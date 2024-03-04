Trends & Insights - page 35
Culture
HR Headaches: How to Handle Gossip in the Workplace
Gossip in the workplace can quickly turn a company culture toxic. Here's how and why to address and stop gossip with dignity, professionalism, and authority.
October 14, 2021 ・6 mins read
Benefits
ACA Fact Sheet–Controlled Group Overview
Understand the characteristics of primary ACA controlled group types and how this impacts your applicable large employer status.
October 1, 2021 ・4 mins read
Benefits
ACA Fact Sheet: Who is a Seasonal Employee?
Under IRS and U.S. Treasury Department regulations, new seasonal employees are not considered "full-time," benefits-eligible even if they are expected to work 30 or more hours per week. But how do you know if you can classify an employee as seasonal?
October 1, 2021 ・4 mins read
Benefits
ACA Fact Sheet—Employer Shared Responsibility “Pay or Play” Provision for Applicable Large Employers
Get the details on ACA’s employer-shared responsibility and how to avoid potential penalties.
October 1, 2021 ・5 mins read
Culture
HR Headaches: My Boss Holds Meetings During Lunch
Making employees take meetings during their lunch break can be more counter-productive than effective.
October 1, 2021 ・7 mins read
Culture
HR Headaches: What to Do if an Employee's Desk Is a Mess
A messy desk can send the wrong message out to colleagues and customers. Here’s how to encourage organized workspaces and create a company-wide clean desk policy.
September 15, 2021 ・7 mins read
Talent
HR Headaches: How to Handle Last Minute Vacation Requests
If your company doesn’t have a paid time off policy in place, here’s why you should consider creating one — plus what you should cover in yours.
August 19, 2021 ・8 mins read
Payroll
What Does the FLSA Mean by “Hours Worked”?
Learn about the Fair Labor Standards Act’s “hours worked” definition and its various forms.
August 10, 2021 ・6 mins read
HR News
What will the post-pandemic workplace look like?
Hear TriNet president and CEO, Burton Goldfield’s discussion with Maria Bartiromo of Fox Business Network on how the workplace as we know it is changing for good. Growth, innovation and digital transformation has led to movement of locations, people working remotely and the increased use of technology to facilitate that change. Burton provides his outlook for the future of small and medium-size businesses.
August 4, 2021 ・1 min read
Compliance
HR Headaches: Is It OK to Drink Alcohol at a Work Lunch?
Many companies host workplace events, like business lunches and holiday parties, where alcohol is consumed. Does your company have a policy on alcohol?
July 29, 2021 ・6 mins read
Benefits
Why Benefits Benchmarking Is Important for Employers
With benefits benchmarking, you can compare your company’s total compensation costs against those of similar companies. Find out more about benchmarking here.
October 13, 2021 ・5 mins read
Culture
3 Sample Company Memos for Mandating Employee Vaccinations
President Biden announced that employers with 100+ employees will need to ensure their workforce is fully vaccinated, or otherwise require negative test results on at least a weekly basis to come into the workplace.
October 6, 2021 ・6 mins read
Benefits
ALE Calculation
Applicable large employers (ALEs) are companies with an average of 50 or more full time equivalent employees (FTEs) on business days in the prior calendar year. In order to navigate through ACA requirements, businesses first have to calculate their company’s FTE count and determine ALE status.
October 1, 2021 ・16 mins read
Benefits
ACA Fact Sheet: Full-Time, Variable Hour and Seasonal Employees
In order to avoid potential penalties, it is important for applicable large employers (ALEs) to understand how to determine which employees are considered “full-time” under the Affordable Care Act, making them eligible for benefits.
October 1, 2021 ・11 mins read
Benefits
ACA Fact Sheet—Section 6056 Reporting Requirements
Know the IRS reporting requirements, deadlines and non-compliance penalties for applicable large employers.
October 1, 2021 ・6 mins read
Culture
HR Headaches: An Employee Listens to Loud Music While They Work
Employees playing loud music can affect your workforce productivity and your company image. Here's how to address it.
September 23, 2021 ・7 mins read
Industry Insights
On National Payroll Week, We Salute Payroll Professionals!
This year, National Payroll Week starts on Labor Day, which is fitting considering the amount of tireless work the payroll professionals at TriNet and around the world perform each and every day. The payroll team at TriNet processes payroll for our more than 17,000 SMB customers and their hundreds of thousands of employees. Here are just some of the challenges they and all payroll professionals face right now.
September 7, 2021 ・2 mins read
Developing a Paternity Leave Policy for Employees
A desirable paternity leave policy can change the game for businesses seeking to attract and retain talent. Here's how to level up.
August 12, 2021 ・8 mins read
Culture
HR Headaches: Is It OK to Use Emojis in Work Communication?
The work emoji has its benefits, but it’s important to use them correctly and appropriately. Here’s how to determine if emojis are the right fit.
August 5, 2021 ・8 mins read
Compliance
What Are State Mini-COBRA Laws?
If your business has fewer than 20 employees, you may be subject to a state mini-COBRA law.
August 2, 2021 ・7 mins read
Why Companies Hire a Certified Compensation Professional
A Certified Compensation Professional serves a vital HR function, tending to aspects of employee compensation analysis, strategy, management, and more.
July 28, 2021 ・7 mins read
