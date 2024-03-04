Trends & Insights - page 44
HR News
TriNet Releases Updated Mobile App
The updated app helps SMBs streamline HR processes, improve employee engagement and offer real-time access to HR information.
February 12, 2019 ・1 min read
Performance Management
What is a Labor Cost Distribution Report?
February 6, 2019 ・3 mins read
Benefits
How Much PTO Should You Offer? It May Vary by Industry
How much PTO is just the right amount? Check out the average vacation days by industry.
February 6, 2019 ・6 mins read
HR News
Labor Department Report on U.S. Economy: January Unemployment at 4%; 304,000 Jobs Added
Total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 304,000 in January, and the unemployment rate edged up to 4.0 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Job gains occurred in several industries, including leisure and hospitality, construction, health care, and transportation and warehousing.
February 1, 2019 ・1 min read
Payroll
6 Payroll Improvement Ideas
Wasting time, energy, and money streamlining your payroll process? Here are 6 payroll improvement ideas to put into action.
January 31, 2019 ・3 mins read
Industry Insights
To Retain New Hires, Spend More Time Onboarding Them
The most effective organizations onboard new hires for the duration of their first year — their most vulnerable period — and focus on three key dimensions.
January 26, 2019 ・1 min read
Industry Insights
Tax Information for Charities & Other Non-Profits
Information about how to apply for IRS recognition of tax-exempt status.
January 26, 2019 ・1 min read
Industry Insights
18th Annual Transamerica Retirement Survey
This report is an exploration of retirement preparedness of American workers that offers perspectives on retirement confidence, access to employer-sponsored retirement benefits, savings rates, and planning-related activities.
January 26, 2019 ・1 min read
Industry Insights
United States Payroll Taxes by State
Each year, businesses pay more in payroll taxes than income taxes. To learn how they affect your business, click on a state to get a comprehensive overview of the key payroll regulations — including a detailed breakdown of your responsibilities for federal, state and local payroll taxes.
January 26, 2019 ・1 min read
Industry Insights
How Great Leaders Inspire Action
Simon Sinek explores how leaders can inspire cooperation, trust and change.
January 26, 2019 ・1 min read
HR Outsourcing
What is a Help Bank? (And Why You Might Want One)
In our new column for working moms, Mompreneur, we check out the benefits of a help bank-- and why all parents might want one.
February 12, 2019 ・5 mins read
Payroll
How Tip Credits Work (And Why it Matters So Much)
With minimum wages increasing across the country, there's one more added layer of complication. What is a tip credit and how does it work?
February 11, 2019 ・5 mins read
HR Essentials
HR Trends in 2019 and Beyond: What They Mean for Businesses
Work-life balance, flexibility to work remote and on the go, an attractive company culture and enterprise-level employee benefits are popular trends among the modern workforce. Employers who respond to employees’ demands for more of the things that matter to them often find that they are successful in retaining their top employees and better able to deliver quality, competitive products and services.
February 7, 2019 ・2 mins read
HR News
TriNet adds new features to mobile app
TriNet has updated its mobile app with new features to help employees better access their pay and benefits information via smartphone.
February 4, 2019 ・1 min read
HR News
Small Business Job Creation Starts Strong in 2019
Small business owners continue hiring, creating new jobs, and raising employee compensation at record levels in January. Only the shortage of qualified workers may slow businesses.
January 31, 2019 ・1 min read
Industry Insights
The Rise of the Roberts: Why Cloning Talented People Isn't the Answer to Great Talent Strategy
What if you could clone your best people? It’s what every manager secretly wishes they could do. ‘Take Bob’ they say, ‘he’s my best guy. I wish I had ten more like him. If you could just clone Bob for me, I’d be happy.’ But what if you could clone Bob?
January 26, 2019 ・1 min read
Industry Insights
Helping Remote Workers Avoid Loneliness and Burnout
As more workers work flexibly or remotely, companies will need to change the way they operate.
January 26, 2019 ・1 min read
Industry Insights
Types of Business Entities: Pros, Cons, and How to Choose
When launching a business, there are a million and one things to do. You need to raise money, hire staff, develop a marketing strategy, and the list goes on. But before you do any of that, you should choose a business entity structure. This decision will have important legal and financial implications for your company.
January 26, 2019 ・1 min read
Industry Insights
What Is the Definition of Payroll?
Payroll is an overall term used for several types of operations related to paying employees and paying payroll-related taxes due to federal and state agencies.
January 26, 2019 ・1 min read
Industry Insights
Agile at Scale
When implemented correctly, (agile teams) almost always result in higher team productivity and morale, faster time to market, better quality, and lower risk than traditional approaches can achieve.
January 26, 2019 ・1 min read
Industry Insights
The Four Building Blocks of Transformation
Successful transformations may be relatively rare, but they do exist — and yours can succeed as well.
January 26, 2019 ・1 min read
