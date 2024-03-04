Trends & Insights - page 34
Talent
What Do Employees Really Want in a Leader?
Learn what makes a good leader and what employees want when it comes to leadership.
December 16, 2021 ・6 mins read
Read more
From Coworker to Boss: Helping Newly Promoted Employees Transition to Management
If you have an employee that's transitioning to a management role, here's how to equip them with tools and training to help them thrive.
December 1, 2021 ・8 mins read
Read more
HR Essentials
8 Primary Challenges for End-to-End HR Compliance
Maintaining compliance across HR functions is critical to success. And the complexity of maintaining compliance grows as your business expands.
December 1, 2021 ・13 mins read
Read more
Payroll
Payroll Terms and Definitions: A Comprehensive Glossary
Access this glossary that's filled with the most common payroll terms and easy-to-understand definitions.
November 24, 2021 ・15 mins read
Read more
Talent
7 Tips for Motivating (and Keeping) Introverts at Work
Want to motivate (and keep) your introverted employees? Here are 7 ways to make your introverted employees happier on the job.
November 18, 2021 ・6 mins read
Read more
Diversity & Inclusion
Is There Racism in Your Workplace? Look Out for These Behaviors
Racism is a problem across the U.S., but it can be hard to spot. Here are 3 clues that racism might be at work in your company.
November 12, 2021 ・5 mins read
Read more
Performance Management
HR Headaches: My Manager Wants to Be Copied On All Emails
Managers who demand to be copied on all emails may be contributing to a work environment filled with pressure and distrust.
November 12, 2021 ・6 mins read
Read more
Benefits
Connecticut Workers Get Paid Family and Medical Leave Starting in January 2022
Starting in January 2022, workers in the Constitution State will be able to take 12 weeks of paid leave for personal and family health needs.
November 8, 2021 ・6 mins read
Read more
Culture
Team Building Ideas: 19 Ways to Boost Relationships and Skills
These team building ideas will tap into creative thinking and foster collaboration with in-person and virtual groups.
October 22, 2021 ・11 mins read
Read more
Culture
3 Theories of Employee Motivation
Motivation at work is critical to increasing productivity. Studies of employee motivation point to 3 theories that explain why people are motivated.
October 19, 2021 ・7 mins read
Read more
Culture
What is Organizational Culture and Why Is It Important?
Every workplace has its own unique culture—by design or default. Find out why fostering yours effectively can be linked to the success of your business.
December 8, 2021 ・9 mins read
Read more
Culture
HR Headaches: The Struggles of Remote Work For Employers
Remote work has undeniable perks — but it comes with stressors, too. Here are 3 main challenges that employers and employees are facing when it comes to working remotely.
December 2, 2021 ・5 mins read
Read more
Industry Insights
Holiday Celebrations for the Modern Workplace: Tips For Planning Your Company’s Festivities in 2021
As we start to wrap up another holiday season during the pandemic, many businesses continue to struggle with the decision of whether—and how—to host holiday parties. Here are some tips to consider when planning a workplace celebration.
December 2, 2021 ・5 mins read
Read more
Compliance
HR Headaches: Confidential Information Has Leaked
If confidential information has leaked in your organization, here are ways to control the damage, stop it from spreading, and prevent it from occurring again.
November 26, 2021 ・8 mins read
Read more
HR Outsourcing
The New Role of People Ops Leaders: Should HR Report To Finance or Operations?
Learn about where HR teams have been, where they should be today, and the value they bring to organizations.
November 19, 2021 ・6 mins read
Read more
Industry Insights
Turning the Great Resignation into the Great Retention: Expert Tips for Keeping Your Employees Happy
During COVID-19, as several businesses pivoted their operations to meet the challenges they suddenly faced, many individuals started to look inward also. As internationally renowned workforce strategist and management trendspotter Seth Mattison shared at TriNet PeopleForce, “when the pandemic hit, we were given the gift of introspection.” For many, this introspection led to what is being called “the great resignation,” in which droves of workers have been leaving their companies over the last year to find new jobs, change careers, start their own business or pursue something else entirely.
November 16, 2021 ・14 mins read
Read more
Culture
Boost Employee Engagement With These Motivation Matrix Exercises
Want to find out what makes your employees tick and boost engagement? Use these motivation matrix exercises.
November 12, 2021 ・6 mins read
Read more
Benefits
Employee Benefits Glossary of Terms
Here's the benefits glossary you need — filled with the most common employee benefits terms and their definitions.
November 12, 2021 ・14 mins read
Read more
Culture
Supporting Employee Well-Being as Your Business Returns to the Workplace
The start of the COVID-19 pandemic prompted many small and medium-size businesses to rapidly pivot how they do business. For most companies, this meant the move to a remote workforce during much of 2020 and even well into 2021. Now many small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) are tackling the new challenge of returning to the workplace after nearly two years of working from home.
November 1, 2021 ・5 mins read
Read more
Culture
5 Tips On How to Deliver Bad News in the Workplace
It’s never easy to deliver bad news to your team. However, these 5 tips will make it easier.
October 20, 2021 ・6 mins read
Read more
Talent
6 Skills People Operations Professionals Need in 2022
What skills do you need to succeed in People Operations and HR in 2022? We asked the experts — here's what they said.
October 19, 2021 ・7 mins read
Read more
Talent
What Do Employees Really Want in a Leader?
