・13 mins read
Payroll
Pay Compression: How and Why to Recognize and Avoid It
Pay compression, the damaging practice of unfair remuneration, can be remedied with salary analysis and a fair compensation strategy.
March 25, 2021 ・6 mins read
Talent
Corporate Social Responsibility and the Rise of the Gen Z Worker
Gen Z is a force to be reckoned with. Here are tips for hiring them and securing them as customers.
February 24, 2021 ・10 mins read
Talent
Has the Pandemic Changed Employee Behavior for the Better?
These COVID-19 stats on remote work offer answers.
February 23, 2021 ・14 mins read
Culture
Doing More With Less: Dealing With Budget Cuts and Reduced Revenue
Learning to do more with less may be the key to survival for small businesses over the next few months.
February 3, 2021 ・7 mins read
Benefits
Data Reveals United States Ranks Last in Worker Benefits
The U.S. has a lot of catching up to do in workers' rights and benefits. Here is a look at the categories of employee benefits by country, and how the U.S. stacks up.
February 1, 2021 ・10 mins read
SMB Matters
A Small Business Guide to FMLA
Learn more about the Family and Medical Leave Act, and how it impacts your employees and small business.
July 6, 2021 ・11 mins read
Benefits
6 Ways to Decrease Rising Employee Benefits Costs
Here are tips to budget for employee healthcare costs and other benefits expenses.
June 29, 2021 ・7 mins read
HR Essentials
A new business era deserves an HR refresh.
The pandemic has changed the way businesses operate. Make sure your HR is positioned to adapt for success.
June 24, 2021 ・11 mins read
Guide to Revising Your Company's Mask Policy [Free Sample Memo]
Here’s how to adapt to new CDC guidance and ensure your company’s mask policies and procedures are updated.
June 3, 2021 ・6 mins read
Talent
Healthcare Professionals: Recruiting the Right Candidates
The roles of healthcare professionals are complex, demanding, and critically important. Here's how to evaluate attributes that make a candidate a good fit.
May 14, 2021 ・5 mins read
Benefits
What Is Sick Leave, and What’s Your Plan for Employees?
What is sick leave, and whether it's paid or unpaid, how can your company plan for this type of time off?
April 21, 2021 ・9 mins read
Culture
How to Write a Policy on Substance Abuse in the Workplace (Free Template)
Here are tips on how to create and enforce a strong policy on prohibiting working while impaired — plus a sample template you can customize for your business.
March 15, 2021 ・7 mins read
Culture
6 Best Practices to Communicate Data-Driven Insights Internally
Learn how to effectively share essential data with your teams.
February 23, 2021 ・7 mins read
Benefits
Are You Tracking Part-time Employees for 401(k) Eligibility?
Through the SECURE Act, employers with a 401(k) plan must allow eligible long-term, part-time employees to contribute to the plan.
February 17, 2021 ・4 mins read
Glass Ceilings: How to Ensure Every Employee Has a Fair Chance to Advance
Glass ceilings can negatively affect an employee’s career trajectory, status, and lifetime earning potential.
February 1, 2021 ・5 mins read
Benefits
Understanding Simple Cafeteria Plans for Small Businesses
A cafeteria plan must offer employees a choice between at least one taxable benefit (e.g, cash) and one nontaxable benefit.
January 29, 2021 ・6 mins read
