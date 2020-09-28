How to Calculate Employee Turnover

Employee turnover costs

How to calculate a company's employee turnover costs



Money paid to employees when they leave. This may include their last paychecks, accrued vacation pay, and any severance or bonus packages .

Increases in unemployment tax .

Administrative costs involved in handling the employee’s exit.

Costs of hiring temporary workers until the position is filled.

Lost productivity while the position is open.

Costs of recruiting a replacement. Expenses often involve advertising, recruitment companies, resume screening, interviews, background checks, and relocation.

Costs of onboarding the new employee, including training courses and orientation materials.





Loss of organizational knowledge .

Loss of client relationships .

Missed deadlines.



Lower morale among remaining workers due to overwork.

Possible chain reaction of other employees leaving .

The new employee’s learning curve.



Lost productivity and employee turnover

Assessing your company's turnover rates and impact for growth-related insight

Headcount at the beginning of Q1 = 50Headcount at the end of Q1 = 57(50 + 57) / 2 = 53.5Number of employees who left in Q1 = 7Average number of employees in Q1 = 89(7/89) * 100 = 7.9%Turnover costs include all the expenses generated when employees leave and an organization has to replace them. Total-cost estimates range from representing months' worth of the departing employee's regular pay to up to twice that employee'sinvolves determining or estimating the cost of a wide range of factors. It’s worth the effort. Knowing how much employee turnover drains your organization can help you determine your most cost-effective employee retention strategy.Employee turnover costs will vary greatly, depending upon factors such as company size, industry, employee wages or salary, and more. Organizations typically measure turnover variables such as:Less-measurable costs can include:A basic formula that you can use tois:Cost of processing employee exits + cost of replacing employees + cost of lost productivity.The cost of lost productivity may be difficult to measure precisely. So as you calculate employee turnover costs in this realm, you may have to estimate. Factor in that they exceed losses that occur because employees left and their positions are still vacant. Even after those positions are refilled, productivity losses can remain as thegets up to speed.Moreover,to the social environment at work. Employees and their roles are interconnected. Changes ripple out to affect groups as a whole. This disruption can occur at all levels of an organization, from the C suite to the floor or field. Changes in work groups can cause morale and motivation to drop. In turn, this can impact the turnout of the organization’s products or services.In short, the higher the employee turnover rate, the more an employer has to pay. A company can save significant money by addressing a high turnover rate and the causes.The first step is to gain accurate knowledge of the extent of the problem. Knowingand associated costs will provide that information. From there, organizations can strategize for how to reduce employee turnover for long-term growth and prosperity.Count on TriNet throughout the day for ongoing HR and business management news, tips, and resources.