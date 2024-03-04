Trends & Insights - page 39
HR News
People Matter | We Were There
TriNet was there through tough times. When life changed in a moment. We’ve gone through it with you for 30 years. And we’re with you now. TriNet stands with small and medium size businesses. Learn how we can help with your HR solutions.
April 13, 2020 ・1 min read
Industry Insights
CARES Act $2.2 Trillion Stimulus Will Help Small and Medium Size Businesses to Access Loans to Cover Payroll
The CARES Act provides unprecedented financial support for businesses and allows small and medium sized businesses to receive federal loans – in some cases forgivable – to cover payroll and other expenses.
March 27, 2020 ・22 mins read
HR News
TriNet President and CEO, Burton Goldfield on the Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) for Small and Medium Size Businesses
TriNet President and CEO, Burton Goldfield, appeared on Fox Business Network’s Mornings with Maria to discuss the impact of Covid-19 on small and medium size businesses. “Our thoughts go out to all those impacted by the virus. For small and medium size businesses, liquidity is the issue at hand – and the package going through Congress today will help,” he said.
March 16, 2020 ・1 min read
Payroll
What Does a Pay Stub Look Like?
Pay stubs help employers keep records of payroll information, and they also make it convenient for employees to understand how and how much they are getting paid.
March 4, 2020 ・4 mins read
What Is a Disregarded Entity?
Are you confused about disregarded entities? Here are some important details to know.
February 24, 2020 ・5 mins read
Payroll
Exempt Employee Status: What Does It Mean?
Are all salaried employees exempt? What, exactly, are these employees exempt from?
February 18, 2020 ・9 mins read
HR News
People Matter | Left Field Labs
The team at Left Field Labs is on a mission to use technology to make a positive change in the world. They thrive on solving problems, learning from their mistakes and growing together. This is a team that pushes boundaries and is ready to take risks.
February 18, 2020 ・1 min read
HR Essentials
What’s the Difference Between a PEO and ASO — and Why it Matters
At TriNet we provide HR services to over 16,000 small and medium size businesses (SMBs) across the U.S. and across several different industries including technology, life sciences, financial services, professional services, nonprofit, retail and more
February 7, 2020 ・10 mins read
Payroll
When Do W-2s Come Out?
Answers to some of the most common questions concerning Form W-2
January 31, 2020 ・4 mins read
Benefits
What Small Businesses Need to Know About Offering Retirement Plans
Only 53% of employees at small companies have access to a workplace retirement plan. Here's what small businesses need to know about offering retirement plans.
January 29, 2020 ・6 mins read
HR Essentials
Essential Business Sample Letter and Memo to Employees
As the nation continues to work during the COVID-19 outbreak, assuring staff understands why they’re being asked to work and that they’re able to report to work is necessary
April 6, 2020 ・6 mins read
Talent
What is Talent Management, and How is it Different From HR?
Talent management is a function within HR and can help attract, develop, and retain your workforce.
April 1, 2020 ・4 mins read
Talent
Furloughed vs Laid Off: Advantages, Disadvantages, and Differences
More and more companies are furloughing or laying off employees due to the coronavirus. Know the differences of each.
March 31, 2020 ・9 mins read
SMB Matters
How Small and Medium Size Businesses Can Prepare for the Impact of Covid-19 - Part 1
The spread of COVID-19 continues to cause uncertainty and it presents unique challenges for small and medium size businesses (SMBs). We have gathered the most pressing questions that are top of mind with our clients and business owners and will address them through our blog series.
March 12, 2020 ・13 mins read
Payroll
Overtime Calculator
This overtime calculator helps you figure out total overtime pay and the OT rate — for both hourly and salary employees.
February 28, 2020 ・7 mins read
Compliance
Vaping in the Workplace FAQs
E-cigarettes in the workplace? The rules are not very clear, but this FAQ will help HR leaders clarify workplace policies
February 19, 2020 ・6 mins read
Compliance
The W-3 Form: What Is It and Do I Have To File It?
W-3 forms provide totals of salaries paid and amounts withheld for each employee. They must be filed with the Social Security Administration.
February 18, 2020 ・5 mins read
HR News
Inside the Herd – LA Rams
Go behind the scenes with LA Rams in this episode and meet the people who make dreams come true for future Los Angeles Rams players.
February 10, 2020 ・1 min read
Compliance
Your Guide to Making W-2 Corrections
What should you do if you discover a W-2 error? Read this article to find out
February 5, 2020 ・7 mins read
HR News
Have a Business in New Jersey? Be Aware of S3170: A New Law Effective This Year
S3170 has been enacted in New Jersey making it the first state to mandate severance for workers if they are part of a mass layoff. What is S3170? Learn more.
January 30, 2020 ・4 mins read
Talent
10 Exit Interview Questions You Should Ask Employees Who Are Leaving (And Why!)
While it’s important to rehire to help maintain production levels and morale, it’s just as important to understand why the employee is leaving the company
January 27, 2020 ・8 mins read
