Trends & Insights - page 40
HR Outsourcing
What is EDI? And Why Should HR Professionals Care?
Learn how EDI helps HR professionals save time and money
January 27, 2020 ・4 mins read
Read more
HR News
Inside the Herd – LA Rams
Building a winning team happens from the ground up. Meet the hard-working facilities and grounds crew who level the playing field (literally) to help the L.A. Rams perform their best during practice.
January 14, 2020 ・1 min read
Read more
Guide to Exempt vs Non-Exempt Employees: What's the Difference?
The primary difference in status between exempt and non-exempt employees is their eligibility for overtime.
January 11, 2020 ・6 mins read
Read more
HR Essentials
Five Key HR Topics for Businesses to Keep Top of Mind in 2020
There is never a dull moment when keeping up with the evolving HR trends for small and medium size businesses. Each year brings new HR compliance requirements for a business to navigate. Below are key HR topics for businesses to be aware of in 2020, as well as some tips to help employers prepare for the year ahead.
December 18, 2019 ・5 mins read
Read more
HR News
What is Holiday Pay and Should You Offer It?
Holiday pay is paid time off. Government statistics report that small businesses paid $0.78 for holiday pay per hour in 2019. As the festive season approaches, it’s important to understand the benefits to offering this extra pay to employees.
December 9, 2019 ・1 min read
Read more
HR News
2020 TriNet Reviews, Pricing & Popular Alternatives
TriNet is best for small to medium-sized businesses: Its wide range of strategic services and cloud-based HR solutions, which can be tailored depending on the business’ industry, help users minimize their HR administrative tasks, and reduce employer-related risks.
December 3, 2019 ・1 min read
Read more
HR News
The 4 Best PEO Companies for Small Business
In this guide, we’ll share our recommendations on the four best PEOs for small business owners, along with some guidance about how to determine which PEO services makes the most sense for your particular business.
November 29, 2019 ・1 min read
Read more
HR News
Technology Enhances the Total Value of the PEO Solution
“The PEO industry plays an important role in the U.S. economy. Not only does it support business formation and help enterprises grow, but it also enables these organizations to create jobs and serve as platforms that allow people to use their talents to contribute to a wide range of advances in our society.” Jimmy Franzone SVP of Strategy TriNet
November 18, 2019 ・1 min read
Read more
Benefits
Open Enrollment Real Talk: The Benefits That Actually Matter to Your People
Employers, time to fess up. You think benefits are a burden. They’re the last thing you want to think about amid a hiring process already full of delicate song and dance. One false step, and you’ll lose that top prospect to the savvy startup with “Kombucha Tuesdays.”
November 13, 2019 ・7 mins read
Read more
HR News
Inside the Herd – LA Rams
Take a closer look at the team that works round the clock to make the winning team shine on the field.
November 4, 2019 ・1 min read
Read more
HR News
Inside the Herd – LA Rams
Go behind the scenes with LA Rams in this episode and meet the people who make dreams come true for future Los Angeles Rams players.
January 27, 2020 ・1 min read
Read more
HR News
Behind the Scenes With Golden State Warriors - Episode 1
When the arena is loud and the fans are screaming at the top of their lungs, it just gives us the extra boost, the extra confidence, the extra energy that we need to make it through. They are always there to give us that support,” Glenn Robinson III, Small Forward Golden State Warriors.
January 23, 2020 ・1 min read
Read more
Culture
Why Workplace Culture is Having a Moment
January 18, 2020 ・8 mins read
Read more
HR News
People Matter | ShotSpotter
As CEO of Shotspotter, the work done by Ralph Clark and his team literally saves lives. Hear directly from the people at Shotspotter what this important mission means to them.
January 7, 2020 ・1 min read
Read more
HR News
Inside the Herd – LA Rams
When nerds and jocks come together, the result is a winning strategy that helps the Los Angeles Rams play like champions on gameday.
December 17, 2019 ・1 min read
Read more
Payroll
What's the Difference Between Discretionary and Non-Discretionary Bonuses?
Are you handing out holiday bonuses? Be sure to know the difference between discretionary and non-discretionary bonuses to save you headaches down the road.
December 6, 2019 ・4 mins read
Read more
HR News
Inside the Herd – LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams know that taking care of the health and well-being of their people is key to producing a winning team.
December 2, 2019 ・1 min read
Read more
HR News
Inside the Herd – LA Rams
Watch as this team shares their secret to building true camaraderie and strong relationships that translate into their success on and off the field.
November 19, 2019 ・1 min read
Read more
Compliance
The Path to Maintaining HR Compliance
Starting a business can be difficult. Growing one is even harder. Whether your company is big or small, a startup or mature, maintaining compliance in HR is critical to success.
November 14, 2019 ・13 mins read
Read more
Benefits
Four Ways Businesses Can Create an Environment That Encourages Employees to Vote
It's election season and this is a great time for employers to create an environment that encourages employees to vote. Here are some tips for employers wanting to support their employees as they exercise their right to vote.
November 5, 2019 ・6 mins read
Read more
HR News
Inside the Herd – LA Rams
See how the LA Rams create beyond-the-end-zone impact for the Los Angeles-community.
October 29, 2019 ・1 min read
Read more
HR Outsourcing
What is EDI? And Why Should HR Professionals Care?
