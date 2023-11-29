Could an Early Retirement Package Incentivize Employees to Retire?

Business owners know how costly it can be to have more senior level employees on the payroll than newcomers. Annual raises and bonuses can put these staff members at the highest level of compensation, often for decades, as their organization waits for them to retire. If they don’t, it may be time to develop an Early Retirement Incentive Program. An ERIP can be beneficial in more ways than financial. As it creates incentives for staff members to move on, it makes room for upward mobility for junior peers. Employees who are stagnant in the position, whether at the top of the food chain or below, are often dissatisfied. If there’s not growth within the company, they’ll frequently move on. If you’re hoping to retain talent they must see a visible path to growth. On the financial end, of course business benefits when highly compensated staff members make room for those less highly paid. The savings can be significant in the short term and long. Apart from the savings in payroll, there may be another incentive for a business to consider an ERIP. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, many companies are leveraging early retirement incentives for staff members who aren’t necessarily retirement age. Due to economic downturns, the airline industry , for example, is offering these programs to workers as young as their 40s and 50s. Other industries, like hospitality, are taking notice. Even teachers and government workers are receiving incentives to retire early, making room for new grads and new hires in the process.

Is an ERIP right for your organization?

Are they retirement ready?

When considering creating an incentive program, examine your motivation. What does the company hope to gain? If you’re looking simply for financial savings, the math may work for or against you, when considering any cash or benefits payouts that will need to be offered. If upward mobility for junior staffers is a core need, you’ll want to make sure you’re not retiring employees along with their loyal customer base. Another consideration is the wisdom and company historical information these workers hold. Can your business survive without their expertise? Alternately, can your business thrive without their input? For some senior staff members the “we’ve always done it this way” attitude is more a hindrance than help. If these employees are creating obstacles to growth and development, they may be worth retiring sooner, rather than later.

One of the challenges business owners face when considering an ERIP is whether or not their staff members are financially ready to retire.

Incentives that make retirement appealing

A flat dollar amount

Additional benefits based on the employee’s length of service

A percentage of the employees most recent salary

A flat dollar or percentage increase in retirement benefits

Severance packages

Insurance continuation

Actually receive the health benefit coverage;

Receive health benefits that are at least comparable to Medicare benefits in type and value, or if age 65 or over, at least comparable to one-fourth the value of Medicare benefits; and

Be eligible for an immediate pension

Retirement contributions

The additional pension benefit is made available solely because of the employee's separation from employment, and

because of the employee's separation from employment, and Counting the additional pension benefit, the employee is eligible for an immediate and unreduced pension

Outplacement services

When are employees eligible for retirement payments?

Savers can begin taking cash distributions from their 401(k) at age 59 ½ under IRS guidelines, but there will be a 10% penalty (in addition to taxes) on any money taken from their fund.

Phased retirement options

What to consider before creating your early retirement program