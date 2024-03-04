Trends & Insights - page 37
Compliance
What You Need to Know About Sending Form W-2s Electronically
Distributing Form W-2s electronically to employees is highly recommended because it saves time and money.
January 28, 2021 ・6 mins read
Could an Early Retirement Package Incentivize Employees to Retire?
Here’s what employers need to consider before creating an Early Retirement Incentive Program.
January 15, 2021 ・8 mins read
Industry Insights
COVID-19 Vaccine Concerns: What SMBs Need to Know
The new year brings hope as the first inoculations of the COVID-19 vaccine were recently distributed among healthcare workers. Many business owners are already planning to evaluate their vaccine policy and the practical implications of the policy rollout. Whether they should require their employees to receive the vaccine or not, it is not too late to start thinking about potential compliance ramifications. Through this blog we plan to address some concerns that are top of mind with small and medium size business (SMB) owners.
January 14, 2021 ・13 mins read
Holiday Bonus Alternatives for Employees
Giving a holiday bonus isn’t the only way to recognize work well done in 2020. Discover other ways to show employees you care.
November 20, 2020 ・6 mins read
Culture
Building an Employee Handbook: Top Things You Must Have
Want to build an employee handbook, but don’t know where to start? Check out this ultimate guide on employee handbook tips and necessities.
November 4, 2020 ・10 mins read
Benefits
How to Create a PTO Donation Policy
A strong PTO donation policy can help employees stay healthy. Here’s what it is and how to implement one in your organization.
October 5, 2020 ・5 mins read
Talent
How to Calculate Employee Turnover
Knowing how to calculate employee turnover helps companies understand the well-being of the organization and develop smart employee retention strategies.
September 28, 2020 ・6 mins read
Industry Insights
Embracing Change and Building a Resilient Workforce
The pandemic has made business leaders rethink their operations, their business strategy and the skills needed to meet the changing demands of their customers. But where do you start?
August 27, 2020 ・9 mins read
Culture
Choosing the Best Words to Describe Company Culture
A savvy business owner chooses the best words to describe company culture, rather than let others make that important decision.
July 29, 2020 ・7 mins read
Industry Insights
Transitioning Back to the Workplace – Part 5: Looking Ahead and Preparing for the Future
As companies move from shelter in place to their new normal, it is important for leaders to remember that shelter in place may happen again. Many speculate that there could be another wave of COVID-19 cases this fall, perhaps at the same time as seasonal flu season begins to peak, and that public health officials could reinstate or renew shelter in place orders. Here are some recommendations on how you can prepare for the possibility of future shelter in place orders.
July 14, 2020 ・10 mins read
Benefits
Should I Give Employees a Total Compensation Statement?
Learn the pros and cons of providing employees with total compensation statements.
January 27, 2021 ・7 mins read
Compliance
Tax Credits and Deductions for Employers Offering a 401(k) Plan
Federal tax deduction and tax credits can help offset the cost of starting a retirement plan for your employees.
January 26, 2021 ・8 mins read
Compliance
New Massachusetts Paid Family and Medical Leave Program in Effect
A new state program went into effect on January 1, 2021 that provides job-protected paid time off from work for family and medical reasons.
January 25, 2021 ・6 mins read
HR News
The New COVID-19 Stimulus Package: What it Means for Small and Medium-Size Businesses
In a long-awaited move, Congress passed a sweeping new COVID-19 stimulus package last week. It was signed by President Trump on Sunday night. There are important provisions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) that are covered in this blog.
December 28, 2020 ・12 mins read
Payroll
What is Subminimum Wage?
Subminimum wage was created to allow employers to pay certain employees below their state’s mandated minimum wage. Here’s why opponents want to end it.
November 12, 2020 ・5 mins read
Culture
Employee Listening: Why Embracing Workplace Feedback Matters
Leadership's approach to employee listening can foster the pride, motivation, innovation, and trust that build strong, successful organizations. Here's how.
October 22, 2020 ・7 mins read
HR Essentials
10 Reasons Why You Need an EIN Number, And How to Apply
Identity protection, professionalism, and business growth are some of the benefits of having an EIN number
October 1, 2020 ・5 mins read
Benefits
What's the Difference Between PTO and Medical Leave?
Medical leave can be considered a type of PTO, but it does require specific qualifications for eligibility.
September 14, 2020 ・6 mins read
Compliance
What Are the Types Of Employment? A Reference Guide To Worker Classification
This guide breaks down the different types of employment so you don't get caught out of compliance
August 20, 2020 ・6 mins read
Payroll
How to Combat Timecard Fraud
Timecard fraud is when an employee says they worked more time than they actually did, and then takes payment for it.
July 24, 2020 ・8 mins read
Payroll
FAQs for Retroactive Pay
There are numerous reasons that employers may need to issue retroactive pay. Here’s what SBOs should know about it.
July 10, 2020 ・5 mins read
