Trends & Insights - page 45
Industry Insights
Top 5 Proactive Ways for Start-Ups to Avoid HR Nightmares
It is often the very things that make start-ups so appealing - their laid back culture, open floor plans, no dress code, lack of defined titles - that can create some of their worst HR nightmares.
January 26, 2019 ・1 min read
Read more
Industry Insights
HR: Taking the "Risk" out of "Risk Management"
Advanced analytics are helping to make risk management easier by giving leaders insight into restructuring systems or putting stronger prevention measures in place.
January 26, 2019 ・1 min read
Read more
Industry Insights
State Minimum Wage Increases for 2019
Minimum wage increases will affect numerous states across the country (starting) in January 2019.
January 26, 2019 ・1 min read
Read more
Industry Insights
What is Schedule K-1 and How Is It Filed?
Partners in a partnership, LLC members, and S corporation owners report their income for income tax purposes on a Schedule K-1. This article answers your questions about Schedule K-1, including when it's due, how to prepare this form, and how to include it on your personal tax return.
January 26, 2019 ・1 min read
Read more
HR Essentials
10 Principles for Building an Effective Human Capital Plan
The human capital plan allows organizations to assess, plan for and respond proactively to its human capital challenges and needs. Human capital challenges such as having capable leaders, building workforce skills, driving high performance, and ensuring retention of top talent can be addressed through effective human capital planning.
January 26, 2019 ・23 mins read
Read more
Industry Insights
Another Health Insurance Hack For Entrepreneurs: The PEO Option
As the race toward the end of open enrollment for health insurance continues, we've been hearing from entrepreneurs who are trying to avoid high costs and get better coverage by setting up insurance via a Professional Employer Organization (PEO).
January 25, 2019 ・1 min read
Read more
20 US Cities with the Highest Salaries
Hiring and unsure how to determine new employee pay? Location can should be a part of the consideration. Here are 20 US cities with the highest salaries.
January 23, 2019 ・3 mins read
Read more
Culture
Everyone hates open offices. Here’s why they still exist
Employees don’t like them. Research proves they’re ineffective. Why is it taking so long for us to get rid of them?
January 15, 2019 ・1 min read
Read more
Payroll
What’s the Definition of a Highly Compensated Employee?
January 11, 2019 ・3 mins read
Read more
Culture
Five Simple, Cost-Effective Strategies to Help Boost Employee Engagement
As a business owner, you understand the importance of hiring skilled, experienced and talented employees to help grow your business and reach your goals. You also understand how competitive compensation, including employee benefit plans, can help attract and retain top talent. Focusing on employee engagement, however, is also key because it is a great way to optimize team performance and keep employees happy for the long-haul.
December 27, 2018 ・4 mins read
Read more
Industry Insights
Paid Holiday Schedule
Employees in the US receive an average of 7.6 paid holidays, according to The Bureau of Labor Statistics...These are the most common paid holidays in a private sector organization's paid holiday schedule.
January 26, 2019 ・1 min read
Read more
Industry Insights
Independent Contractor (Self-Employed) or Employee?
It is critical that business owners correctly determine whether the individuals providing services are employees or independent contractors.
January 26, 2019 ・1 min read
Read more
Industry Insights
What's the Difference Between Payroll Taxes and Employment Taxes?
Tax websites and books use the terms "payroll taxes" and "employment taxes" as though they're interchangeable, and they do overlap to some extent. They're marginally different types of taxes, however.
January 26, 2019 ・1 min read
Read more
Industry Insights
The Who, What, and Where of State Paid Sick Leave
Employers are subject to a patchwork of paid sick leave laws across the country, making compliance tricky in the absence of a single federal mandate.
January 26, 2019 ・1 min read
Read more
Industry Insights
The Most Desirable Employee Benefits
In today’s hiring market, a generous benefits package is essential for attracting and retaining top talent. According to Glassdoor’s 2015 Employment Confidence Survey, about 60% of people report that benefits and perks are a major factor in considering whether to accept a job offer. The survey also found that 80% of employees would choose additional benefits over a pay raise....But what should a business do if it can’t afford Google-sized benefits?
January 26, 2019 ・1 min read
Read more
Industry Insights
Choosing a Time and Attendance System
Time and attendance systems offer employee self-service that allows them to handle many time-tracking tasks on their own, including reviewing the hours they've worked, current and future schedules, and PTO accruals.
January 26, 2019 ・1 min read
Read more
HR Outsourcing
Why is a Human Resources Department Important? That Is the Question
Understanding the benefits of strategic HR can guide businesses in determining whether in-house HR, outsourced HR or a combination of the two best suits their company's needs.
January 24, 2019 ・5 mins read
Read more
HR Outsourcing
Technology Alone Shouldn’t Decide Your PEO
TriNet Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer/Chief Communications Officer Michael Mendenhall discusses the role of technology in HR.
January 16, 2019 ・1 min read
Read more
Benefits
What is 401k Discrimination Testing?
Many companies offer 401k options, some even offer 401k matching. But how do you conduct 401k descrimination testing to ensure you're staying compliant?
January 15, 2019 ・4 mins read
Read more
Benefits
What is an ERISA Qualified Plan?
January 9, 2019 ・4 mins read
Read more
Benefits
Five Moves Your Employees Can Make to Maximize Their Retirement Savings in 2019
As part of a comprehensive benefits package, a retirement savings plan can help to attract and retain top talent. It may even be required in some areas. As a small business owner, here are some things you need to know—and communicate to your employees—about upcoming changes to retirement benefits in 2019.