Learn how EDI helps HR professionals save time and money
January 27, 2020 ・4 mins read
Read more
HR News
Inside the Herd – LA Rams
Go behind the scenes with LA Rams in this episode and meet the people who make dreams come true for future Los Angeles Rams players.
January 27, 2020 ・1 min read
Read more
HR News
Behind the Scenes With Golden State Warriors - Episode 1
When the arena is loud and the fans are screaming at the top of their lungs, it just gives us the extra boost, the extra confidence, the extra energy that we need to make it through. They are always there to give us that support,” Glenn Robinson III, Small Forward Golden State Warriors.
January 23, 2020 ・1 min read
Read more
Culture
Why Workplace Culture is Having a Moment
January 18, 2020 ・8 mins read
Read more
HR News
Inside the Herd – LA Rams
Building a winning team happens from the ground up. Meet the hard-working facilities and grounds crew who level the playing field (literally) to help the L.A. Rams perform their best during practice.
January 14, 2020 ・1 min read
Read more
Guide to Exempt vs Non-Exempt Employees: What's the Difference?
The primary difference in status between exempt and non-exempt employees is their eligibility for overtime.
January 11, 2020 ・6 mins read
Read more
HR News
People Matter | ShotSpotter
As CEO of Shotspotter, the work done by Ralph Clark and his team literally saves lives. Hear directly from the people at Shotspotter what this important mission means to them.
January 7, 2020 ・1 min read
Read more
HR Essentials
Five Key HR Topics for Businesses to Keep Top of Mind in 2020
There is never a dull moment when keeping up with the evolving HR trends for small and medium size businesses. Each year brings new HR compliance requirements for a business to navigate. Below are key HR topics for businesses to be aware of in 2020, as well as some tips to help employers prepare for the year ahead.
December 18, 2019 ・5 mins read
Read more
HR News
Inside the Herd – LA Rams
When nerds and jocks come together, the result is a winning strategy that helps the Los Angeles Rams play like champions on gameday.
December 17, 2019 ・1 min read
Read more
HR News
What is Holiday Pay and Should You Offer It?
Holiday pay is paid time off. Government statistics report that small businesses paid $0.78 for holiday pay per hour in 2019. As the festive season approaches, it’s important to understand the benefits to offering this extra pay to employees.
December 9, 2019 ・1 min read
Read more
Payroll
What's the Difference Between Discretionary and Non-Discretionary Bonuses?
Are you handing out holiday bonuses? Be sure to know the difference between discretionary and non-discretionary bonuses to save you headaches down the road.
December 6, 2019 ・4 mins read
Read more
HR News
2020 TriNet Reviews, Pricing & Popular Alternatives
TriNet is best for small to medium-sized businesses: Its wide range of strategic services and cloud-based HR solutions, which can be tailored depending on the business’ industry, help users minimize their HR administrative tasks, and reduce employer-related risks.
December 3, 2019 ・1 min read
Read more
HR News
Inside the Herd – LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams know that taking care of the health and well-being of their people is key to producing a winning team.
December 2, 2019 ・1 min read
Read more
HR News
The 4 Best PEO Companies for Small Business
In this guide, we’ll share our recommendations on the four best PEOs for small business owners, along with some guidance about how to determine which PEO services makes the most sense for your particular business.
November 29, 2019 ・1 min read
Read more
HR News
Inside the Herd – LA Rams
Watch as this team shares their secret to building true camaraderie and strong relationships that translate into their success on and off the field.
November 19, 2019 ・1 min read
Read more
HR News
Technology Enhances the Total Value of the PEO Solution
“The PEO industry plays an important role in the U.S. economy. Not only does it support business formation and help enterprises grow, but it also enables these organizations to create jobs and serve as platforms that allow people to use their talents to contribute to a wide range of advances in our society.” Jimmy Franzone SVP of Strategy TriNet
November 18, 2019 ・1 min read
Read more
Compliance
The Path to Maintaining HR Compliance
Starting a business can be difficult. Growing one is even harder. Whether your company is big or small, a startup or mature, maintaining compliance in HR is critical to success.
November 14, 2019 ・13 mins read
Read more
Benefits
Open Enrollment Real Talk: The Benefits That Actually Matter to Your People
Employers, time to fess up. You think benefits are a burden. They’re the last thing you want to think about amid a hiring process already full of delicate song and dance. One false step, and you’ll lose that top prospect to the savvy startup with “Kombucha Tuesdays.”
November 13, 2019 ・7 mins read
Read more
Benefits
Four Ways Businesses Can Create an Environment That Encourages Employees to Vote
It's election season and this is a great time for employers to create an environment that encourages employees to vote. Here are some tips for employers wanting to support their employees as they exercise their right to vote.
November 5, 2019 ・6 mins read
Read more
HR News
Inside the Herd – LA Rams
Take a closer look at the team that works round the clock to make the winning team shine on the field.
November 4, 2019 ・1 min read
Read more
HR News
Inside the Herd – LA Rams
See how the LA Rams create beyond-the-end-zone impact for the Los Angeles-community.
October 29, 2019 ・1 min read
Read more
Learn how TriNet’s comprehensive HR solutions can help your business.
Fill out the form and we’ll contact you to set up a time to chat.