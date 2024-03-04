The Power of Women in the Workplace: A TriNet Perspective (Part One)

March is Women’s History Month. And while we don’t need an occasion to tell us how vital women are to the workforce, this month is a great opportunity to celebrate how far women have come, their contribution to society, as well as paving the path to success for future generations. In order to capture the impact of women in the workplace, we went to the best source we could find: our own colleagues.

March 6, 2019 ・11 mins read