December 12, 2018 ・5 mins read
Read more
Industry Insights
Top 5 Proactive Ways for Start-Ups to Avoid HR Nightmares
It is often the very things that make start-ups so appealing - their laid back culture, open floor plans, no dress code, lack of defined titles - that can create some of their worst HR nightmares.
January 26, 2019 ・1 min read
Read more
Industry Insights
Paid Holiday Schedule
Employees in the US receive an average of 7.6 paid holidays, according to The Bureau of Labor Statistics...These are the most common paid holidays in a private sector organization's paid holiday schedule.
January 26, 2019 ・1 min read
Read more
Industry Insights
Independent Contractor (Self-Employed) or Employee?
It is critical that business owners correctly determine whether the individuals providing services are employees or independent contractors.
January 26, 2019 ・1 min read
Read more
Industry Insights
What's the Difference Between Payroll Taxes and Employment Taxes?
Tax websites and books use the terms "payroll taxes" and "employment taxes" as though they're interchangeable, and they do overlap to some extent. They're marginally different types of taxes, however.
January 26, 2019 ・1 min read
Read more
Industry Insights
HR: Taking the "Risk" out of "Risk Management"
Advanced analytics are helping to make risk management easier by giving leaders insight into restructuring systems or putting stronger prevention measures in place.
January 26, 2019 ・1 min read
Read more
Industry Insights
State Minimum Wage Increases for 2019
Minimum wage increases will affect numerous states across the country (starting) in January 2019.
January 26, 2019 ・1 min read
Read more
Industry Insights
The Who, What, and Where of State Paid Sick Leave
Employers are subject to a patchwork of paid sick leave laws across the country, making compliance tricky in the absence of a single federal mandate.
January 26, 2019 ・1 min read
Read more
Industry Insights
What is Schedule K-1 and How Is It Filed?
Partners in a partnership, LLC members, and S corporation owners report their income for income tax purposes on a Schedule K-1. This article answers your questions about Schedule K-1, including when it's due, how to prepare this form, and how to include it on your personal tax return.
January 26, 2019 ・1 min read
Read more
Industry Insights
The Most Desirable Employee Benefits
In today’s hiring market, a generous benefits package is essential for attracting and retaining top talent. According to Glassdoor’s 2015 Employment Confidence Survey, about 60% of people report that benefits and perks are a major factor in considering whether to accept a job offer. The survey also found that 80% of employees would choose additional benefits over a pay raise....But what should a business do if it can’t afford Google-sized benefits?
January 26, 2019 ・1 min read
Read more
HR Essentials
10 Principles for Building an Effective Human Capital Plan
The human capital plan allows organizations to assess, plan for and respond proactively to its human capital challenges and needs. Human capital challenges such as having capable leaders, building workforce skills, driving high performance, and ensuring retention of top talent can be addressed through effective human capital planning.
January 26, 2019 ・23 mins read
Read more
Industry Insights
Choosing a Time and Attendance System
Time and attendance systems offer employee self-service that allows them to handle many time-tracking tasks on their own, including reviewing the hours they've worked, current and future schedules, and PTO accruals.
January 26, 2019 ・1 min read
Read more
Industry Insights
Another Health Insurance Hack For Entrepreneurs: The PEO Option
As the race toward the end of open enrollment for health insurance continues, we've been hearing from entrepreneurs who are trying to avoid high costs and get better coverage by setting up insurance via a Professional Employer Organization (PEO).
January 25, 2019 ・1 min read
Read more
HR Outsourcing
Why is a Human Resources Department Important? That Is the Question
Understanding the benefits of strategic HR can guide businesses in determining whether in-house HR, outsourced HR or a combination of the two best suits their company's needs.
January 24, 2019 ・5 mins read
Read more
20 US Cities with the Highest Salaries
Hiring and unsure how to determine new employee pay? Location can should be a part of the consideration. Here are 20 US cities with the highest salaries.
January 23, 2019 ・3 mins read
Read more
HR Outsourcing
Technology Alone Shouldn’t Decide Your PEO
TriNet Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer/Chief Communications Officer Michael Mendenhall discusses the role of technology in HR.
January 16, 2019 ・1 min read
Read more
Culture
Everyone hates open offices. Here’s why they still exist
Employees don’t like them. Research proves they’re ineffective. Why is it taking so long for us to get rid of them?
January 15, 2019 ・1 min read
Read more
Benefits
What is 401k Discrimination Testing?
Many companies offer 401k options, some even offer 401k matching. But how do you conduct 401k descrimination testing to ensure you're staying compliant?
January 15, 2019 ・4 mins read
Read more
Payroll
What’s the Definition of a Highly Compensated Employee?
January 11, 2019 ・3 mins read
Read more
Benefits
What is an ERISA Qualified Plan?
January 9, 2019 ・4 mins read
Read more
Culture
Five Simple, Cost-Effective Strategies to Help Boost Employee Engagement
As a business owner, you understand the importance of hiring skilled, experienced and talented employees to help grow your business and reach your goals. You also understand how competitive compensation, including employee benefit plans, can help attract and retain top talent. Focusing on employee engagement, however, is also key because it is a great way to optimize team performance and keep employees happy for the long-haul.
December 27, 2018 ・4 mins read
Read more
Benefits
Five Moves Your Employees Can Make to Maximize Their Retirement Savings in 2019
As part of a comprehensive benefits package, a retirement savings plan can help to attract and retain top talent. It may even be required in some areas. As a small business owner, here are some things you need to know—and communicate to your employees—about upcoming changes to retirement benefits in 2019.
December 12, 2018 ・5 mins read
Read more
Learn how TriNet’s comprehensive HR solutions can help your business.
Fill out the form and we’ll contact you to set up a time to chat.