Research: Employee Retention a Bigger Problem Than Hiring for Small Business
You hear hiring is a big challenge for small business. But according to the statistics, employee turnover is an even bigger problem.
July 8, 2020 ・3 mins read
HR News
Juneteenth Message to TriNet Colleagues from President & CEO, Burton M. Goldfield
President & CEO, Burton M. Goldfield shares a message on the Juneteenth holiday with all TriNet Colleagues
June 19, 2020 ・1 min read
Industry Insights
COVID-19: Transitioning Back to The Workplace – Part 3: What to Consider as You ‘Unfurlough’ Your Employees
Let’s say you’ve navigated through the pandemic reasonably well and you’re at the point of bringing back to work some of your employees that you furloughed when things shut down. There are a number of things you will need to do at the company level before you unfurlough anyone.
June 16, 2020 ・14 mins read
Startup
8 Ways To Tell Your Customers Your Store is Reopening
Plus 3 more ideas to keep them coming back.
June 12, 2020 ・7 mins read
Amidst the Pandemic, Bookstores Try Novel Marketing Ideas
Three indie bookstores in different states shared how they’re keeping sales up and connecting with their communities during COVID-19.
June 4, 2020 ・7 mins read
HR Outsourcing
What Features Should You Look for When Choosing an HRIS?
A mobile app, easy onboarding, benefits, payroll, and scheduling are just a few of the features a good HRIS system should have
May 22, 2020 ・5 mins read
Benefits
Everything You Need to Know About Employee Leave of Absence
What is a leave of absence and how is it different than regular PTO days? Get all your questions answered here.
May 20, 2020 ・5 mins read
Talent
What is People Enablement?
People enablement helps employees grow individually, in their teams, and within your organization. Here’s how it can help your company reach strategic goals.
May 14, 2020 ・7 mins read
Affordable Care Act
SBA, ACA, IRS: What Qualifies as a Small Business?
Here are some of the most popular organizations’ definitions of “small business"
May 4, 2020 ・5 mins read
Benefits
CARES Act: Retirement Relief Implications for 401(k) Sponsor Plans
In response to the Coronavirus pandemic, President Trump signed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) on March 27, 2020. The CARES Act provides relief to many Americans affected by the Coronavirus, and includes retirement plan provisions.
April 13, 2020 ・9 mins read
Industry Insights
Employee Assistance Programs: Taking Care of Your Employees During COVID-19 - The Struggle is Real, but EAPs can Help Heal
During these unprecedented times, your employees may be dealing with a myriad of emotions such as stress, grief, uncertainty about the future and feeling isolated. As a business leader or a business owner, you may be considering providing resources to your employees that can help them navigate the current events.
July 1, 2020 ・6 mins read
Payroll
What Does Retroactive Pay Mean?
Retroactive pay (or retro pay) is when compensation is due to an employee for work they already performed
June 26, 2020 ・4 mins read
Culture
Should Your Business Have Gender-Neutral Bathrooms?
Having gender-neutral bathrooms provides a welcoming environment to workers and clients, and demonstrates a commitment to inclusivity.
June 26, 2020 ・5 mins read
HR Essentials
How to Send an Invoice by Email
When it comes to getting paid, sending invoices by email can be quick and convenient. Here’s how to stay on top of the process.
June 12, 2020 ・3 mins read
Industry Insights
COVID -19: Transitioning Back to The Workplace – Part 2 - Keeping Your Employees Safe in the Face of a Public Health Emergency
Recently we kicked off our blog series helping businesses transition their employees back to the workplace. While there is no “one size fits all” approach to this difficult process, through our blog series we hope to provide some guidance to help businesses during these unprecedented times. Today’s blog highlights some steps you need to take to monitor your employees’ health and manage a positive case in your workplace.
June 9, 2020 ・12 mins read
Industry Insights
Paycheck Protection Program: Updated Guidance on PPP Loan Forgiveness
As shelter in place restrictions across the country start to lift, many SMB owners juggle pressing priorities including transitioning back their employees to the workplace safely and keeping up with new guidance issued by the government. It can be overwhelming to stay up to date and, through this blog post, we hope to provide you with the latest on PPP loan forgiveness.
June 3, 2020 ・25 mins read
Industry Insights
Transitioning Back to The Workplace – Part 1: Steps to Take to Create a Safe Environment
The question of when and how around the topic of transitioning back to the workplace is top of mind with many employers and business owners. And as businesses around the country consider reopening there are many factors to consider. Taking precautions and implementing necessary processes will help businesses keep their workplace safe and their employees feeling less anxious as they begin to return to the workplace.
May 20, 2020 ・15 mins read
Compliance
ACA Affordability Percentage and Calculations for 2020
For plan years starting in 2020, the affordability percentage is 9.78%
May 18, 2020 ・5 mins read
Compliance
Noncompliance: 3 Big Risks Could Cost Your Business Dearly
Noncompliance with HR rules and regulations can put a company at risk for big penalties, reputational damage and legal action.
May 8, 2020 ・5 mins read
Talent
7 Steps to Creating an Employee Rotation Program
Here are the benefits of job rotation in the workplace — and how you can create a program for your employees.
April 29, 2020 ・5 mins read
HR News
Paycheck Protection Program Loans - New Guidance Issued: What Small and Medium Size Businesses Need to Know
On March 27, 2020, the U.S. government launched its small-business relief program as part of the recently enacted CARES Act. The Act provides $2.2 trillion in fiscal stimulus, including a $350 billion Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) for small businesses.
April 13, 2020 ・21 mins read
