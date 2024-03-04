Transitioning Back to the Workplace – Part 5: Looking Ahead and Preparing for the Future

As companies move from shelter in place to their new normal, it is important for leaders to remember that shelter in place may happen again. Many speculate that there could be another wave of COVID-19 cases this fall, perhaps at the same time as seasonal flu season begins to peak, and that public health officials could reinstate or renew shelter in place orders. Here are some recommendations on how you can prepare for the possibility of future shelter in place orders.

July 14, 2020 ・10 mins read