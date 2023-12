What Does Retroactive Pay Mean?

Retro pay meaning



In a prior pay period, did you pay an employee less than what they should have received? If so, the employee is due retroactive, or retro, pay. US Legal defines retroactive pay as “a delayed wage payment for work already performed at a lower rate.”Retro pay may stem from:Remember, to be owed retro pay, the employee must have been paid the incorrect amount. This is in contrast to back pay, which refers to wages owed because they were never paid.Sarah received a pay increase, from $13 to $14 per hour, which should have taken effect 2 biweekly pay periods ago. For those 2 pay periods, Sarah worked, and was paid for, a total of 160 hours (80 hours per biweekly pay period).To do the calculation, you need the:Sarah’s retro pay calculation:If Sarah had worked overtime, her retro pay would include overtime wages based on the difference in her old and new overtime rates.Mike received a salary increase of 5%, from $55,000 per year to $57,750 per year, which was effective in the last semi-monthly pay period.To do the calculation, you need the:Mike’s retro pay calculation:As the employer, you must withhold employment taxes from the employee’s gross retro pay, including:You must also pay your own share of applicable employment taxes on the retro payment. Note that the IRS regards retroactive pay increases as supplemental wages, which are wages paid in addition to regular pay. See IRS Publication 15 for details on withholding federal taxes from supplemental wages. States have their own income tax withholding rules for supplemental pay.According to LegalMatch, an employee may be legally entitled to retro pay if their employer:For these reasons, and to keep employee morale high, be sure to administer retro pay in a fair and accurate manner.