Learn what makes a good leader and what employees want when it comes to leadership.
December 16, 2021 ・6 mins read
Read more
Culture
What is Organizational Culture and Why Is It Important?
Every workplace has its own unique culture—by design or default. Find out why fostering yours effectively can be linked to the success of your business.
December 8, 2021 ・9 mins read
Read more
Culture
HR Headaches: The Struggles of Remote Work For Employers
Remote work has undeniable perks — but it comes with stressors, too. Here are 3 main challenges that employers and employees are facing when it comes to working remotely.
December 2, 2021 ・5 mins read
Read more
Industry Insights
Holiday Celebrations for the Modern Workplace: Tips For Planning Your Company’s Festivities in 2021
As we start to wrap up another holiday season during the pandemic, many businesses continue to struggle with the decision of whether—and how—to host holiday parties. Here are some tips to consider when planning a workplace celebration.
December 2, 2021 ・5 mins read
Read more
From Coworker to Boss: Helping Newly Promoted Employees Transition to Management
If you have an employee that's transitioning to a management role, here's how to equip them with tools and training to help them thrive.
December 1, 2021 ・8 mins read
Read more
HR Essentials
8 Primary Challenges for End-to-End HR Compliance
Maintaining compliance across HR functions is critical to success. And the complexity of maintaining compliance grows as your business expands.
December 1, 2021 ・13 mins read
Read more
Compliance
HR Headaches: Confidential Information Has Leaked
If confidential information has leaked in your organization, here are ways to control the damage, stop it from spreading, and prevent it from occurring again.
November 26, 2021 ・8 mins read
Read more
Payroll
Payroll Terms and Definitions: A Comprehensive Glossary
Access this glossary that's filled with the most common payroll terms and easy-to-understand definitions.
November 24, 2021 ・15 mins read
Read more
HR Outsourcing
The New Role of People Ops Leaders: Should HR Report To Finance or Operations?
Learn about where HR teams have been, where they should be today, and the value they bring to organizations.
November 19, 2021 ・6 mins read
Read more
Talent
7 Tips for Motivating (and Keeping) Introverts at Work
Want to motivate (and keep) your introverted employees? Here are 7 ways to make your introverted employees happier on the job.
November 18, 2021 ・6 mins read
Read more
Industry Insights
Turning the Great Resignation into the Great Retention: Expert Tips for Keeping Your Employees Happy
During COVID-19, as several businesses pivoted their operations to meet the challenges they suddenly faced, many individuals started to look inward also. As internationally renowned workforce strategist and management trendspotter Seth Mattison shared at TriNet PeopleForce, “when the pandemic hit, we were given the gift of introspection.” For many, this introspection led to what is being called “the great resignation,” in which droves of workers have been leaving their companies over the last year to find new jobs, change careers, start their own business or pursue something else entirely.
November 16, 2021 ・14 mins read
Read more
Diversity & Inclusion
Is There Racism in Your Workplace? Look Out for These Behaviors
Racism is a problem across the U.S., but it can be hard to spot. Here are 3 clues that racism might be at work in your company.
November 12, 2021 ・5 mins read
Read more
Culture
Boost Employee Engagement With These Motivation Matrix Exercises
Want to find out what makes your employees tick and boost engagement? Use these motivation matrix exercises.
November 12, 2021 ・6 mins read
Read more
Performance Management
HR Headaches: My Manager Wants to Be Copied On All Emails
Managers who demand to be copied on all emails may be contributing to a work environment filled with pressure and distrust.
November 12, 2021 ・6 mins read
Read more
Benefits
Employee Benefits Glossary of Terms
Here's the benefits glossary you need — filled with the most common employee benefits terms and their definitions.
November 12, 2021 ・14 mins read
Read more
Benefits
Connecticut Workers Get Paid Family and Medical Leave Starting in January 2022
Starting in January 2022, workers in the Constitution State will be able to take 12 weeks of paid leave for personal and family health needs.
November 8, 2021 ・6 mins read
Read more
Culture
Supporting Employee Well-Being as Your Business Returns to the Workplace
The start of the COVID-19 pandemic prompted many small and medium-size businesses to rapidly pivot how they do business. For most companies, this meant the move to a remote workforce during much of 2020 and even well into 2021. Now many small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) are tackling the new challenge of returning to the workplace after nearly two years of working from home.
November 1, 2021 ・5 mins read
Read more
Culture
Team Building Ideas: 19 Ways to Boost Relationships and Skills
These team building ideas will tap into creative thinking and foster collaboration with in-person and virtual groups.
October 22, 2021 ・11 mins read
Read more
Culture
5 Tips On How to Deliver Bad News in the Workplace
It’s never easy to deliver bad news to your team. However, these 5 tips will make it easier.
October 20, 2021 ・6 mins read
Read more
Culture
3 Theories of Employee Motivation
Motivation at work is critical to increasing productivity. Studies of employee motivation point to 3 theories that explain why people are motivated.
October 19, 2021 ・7 mins read
Read more
Talent
6 Skills People Operations Professionals Need in 2022
What skills do you need to succeed in People Operations and HR in 2022? We asked the experts — here's what they said.
October 19, 2021 ・7 mins read
Read more
Learn how TriNet’s comprehensive HR solutions can help your business.
Fill out the form and we’ll contact you to set up a time to chat.