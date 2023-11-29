Holiday Bonus Alternatives for Employees

What businesses are doing for employees

LEROI NYC in Brooklyn, New York

Sente Mortgage in Austin, Texas

Big companies often dole out holiday bonuses to their employees as a thank you for the year’s hard work, and for many companies, that hasn’t changed in 2020. In recent weeks, Lowe’s announced it’s giving $100 million in bonuses as a thank you to frontline hourly associates, while grocer H-E-B will hand out $500 to each of its employees. But for small businesses with less robust budgets, it’s often unrealistic to give out big bonuses to staff members during the holidays. For many business owners, that’s especially true this year in the midst of a global pandemic that’s caused a major economic shock. If you can’t afford to give your employees a holiday bonus, but you still want to recognize them for work well done in 2020, there are plenty of ways to show appreciation. Small businesses are getting creative when it comes to showing staff thanks for their efforts during this difficult year.Josh Senior, founder and CEO of Brooklyn-based video-first creative agency LEROI NYC, has been helping his employees — who are still working remotely when not on set — enhance their home office space. “We all know we’re going to be home for a while,” Senior said. “I’m telling employees, we’d like to make your home environment more conducive and comfortable. I don’t care what the thing is. If it’s within reason, I’m happy to help.” Senior is giving employees items like new desk chairs, a laptop riser, and a standing desk. He bought one employee who typically went to the gym during lunch, but doesn’t feel safe going back yet, a squat rack to use at home. The company also created a Slack fitness channel where employees can drop in links to interesting workouts.While many finance and real estate-related small businesses have fared well this year and may end up being able to give a bonus, some are also still recognizing employees in unique ways. Leaders at the Austin, Texas-based Sente Mortgage, for example, brainstormed a series of ideas to celebrate employees from October on. “We’ve come up with a few things through the holiday season,” said Mary Mattia Heerwald, the company’s marketing and communications director. “Our industry has done very well, so it’s more about fostering connection, our values, giving back.”

In October, the company organized a virtual day of giving, with a $25,000 employer match for donations to local nonprofits. Then, it held a virtual Halloween costume contest with prizes — $500 for first place and $200 each for 2 runners-up. Around Thanksgiving, each employee will receive a fresh-baked pie and a $100 Uber Eats gift card. Plans for December are still in the works, Heerwald said, but the company’s CEO is considering sending each employee a copy of an inspirational book with a heartfelt letter that he pens about the challenges and successes of 2020 and the coming year. Here are some other ideas for alternatives to holiday bonuses.

