Topic: Culture - page 1
A Manager’s Guide to Gen Z Terms and What They Mean
Confused by Gen Z slang in the workplace? Learn what terms like “slay,” “sus,” and “main character energy” mean, plus how managers and HR leaders can use them to bridge generational gaps, improve communication, and build stronger teams.
October 15, 2025
National Black Business Month: Celebrating the Impact of Black-Owned Businesses
Since 2004, August has been known as National Black Business Month, highlighting the distinct needs and value of Black-owned businesses in America. Learn more about celebrating this community of entrepreneurs.
August 28, 2025
3 Ways to Effectively Mentor Millennial Employees
Pew Research reported in 2015 that millennials have surpassed Gen X as the largest generation in the U.S. labor force. As they become a major part of your work force, you should embrace their perspective, channel it for the benefit of your business, and provide them with positive mentoring.
July 2, 2025
A Healthy Organization: What It Is and How to Have One
Here’s why taking a holistic, enterprise-wide approach to creating a healthy company is a critical addition to employee well-being initiatives.
June 26, 2025
HR Headaches: My Employee Won't Turn Their Camera On During a Zoom Meeting
If you're having issues with employees who don't want to turn their cameras on during Zoom meetings, here are some things you should consider.
June 26, 2025
Today’s Tips for Helping Your Employees Navigate Their Child’s Remote Education
Many school districts have already announced that they will start the school year with distance learning. Companies are seeking ways to support working parents as they juggle online and hybrid school schedules. Here are some recommendations for companies to consider as they support these employees
June 26, 2025
The 5 Types of Bosses Employees Hate Most
Employees don’t leave companies; they leave bosses. You may have heard this old business adage before. But what types of bosses do people leave? And, more importantly, are you one of them?
April 15, 2025
15 Company Culture Quotes Every Leader Should Know
Check out these company culture quotes to gain a clearer understanding of the concept and its importance to business success.
March 20, 2025
Black History Month: African Americans and Labor
Each year, Black History Month expands our views of tradition and enables us to continue striving to be part of a history that remains largely untouched. As entrepreneurs, you have the power to help preserve Black History and minimize the disparities that exists in the historical representations of people of color and the arts.
February 4, 2025
Success Starts with Your Team: Valuing Employees Every Day, All Year Long
As we embark on a New Year, it's a good time to think of things that you can do as an employer to create lasting value and genuine connection — like those that can help foster employee satisfaction and contribute to a dynamic workplace culture.
January 16, 2025
Creative Ways to Celebrate the Holiday Season at the Office (While Including and Respecting Everyone)
The holiday season offers a wonderful opportunity to foster joy and strengthen team bonds at work, but it’s essential to remember that not everyone celebrates Christmas or celebrates it in the same way.
November 26, 2024
10 Creative Ideas for Your Office Thanksgiving Celebration
You don’t need to give your employees a full-blown feast to show how thankful you are for them and all they do. Read about Thanksgiving employee engagement ideas to successfully kick off the holiday season.
October 28, 2024
Hispanic Heritage Month: Celebrating the Impact of Growth and Influence
September 15 to October 15 marks National Hispanic Heritage Month, a time to honor and celebrate the rich history and cultural contributions of the Latino/Hispanic community. At TriNet, we are proud to join in this celebration, acknowledging the vibrant cultures, achievements, and economic impact of our Hispanic colleagues, customers, and partners.
October 4, 2024
Civil Rights Act Turns 60: What the Milestone Means for SMBs
For employers, prohibiting discrimination and retaliation in the workplace isn’t only a requirement, it’s good business. The protections in Title VII are a foundation for employers when building a workplace culture of respect, equity and inclusiveness.
August 21, 2024
Cultural Competence in the Workplace: What Employees Need to Know
Cultural competence in the workplace is the willingness and ability to embrace diversity and appreciate the differences in people.
June 14, 2024
Why Employee Engagement is Good for Business
Most people join a company with good intentions to help leadership achieve their mission and work towards their vision for the future. However, research tells us they become less committed to their company’s success. Here are some tips to beat the averages and engage more of your employees.
April 25, 2024
How to Communicate an Employee's Gender Transition Respectfully
Learn more about the importance of supporting transgender and transitioning employees, and ways companies can communicate a worker's gender transition respectfully.
March 19, 2024
Remote Work Culture Won't Build Itself
Building a strong remote work culture can help employers attract and retain top talent and boost productivity. Here's how to do it.
March 8, 2024
Countdown to Day One: Steps for a Positive Onboarding Experience
A positive onboarding experience is essential to setting your newly hired employees and your business up for success. Hear best practices for nurturing and retaining valuable talent.
January 13, 2024
Causes and Effects of Poor Communication in the Workplace
Poor communication in the workplace is more than an inconvenience — it can cause real harm to a company’s bottom line.
September 26, 2023