Benefits
Mobile App Makes Executive-Level Coaching Available To All
Liz Brashears, executive director, management and leadership development at TriNet says the company has been offering BetterUp to employees since October 2017.
December 11, 2018 ・1 min read
SMB Matters
The Big Impact of Supporting Small Businesses This Saturday and Beyond
My role as president and CEO of TriNet gives me a front-row seat to the amazing impact small businesses have on the world around us and how their work touches all our lives in numerous ways. I am proud to support America’s entrepreneurs and encourage others to do so as well, not just on Small Business Saturday but every day.
November 20, 2018 ・4 mins read
Benefits
What Your Employees Need to Do When You Switch 401(k) Providers
There's a lot to consider when switching 401(k) providers-- and there are some things your employees should be aware of, too. Here's what you should know.
November 20, 2018 ・6 mins read
Common Compensation Questions Answered by Our Experts
Employee payroll and compensation are complex, so here we share some of the most common compensation questions and answers our experts get and give.
November 15, 2018 ・6 mins read
SMB Matters
Veterans Helping Veterans: How One Innovative Nonprofit Creates Opportunities for Veterans to Achieve Their Entrepreneurial Dreams
With Veteran’s Day upon us, now is a great time to take a deeper look at the role U.S. military veterans play in building the businesses that fuel the nation’s economy, drive innovation and help to make up the backbone of this country. Todd Connor is one such military veteran. In 2014, he founded Bunker Labs, a national network that is dedicated to helping new veteran entrepreneurs start their own business.
November 7, 2018 ・6 mins read
Compliance
Breaking Down the 9/80 Work Week and What It Means for Employers
We've all heard of the 5/40 work week-- or the traditional 9-5. But what is a 9/80 work week and how does it afford more 3-day weekends?
October 29, 2018 ・3 mins read
SMB Matters
What Small Businesses Need to Know About Unused Sick Leave
October 17, 2018 ・5 mins read
Culture
51 Practical Gifts for Coworkers That Won’t Dent Your Paycheck
It's hard to know what to gift your coworkers-- what are their interests outside of work? We've got your back: here are 51 fail-proof gifts for coworkers
September 26, 2018 ・10 mins read
Talent
Attracting Talent in a Competitive Hiring Market
Incentives Like Flexible Work Schedule, Unlimited Paid Time Off and Remote Work Options May Help Employers Attract and Retain Employees.
August 31, 2018 ・4 mins read
Benefits
20 Low to No Cost Fringe Benefits that Engage and Retain
When it comes to attracting top talent, offering a variety of fringe benefits will set you apart. Discover 21 no-cost ideas to start for your team today!
August 7, 2018 ・8 mins read
Benefits
Can Employers Offer Cash in Lieu of Benefits?
Health care is expensive and complicated. So can employers instead offer their workers cash in lieu of benefits? That might be even more complicated.
December 6, 2018 ・3 mins read
Benefits
Your Employer Guide to Holiday Bonuses
As the end of the year approaches, your employees might be anticipating holiday bonuses. Here are the main ways these bonuses are determined.
December 4, 2018 ・6 mins read
Compliance
What Colorado’s New Online Sales Tax Rule Means for Small Businesses
Colorado’s new online sales tax rule is complicated and may weight a bit too heavily on local small businesses. Heres what you need to know about it.
November 29, 2018 ・7 mins read
Compliance
What is Michelle’s Law?
College students comprise a valuable workforce for many small businesses, but when hiring them, ensure you're familiar with Michelle's Law.
November 20, 2018 ・3 mins read
Talent
3 Smart Investments to Help You Retain Millennial Employees
According to a TriNet study, millennials want rapid performance feedback from their employer.
November 7, 2018 ・1 min read
Benefits
What’s the Difference Between an HMO, PPO and POS?
How do I compare an HMO vs PPO vs POS? There are many complicated nuances in comparing and contrasting these heathcare plans. Here's the breakdown.
November 6, 2018 ・4 mins read
Culture
7 Podcasts to Recommend to Your Team
Fostering an intellectually stimulating environment benefits your staff. Here are 7 podcasts to support their professional development.
October 25, 2018 ・6 mins read
Benefits
What Qualifies for an Unpaid vs. Paid Leave of Absence?
Between medical leave, vacation, and parental leave, which are you legally required offer your employees? Which ones qualify as a paid leave of absence?
October 8, 2018 ・4 mins read
HR News
How Incredible HR Solutions Help Power the Businesses that Power the Nation
In celebration of the entrepreneurial spirit of hundreds of thousands of SMBs across the country, TriNet launched a new brand that aligns with TriNet’s strategic direction and reflects the new tagline, “Incredible starts here.” From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet provides guidance to entrepreneurs as they navigate HR so they can dedicate their time to what matters most—growing their business.
September 19, 2018 ・3 mins read
Benefits
How Much PTO is Too Much PTO?
How much PTO is appropriate if your company has an unlimited PTO policy? Well, let’s start with how much time off most Americans have to gauge this answer.
August 16, 2018 ・4 mins read
Benefits
What’s a Qualifying Life Event for Health Insurance Coverage Changes?
In the event of a qualifying life event (QLE), employees qualify to make changes in their current health plan benefits selection. Are you eligible?
August 1, 2018 ・6 mins read
