Trends & Insights - page 33
Talent
Is Your New Hire a Bad Hire? Red Flags of Candidates
Learn how a thorough interview and screening process can help you avoid making bad hires.
February 3, 2022 ・8 mins read
Read more
Talent
Job Offer Template (for Full and Part-Time Employees)
Every great job offer includes the specific elements that give your new recruit everything they need to go into their first day at work happy and confident.
January 24, 2022 ・5 mins read
Read more
Compliance
Step-by-Step Guide for Filling Out a W-4 Form
For many people, hiring forms are a mystery. But it’s important to understand your income tax obligations, and how to use IRS Form W-4.
January 21, 2022 ・5 mins read
Read more
Culture
4 Simple Ways to Promote Financial Wellness Month in Your Workplace
January is the perfect time of year to underscore the importance of employee financial wellness.
January 20, 2022 ・5 mins read
Read more
Talent
HR Headaches: How Can I (Gently) Ask My Employees to Check In When Working From Home?
How do you monitor what your remote employees are working on without being a micromanaging boss? Asking them to check in may be the solution.
January 13, 2022 ・5 mins read
Read more
Talent
Top 3 Social Media Websites to Check Candidates Under Consideration
Just as job seekers look at employers on social media when looking for a new job, employers are doing social media background checks when assessing applicants.
January 10, 2022 ・6 mins read
Read more
Benefits
12 of the Best Employee Benefits You Can Offer
The best employee benefits are the ones employees value the most. Here's a list of a dozen benefits that will boost employee satisfaction.
January 6, 2022 ・7 mins read
Read more
Talent
5 Red Flags That Someone Will Be a Bad Leader at Work
Choosing the right candidates to lead your team is something you don't want to rush.
December 28, 2021 ・5 mins read
Read more
Performance Management
The Impact of Performance Management on Employee Engagement
Effective performance management should be a continuous process. When done correctly, it can help improve employee engagement as well as productivity and motivation.
December 22, 2021 ・18 mins read
Read more
Culture
HR Headaches: How to Respond to Rude Customers and Teach Your Staff
Contrary to popular belief, the customer is not always right — especially rude customers who become abusive or unruly. Here's how to deal with the issue.
December 22, 2021 ・9 mins read
Read more
Talent
Customizable Internship Offer Letter
Learn how to draft up an effective and strong internship offer letter.
February 2, 2022 ・5 mins read
Read more
Talent
How to Fill Out an I-9 Form
Hiring forms include tax and benefits forms, as well as the I-9 form. For new employees, this step-by-step guide can help them complete it.
February 2, 2022 ・6 mins read
Read more
HR Essentials
Data Privacy 2022: Take These Steps to Protect Yourself
it is nearly impossible to conduct our lives without technology. With this convenience, however, comes risk. How often do you stop and think about what you share about yourself through technology, when and where you are sharing it, and exactly who you may be sharing it with?
January 24, 2022 ・3 mins read
Read more
Culture
6 Main Drivers of Employee Retention
More than half of employees say there's something their boss could have done to prevent them from quitting.
January 20, 2022 ・6 mins read
Read more
Talent
7 Steps You Can Take When You're Understaffed
Given the labor shortage in the United States, many companies are understaffed.
January 18, 2022 ・6 mins read
Read more
Culture
What Is the Difference Between an Employee Engagement Survey and a Pulse Survey?
Learn how to use employee engagement surveys and pulse surveys to gauge employee happiness and retain key talent.
January 12, 2022 ・5 mins read
Read more
Talent
HR Headaches: How Can I Send Sensitive Emails to Employees Securely?
Things like year-end results and performance review information contain private information. So how can you send emails to employees securely?
January 7, 2022 ・7 mins read
Read more
Talent
Federal Contractors Face Limits on Criminal History Inquiries
Private employers with federal contracts will now be banned from asking candidates about their criminal histories until after they extend a conditional job offer.
December 30, 2021 ・6 mins read
Read more
Compliance
Doing Business in Another State: Foreign Qualification
Foreign qualification is the procedure that businesses often have to go through if they have employees working in a state that’s different from the one where they’re registered.
December 27, 2021 ・7 mins read
Read more
Payroll
How to Conduct a Pay Audit, and Why It Matters
Pay audits are critical to ensure your staff are being compensated fairly and there aren't any major salary disparities within the workplace.
December 22, 2021 ・6 mins read
Read more
Compliance
Oregon Tightens Requirements for Non-Compete Agreements
Oregon businesses will need to adjust their non-compete agreements as new laws go into effect in the new year.
December 17, 2021 ・6 mins read
Read more
Talent
Is Your New Hire a Bad Hire? Red Flags of Candidates
Learn how a thorough interview and screening process can help you avoid making bad hires.
February 3, 2022 ・8 mins read
Read more
Talent
Customizable Internship Offer Letter
Learn how to draft up an effective and strong internship offer letter.
February 2, 2022 ・5 mins read
Read more
Talent
How to Fill Out an I-9 Form
Hiring forms include tax and benefits forms, as well as the I-9 form. For new employees, this step-by-step guide can help them complete it.
February 2, 2022 ・6 mins read
Read more
HR Essentials
Data Privacy 2022: Take These Steps to Protect Yourself
it is nearly impossible to conduct our lives without technology. With this convenience, however, comes risk. How often do you stop and think about what you share about yourself through technology, when and where you are sharing it, and exactly who you may be sharing it with?
January 24, 2022 ・3 mins read
Read more
Talent
Job Offer Template (for Full and Part-Time Employees)
Every great job offer includes the specific elements that give your new recruit everything they need to go into their first day at work happy and confident.
January 24, 2022 ・5 mins read
Read more
Compliance
Step-by-Step Guide for Filling Out a W-4 Form
For many people, hiring forms are a mystery. But it’s important to understand your income tax obligations, and how to use IRS Form W-4.
January 21, 2022 ・5 mins read
Read more
Culture
6 Main Drivers of Employee Retention
More than half of employees say there's something their boss could have done to prevent them from quitting.
January 20, 2022 ・6 mins read
Read more
Culture
4 Simple Ways to Promote Financial Wellness Month in Your Workplace
January is the perfect time of year to underscore the importance of employee financial wellness.
January 20, 2022 ・5 mins read
Read more
Talent
7 Steps You Can Take When You're Understaffed
Given the labor shortage in the United States, many companies are understaffed.
January 18, 2022 ・6 mins read
Read more
Talent
HR Headaches: How Can I (Gently) Ask My Employees to Check In When Working From Home?
How do you monitor what your remote employees are working on without being a micromanaging boss? Asking them to check in may be the solution.
January 13, 2022 ・5 mins read
Read more
Culture
What Is the Difference Between an Employee Engagement Survey and a Pulse Survey?
Learn how to use employee engagement surveys and pulse surveys to gauge employee happiness and retain key talent.
January 12, 2022 ・5 mins read
Read more
Talent
Top 3 Social Media Websites to Check Candidates Under Consideration
Just as job seekers look at employers on social media when looking for a new job, employers are doing social media background checks when assessing applicants.
January 10, 2022 ・6 mins read
Read more
Talent
HR Headaches: How Can I Send Sensitive Emails to Employees Securely?
Things like year-end results and performance review information contain private information. So how can you send emails to employees securely?
January 7, 2022 ・7 mins read
Read more
Benefits
12 of the Best Employee Benefits You Can Offer
The best employee benefits are the ones employees value the most. Here's a list of a dozen benefits that will boost employee satisfaction.
January 6, 2022 ・7 mins read
Read more
Talent
Federal Contractors Face Limits on Criminal History Inquiries
Private employers with federal contracts will now be banned from asking candidates about their criminal histories until after they extend a conditional job offer.
December 30, 2021 ・6 mins read
Read more
Talent
5 Red Flags That Someone Will Be a Bad Leader at Work
Choosing the right candidates to lead your team is something you don't want to rush.
December 28, 2021 ・5 mins read
Read more
Compliance
Doing Business in Another State: Foreign Qualification
Foreign qualification is the procedure that businesses often have to go through if they have employees working in a state that’s different from the one where they’re registered.
December 27, 2021 ・7 mins read
Read more
Performance Management
The Impact of Performance Management on Employee Engagement
Effective performance management should be a continuous process. When done correctly, it can help improve employee engagement as well as productivity and motivation.
December 22, 2021 ・18 mins read
Read more
Payroll
How to Conduct a Pay Audit, and Why It Matters
Pay audits are critical to ensure your staff are being compensated fairly and there aren't any major salary disparities within the workplace.
December 22, 2021 ・6 mins read
Read more
Culture
HR Headaches: How to Respond to Rude Customers and Teach Your Staff
Contrary to popular belief, the customer is not always right — especially rude customers who become abusive or unruly. Here's how to deal with the issue.
December 22, 2021 ・9 mins read
Read more
Compliance
Oregon Tightens Requirements for Non-Compete Agreements
Oregon businesses will need to adjust their non-compete agreements as new laws go into effect in the new year.
December 17, 2021 ・6 mins read
Read more
Learn how TriNet’s comprehensive HR solutions can help your business.
Fill out the form and we’ll contact you to set up a time to chat.